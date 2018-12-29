No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Clemson: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much

WHAT? The College Football Playoff semifinal in the Cotton Bowl, the penultimate conclusion of a season-long playoff, if using Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney’s argument against expanding the playoff field to eight teams, something this space wholeheartedly agrees with.
WHEN? 4 ET, immediately followed by No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Alabama in the other semifinal, the Orange Bowl.
WHERE? The official name: AT&T Stadium. The more popular name: JerryWorld. One and the same, located in Arlington, Texas, easily referenced as Dallas, broadly generalized as North Texas.
ESPN has the broadcast, which means the Watch ESPN app can be the friend of all those dragged to weddings scheduled between the holidays.
WHY? Never has a question felt so unnecessary. A win would be the biggest for Notre Dame since at least 1993 (beating Florida State) and probably 1988. It would put the Irish in the national championship game for the second time in six years and render unnecessary any and all arguments about whether last year’s Citrus Bowl victory counted as a “big” bowl game triumph.
For Clemson, a victory would put the Tigers in their third title game in the last four years.
BY HOW MUCH? As of this Friday midday writing for a Saturday a.m. posting, Clemson remained favored by 12.5 points with a combined points total over/under of 56.5 That math yields a 35-22 result.
While Notre Dame has not faced an offense akin to the Tigers, giving up 35 points would be two touchdowns more than the Irish have in a competitive setting this season. When Wake Forest reached 27 and Navy got to 22, both relied on defensive letdowns in blowouts to do so. Notre Dame gave up 21 to Northwestern and 23 to Virginia Tech, otherwise keeping meaningful points in the teens (or three, in the case of Syracuse).
Clemson, meanwhile, has given up three worrisome touchdowns to only South Carolina in the last three months. The Tigers seven other opponents averaged 8.43 points.
Thus, more than the spread, it is that total which catches an eye. Two of the top-four defenses in the country should not be expected to allow 56.5 points, even if Clemson’s offense is No. 7 by advanced metrics and Notre Dame’s is No. 26.
If granting this line of thinking, then it is natural to also expect the spread to shrink in correlation to the lesser total. That leads to logic expecting the Irish to cover, though a win feels like a reach when going against a team in its fourth straight Playoff, bolstered by an elite defensive line, led by a head coach with a track record in these situations.
Clemson 28, Notre Dame 20. (11-1 in pick; 4-8 against the spread, 6-6 point total.)
A pair of long touchdown passes by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence to Justyn Ross in the second quarter have been the big difference through one half of play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game being played in the Cotton Bowl. No. 2 Clemson leads No. 3 Notre Dame 23-3 at the half in Arlington as the Irish are in desperate search of a spark on offense to make things interesting in the second half.
With Clemson playing without star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, Notre Dame went attacking on the ground right away with a designed run with Dexter Williams picking up 11 yards to open the game. The opening drive would stall soon after that, however, with a false start penalty called on Williams and a third-down drop by Chase Claypool on what might have been a first down.
The Notre Dame defense showed they were ready to play on their first series against the Tigers, forcing a three-and-out. The defense was again put to the test following the first critical event of the game. Ian Book fumbled the football and Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell recovered at the Clemson 47-yard line. Clemson was held to a 40-yard field goal on the possession, which should go down as a victory for the Irish defense all things considered.
Book made up for his turnover on the ensuing possession with a big third-down completion to Williams, who picked up 16 yards when he needed 10 for a first down. Book then attempted a pass down the left side of the field to Miles Boykin that fell incomplete, but Clemson was flagged for pass interference for 15 yards and a free first down. Book completed his next two passes and then took off running for a first down to take the Irish into the red zone for the first time of the game. But, in a game of defense, Notre Dame would settle for a field goal try by Justin Yoon from 28 yards out to draw the game even at 3-3 in the first quarter.
Notre Dame seemingly made a big play on special teams with a fumble recovery but video replay ruled Clemson’s Derion Kendrick had managed to knock the football out of bounds prior to the Notre Dame recovery, ensuring Clemson retained possession of the football by rule.
With the game tied 3-3 after one quarter of play, Clemson came up with a big passing play to quickly put together the game’s first touchdown early in the second quarter. Trevor Lawrence tossed a ball up along the right sideline to Justyn Ross, who hauled in the pass and broke a tackle and managed to race his way down the sideline to reach the who spent 15 minutes in the sideline medical tent for an apparent leg injury. He was seen riding a stationary bike on the sideline as the second quarter continued. Midway through the second quarter, free safety Alohi Gilman was helped off the field as well as injuries started to become a serious concern for the Irish.
Notre Dame missed on a chance to get some more points on the board later in the second quarter when a video replay review overturned a pass completion and fumble recovery by Alize Mack. What would have been a gain of eight or nine yards instead dropped the Irish into a 3rd & 10, which was soon followed by a punt from midfield. It was the second video replay that frustrated Notre Dame fans.
Clemson would pad their lead on the ensuing possession with Lawrence once again connecting with Ross for a long touchdown pass, this time a 42-yard pass down the middle to the streaking receiver in open space. A costly roughing the passer penalty just before halftime committed by Jerry Tillery allowed Clemson to have a chance to go for the jugular just before halftime, and that’s just what they did. Lawrence connected with Tee Higgins for a 19-yard score that was upheld by video review, putting Clemson up 23-3 with two seconds remaining in the half.
Notre Dame has some work to do against one of the best defenses in the country. The offense has tried running some tricks and plays to keep Clemson on their toes, but the Tigers have responded well in coverage and are not allowing much room to work for the Irish. We’ll see what kind of adjustments can be made at the halftime break as Notre Dame attempts to make a comeback in the second half.
It was a familiar question, one asked before, even if initially hard to place. “What is the worst-case scenario for Notre Dame this weekend? And what is its best realistic chance?” This time, it came from Tyler Cass on 92.1 The Ticket in Fayetteville, Ark., on a much-too-early phone interview Thursday morning.
As soon as beginning to answer, the familiarity was placed. The query originally came from Edgar as the car pulled into the parking lot at what was then known as Sun Life Stadium back on Jan. 7, 2013. At that moment, the Irish were 10-point underdogs, and Edgar was so convinced of their ability to compete that evening, he had invested in that figure. To memory, invested heavily.
As the afternoon passed, I heard of many who had done just as Edgar did. (In years since, I have also heard horror stories of bankroll-sized, alcohol-inspired and never-remembered wagers on the Notre Dame moneyline. Fortune did not favor those bold.)
“Touchdown-punt-touchdown,” I told Tyler, just as I once had Edgar. As anyone reading here certainly remembers, that is exactly what happened six years ago: Alabama received the opening kickoff and scored five plays later. After an Irish three-and-out, the Tide marched 61 yards in 10 plays to take a 14-0 lead that felt like so much more than that.
Avoiding that this time around may be Notre Dame’s best realistic chance. And it should be able to, if for no other reason than its defense is more complete than it was in 2012 and Clemson’s offense, while excellent, is not quite as dominant as Alabama’s was in 2012.
They both may be first-year starters, but the longer the Cotton Bowl stays close, one must think it will affect Tigers freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence more than it will Irish junior Ian Book. Preventing another touchdown-punt-touchdown sequence aids that cause.
Which leads to a reader question, from longtime reader and frequent (figurative) caller, glowplugv: If ND wins the coin flip, does Kelly defer or put the offense on the field? Rationale could be to defer and put the defense on the field first (team strength) and see if they can get a stop. ND gets the ball after the half with adjustments and maybe a quick score. Or get out there with the offense and give them your best shot and set the tone for the game?
Brian Kelly will not defer. It is as simple as that. It has been a staple of his coaching career, and one that makes sense in this instance. To those who argue, “Statistics show …,” that data illustrates a marginal difference and ignores many other variables inherent to the game. The coin flip decision does not alter outcomes wholesale.
But in Dallas, taking the chance to avoid an opening of Clemson touchdown-punt-touchdown, the inevitable flashbacks induced by it and the first two-touchdown deficit faced by Notre Dame this season would be a smart chance to take. Reducing the odds of the worst-case scenario is an obvious choice to make.
From there, the longer it stays close, perhaps within the current 12.5-point spread, the more Irish odds will rise. Book has led one dramatic bowl-winning drive before, and his cool toward the ends of the Northwestern and USC games this season made those final scores look more lopsided than those primetimes really were. Lawrence, meanwhile, has not needed to navigate the end of even a two-score game. (Not that such is a fault. <sarcasm> How misguided of Clemson to win so many games so handily.</sarcasm>)
Therein lies Notre Dame’s best realistic chance in JerryWorld. The current point total over/under of 56.5 hints at a 35-22 final score. The Irish are underdogs in this, no reasonable outlook can argue that. A slow start for all involved should help mitigate that, eventually reducing the Tigers’ margin of error to just one play.
On a personal note, if that Irish puncher’s chance comes to be reality, I should be able to hop off a bridal party trolley and sidle up next to Edgar during a cocktail hour just as the fourth quarter begins. If within one possession, there will be reason to watch. If not, well, that sounds like a time to find the open bar and a girl named Claire, leaving the blow-by-blow for Sunday and the wonders of DVR.
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s offensive line, nickel back & Dexter Williams key to topping Clemson
Notre Dame does not much care about the future right now. As long as able to avoid any major injuries in tomorrow’s Cotton Bowl against Clemson (always and obviously preferable), the Irish have no concerns about what comes Sunday. All focus is on Saturday (4 ET; ESPN). That is how word of a pending graduate transfer from senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush can slip out and no one in Notre Dame’s locker room blinks.
“In only the fashion that Brandon Wimbush could, news breaks that he’s gonna be moving on and people only love him even more,” Irish fifth-year center and captain Sam Mustipher said. “I make fun of him for it.”
Wimbush will be around against the Tigers. What else matters?
“He’s always been team-first and the moment, so his focus has been on these games,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. “But he knows there is an immediacy, as well, so that’s why he has gone through the proper channels to put his name in the portal to make sure that he leaves that door open.
“He also knows he’s got enough time to work the back channels and figure out if he does want to transfer, he can do that, but he is focused on these games, he hasn’t been all-in on saying I’m going to XYZ school.”
That dichotomy sums up Saturday. Any lessons the Irish learn are ineffectual if they do not first come with a win in the Playoff semifinal. Nonetheless, the keys of beating Clemson can also speak to the future.
Can Notre Dame’s offensive line hold up against the Tigers defensive line, now confirmed to be without All-American defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence? This might dictate Saturday’s result. It will set the floor for 2019’s expectations. The Irish have had a month to improve an already-good line. When sophomore Aaron Banks took over left guard duties following the October off week, the Notre Dame front’s potential rose, even if it showed only inconsistently in the next five weeks. Having had another five weeks of work behind closed doors, that inconsistency may have theoretically become, well, consistency.
If so, then the Irish offense stands a chance at finding a rhythm. Offensive coordinator Chip Long is going to run the ball; with or without ground success, he is adamant about getting his backs carries. If those carries yield three yards or more on average, then Notre Dame will have found productivity. Only four of Clemson’s 13 opponents met that mark while also gaining 100 rushing yards (sacks adjusted), and none did so resoundingly:
Wake Forest: 4.15 yards per carry; 199 rushing yards. North Carolina State: 3.77 yards per carry; 113 rushing yards. Duke: 4.03 yards per carry; 125 rushing yards. Pittsburgh: 4.57 yards per carry; 210 rushing yards.
Looking forward, if the Irish match that Wake Forest output, it also projects well for next season. Four current starters will return on the offensive line. The biggest question mark — junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg — has hardly brought notice this season. Replacing Mustipher, an All-American in his own right, will be far from easy, but it will become easier if this offensive line has the momentum of standing up against the Tigers’ vaunted, NFL-ready defensive front.
For that matter, is Dexter Williams ready for the NFL? If the senior running back can break through against that vaunted, NFL-ready defensive front, it obviously bodes well for Notre Dame’s odds this weekend, but it should also raise Williams’ draft stock a good bit. Only running backs described as generational talents hear their names called on the NFL draft’s first day, and Williams is not that, as good as he has been in eight games this season. He could, however, start to force a day two conversation if he breaks a few long runs against Clemson.
The Tigers have given up a total of four rushing plays of longer than 30 yards this season, no opposing player notching more than one. In his eight games, Williams has scored from at least 30 yards a total of seven times, adding an eighth run of 33 yards. One trend will persist.
How will Nick Coleman fare as nickel back? This will have no bearing on the future. Coleman is out of eligibility following this season. If either freshman Houston Griffith or classmate TaRiq Bracy were stepping into the role, then this could foreshadow a world where junior Julian Love heads to the NFL this spring after receiving a second-round grade in draft feedback.
Instead, this will effect only Saturday and, with a win, next Monday.
The Irish cannot afford to give up easy yards to Clemson’s slot receiver(s) and fall behind early as they did at USC. Advanced metrics consider the Trojans defense No. 40 in the country; the Tigers rank No. 1. This is not usually a phrase applied to situations comparing only two items, but it seems to fit with emphasis: One of those things is not like the other.
Since losing senior Shaun Crawford in late August (torn ACL), nickel back has been the one hole in defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s unit. Vanderbilt noticed it, Virginia Tech took advantage of it, and USC exploited it. But only Clemson truly has the weapons to cripple Lea’s game plan by targeting the nickel.
Oh, and who will win the Orange Bowl? It is vaguely easy to forget the Heisman winner and runner-up face off immediately after Notre Dame meets Clemson. An Irish victory will obviously make that latter game much, much more interesting for readers of this space. A loss would free yours truly from even considering watching the Orange Bowl from a Chicago wedding reception.
And In That Corner … The No. 2 Clemson Tigers in the Cotton Bowl
Shake off the Christmas snooze. The holiday is in the past. Notre Dame faces Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal in just two days. Grace Raynor of The Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C., has been in Dallas for nearly that long already, and it certainly felt much longer as lightning gave North Texas a new understanding of a “white Christmas”, albeit technically a day tardy. As Grace readies to watch the Cotton Bowl in JerryWorld on Saturday (4 ET; ESPN), she took some time to ponder Irish wonderings …
DF: For you this is all old hat. For the Notre Dame side of the Cotton Bowl, calling this a new experience would not suffice. Somehow the Playoff makes the entire experience feel bigger than the BCS title game in 2012 did. Maybe that is an indication the Irish might have a chance, but that feels like an ambitious generalization. I suppose we’re about to get to that. But first … How long have you been covering Clemson?
GR: I started getting my feet wet on the Clemson beat in October 2016 and people always crack up when I tell them that the fourth Clemson football game I covered was the 2016 national championship game the Tigers won with Deshaun Watson and Hunter Renfrow. Since then, I have been on the beat full time since January 2017.
Let’s stick with the long-term view here for a moment, the macro. This is Clemson’s fourth Playoff appearance in a row. If not for that little operation known as Alabama, the Tigers would be the talk of the sporting world, the budding dynasty, etc. What has allowed this long-term success? Obviously the answer starts with head coach Dabo Swinney.
You’re correct in that it all starts with Dabo. This is a coach who has a very specific vision of what he wants his program to look like and he’s incredibly intentional when it comes to making sure that vision is carried out. When he first got the job as the interim coach in 2008, he started putting the pieces together with the people he trusted and the types of players he thought would fit the culture of the program he wanted to create. Swinney has been very up front over the years in his belief that Clemson is not a place every high school recruit in America would be drawn to or thrive in consistently. He has a unique vision and his players have picked up on that. He also has mastered how to balance work with fun, which might be the best tool he offers when it comes to convincing 18-year-old kids to come play for him. Every high school prospect in America has heard of the slide in the indoor facility or has seen the zany videos of Swinney with his team.
From a great distance, Dabo seems an intriguing character, certainly an interesting coach to cover. Is that accurate or just the allure from across the country?
That’s definitely accurate. With Dabo, you never quite know what he’s going to say, but you always know it’s going to be something worth your while. In addition to being very thoughtful and passionate, Dabo is also funny and entertaining. He’s not afraid at all to let loose and that makes covering him interesting. What you see on television is what he’s like behind closed doors, too.
His coordinators — co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott and defensive coordinator Brent Venables — have all been in those positions for four years, with Venables tracing back to 2012. Obviously there is intention to that; Clemson pays a premium for such continuity. Meanwhile, Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator Chip Long has been around for two seasons and defensive coordinator Clark Lea is in his first, but both have been excellent. Might they be best tandem Elliott, Scott and Venables have faced this year? Realizing coaching is a much harder thing to quantify than most other aspects of a game, can the Irish match up to Swinney’s top-notch staff?
I know Clemson’s entire staff has nothing but the utmost respect for Notre Dame’s and certainly the Irish are not in the College Football Playoff by coincidence. At this point in the game, the four teams in the Playoff are all elite talents with elite staffs. Jeff Scott was just talking Wednesday about how he has followed Clark Lea’s career. It is Scott’s responsibility each week to study the big plays relinquished by opposing defenses and he said that what he has noticed with Notre Dame is there really aren’t a lot of big plays the Irish relinquish. Venables, Scott and Elliott have been in place for a while, yes. But there’s no shortage of explosiveness or talent on the Notre Dame side, too.
This is a hypothetical. There is no way to ever know the answer. But it is an interesting conversation piece, nonetheless … Would Clemson have finished the season 13-0 if it did not change quarterbacks after four games? It is almost certain Notre Dame would not have gotten this far without its respective switch three games into September.
That’s the million-dollar question. The Tigers, however, were able to go 12-1 and earn a No. 1 College Football Playoff seed under Kelly Bryant just a season ago. It’s easy to forget that.
Can you elaborate on Trevor Lawrence? He is a true freshman. Notre Dame fans want to believe he might fray under the pressure inherent to the Playoff, to JerryWorld, to facing a very good defense. Does he present as a guy that could happen to? Is his physical skill set just too much for it to matter?
Trevor is one of the most even-keeled athletes I’ve been around. Nothing seems to rattle him and no moment is ever too big for him. In fact, I asked him earlier in the season if anything in his life made him nervous and he admitted he does have some nerves once pregame rolls around on a weekly basis, but by the time kickoff arrives, he just locks in. He has a poise about him that is incredibly unique for a true freshman. That’s what separates him from others and that’s what makes him dominant; no stage is too big.
My notes are headlined, “Both 3rd receivers.” Let’s start with Lawrence’s counterpart, which is probably Hunter Renfrow, specifically, but the real point is the Tigers have four contributing receivers in Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers, Renfrow and Justyn Ross. How often do they line up together? Will Lea need four cornerbacks to keep up with them? That would be a tough ask. Might a safety suffice, or will that expose the back end? As you can tell, this is the part of Clemson’s offense I am most intrigued by; Notre Dame will not stop running back Travis Etienne (pictured at top) outright, but I do think it can slow him.
Clemson doesn’t do a ton of four-wide sets and prefers to have three wide receivers in with a tight end. But certainly all four of them are dangerous in their own ways. Higgins and Ross are the physical, athletic 6-4 stars that can go up and grab those 50/50 balls. Renfrow is obviously a machine on third down. Rodgers tends to fly under the radar but is a solid contributor. How Notre Dame chooses to defend these receivers could certainly help determine the outcome of this game. I’ll be interested to see what Lea does.
On the flip side, Chris Finke has emerged as a reliable option with Ian Book at quarterback. Does Venables have enough coverage defensive backs available to handle that three receiver look without overly-exposing anyone? I have heard whispers about some suspect safety play.
Clemson’s secondary has been the thinnest part of its defense all year and Venables even admitted as much when he talked about depth over the summer. Clemson’s corners are long, physical and athletic, but the safeties have had their problems. The safeties noticeably struggled when Clemson played South Carolina and Jake Bentley threw for 500-plus yards. Footwork has been poor at times and the Tigers safeties have not had their eyes in the right places at others. Venables has the personnel he believes in, it’s just a matter of consistently executing.
I’ll finish with two catch-alls: Clemson is 13-0 and in the midst of a run unparalleled aside from in Tuscaloosa. Are there weaknesses to speak of?
The secondary is the weakness people talk about the most, though it’s perhaps unfair the Tigers corners get lumped in with some safety struggles. Clemson has also noticeably struggled in the punting game.
And, have I missed anything else? Between the early signing period, this new experience of a Playoff and dreading the holiday week, I very well might have let something slip by me entirely. I realize I did not touch on Clemson’s vaunted defensive live. I know the praise of it is not hyperbolic. Quick routes to Finke strike me as the best chance to mitigate it a bit.
Clemson’s defensive line is the real deal, though obviously their impact could be complicated this week depending on what happens with Dexter Lawrence’s drug test.
Oh, and a prediction? Let’s, for now, presume the spread closes at Clemson by 13.5. (Note: Since this exchange, the line has fallen to Tigers by 12.5.)