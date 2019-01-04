Associated Press

Friday at 4: The long-term Notre Dame narrative from this blowout will be much more optimistic

By Douglas FarmerJan 4, 2019, 4:00 AM EST
While Notre Dame losing by 27 points in the Cotton Bowl was never expected, a victory was predicted by only the most optimistic, the utterly hopeful. Maybe that derived from the double-digit underdog status, from a healthy respect of Clemson or from knowing two steps remained, not just the one of the BCS era. Whatever the reasoning, a Playoff loss was fretted over for most of the season.

A bye week conversation in October began with wondering, “So who is the best loss we could have to knock [the Irish] out of the Playoff and avoid getting embarrassed by Bama?” Finishing 12-0 rendered that hypothetical moot, but just a week ago, the proverbial Claire worried, “I just don’t want to deal with the headlines again.”

Distracted, tired, about to call it a night, her reference did not quite register. “Huh?”

“Like after 2012, the months of headlines of how overrated Notre Dame is, how it should never have been in the Playoff, how it’s not actually very good,” she explained.

Sure, those narratives have lingered this week, even with Georgia considering the Sugar Bowl optional and Central Florida finally losing. Such is the nature of failing to score even a solitary touchdown. But they should not last into this offseason. Not this time.

That may not be the metric of program progress desired, but it is one, nonetheless.

In just a week, if not less, waäy too early top 25 listings will be released. In three months, spring conversations will begin. A month after that, spring games will yield buzz. By July, the annual preview magazines will begin providing needed content and predictions.

All of those will include the Irish in their top 10, if not their top 5. All of those will discuss Notre Dame as a Playoff contender in 2019.

Even with a No. 14 ranking heading into the 2013 season, that was not the case then. The 42-14 loss to Alabama was that much more dominating.

“I left that [Alabama] game feeling like there was so much work to be done from the inside out, so much development, so much recruiting,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “This felt so much different, like we gave up four big plays that we characteristically don’t give up. …

“With now giving [us] the opportunity to see how [we] need to play in this atmosphere, not flawless but with excellence, we can come back here and win. It’s a real different feeling for me.”

Furthermore, too much was lost from that 2012 unbeaten team, including both Heisman runner-up Manti Te’o and quarterback Everett Golson.

This time around, Notre Dame will return just about everybody outside of the interior (junior cornerback Julian Love’s NFL decision, in particular, yet pending). Replacing two starting defensive tackles, two inside linebackers and a center will not be a small task, but returning up to 16 other starters will make it more manageable. If Trevor Ruhland emerges as the starting center, some will even claim that as 17 starters, including five starting offensive linemen.

Combine that with a schedule with fewer potholes than usual — though the same number of genuine obstacles — and crafting a “the Irish could meet Clemson (or Alabama) again” storyline will be easy next week, in three months, in eight months.

College football as a whole will want that narrative, and not because college football as a whole adores Notre Dame. If the Irish are considered legitimate entering 2019, then their road trips to Georgia (Sept. 21) and Michigan (Oct. 26) take on that much more importance. Along with the two teams atop the sport, that could be a working top five moving forward, order to be debated ad nauseum. Certainly, they will all land in any reasonable top 10.

After those two, the schedule will be much less than usual. If using S&P+ rankings, which grant the luxury of extending through all 130 FBS teams, only four of the top 40 closing this season appear on Notre Dame’s 2019 schedule, the other two being annual foes USC (No. 39) and Stanford (No. 28). That equals the number in the bottom 30, including two to open the season (No. 107 Louisville, No. 104 New Mexico).

A roster largely returning + a reasonable schedule with two marquee matchups + back-to-back seasons of double-digit wins building overall momentum = enough worthwhile factors to soon look past one bad afternoon against a team operating at an entirely different level.

Or, to put it another way, the Irish program as a whole is headed a different direction than it was in 2012, yet it is only two seasons removed from going 4-8. The recovery from that debacle was never going to be quick enough to give Notre Dame a viable chance against this current Clemson juggernaut, but it has at least put the Irish in position to have another chance at the Tigers next season, and even a cynic should recognize as much.

Maybe that results in a 10-2 season with losses in Athens and Ann Arbor, but that would still be a few steps forward from 8-4 with a home loss to Oklahoma and another at unranked Pittsburgh.

Last offseason’s greatest Irish returnee questions waited and waited to make their decisions. Both Te’von Coney and Jerry Tillery pushed up to the NFL’s deadline to enter the draft before officially announcing their returns to Notre Dame for one more season. This time through the calendar does not look to hold that drama, thanks to at least one quick trigger.

Defensive end Khalid Kareem announced a return for his senior season late on New Year’s Eve. Kareem finished a breakout junior year with 42 tackles, including 10.5 for loss with 4.5 sacks and five pass breakups.

If Kareem is joined by consensus first-team All-American cornerback Julian Love, then the Irish offseason will be off to an excellent start. Social media is a fickle place, and Love’s comments on Instagram on New Year’s Eve should be taken with a grain of salt until the junior explicitly expresses an intention to return, but they echoed his comments following the 30-3 loss in the Cotton Bowl.

“Not the way to end it by any means, but this team and program has had a special 2018!” Love wrote. “13 wins in the calendar year is something to celebrate! The men on that field made tough decisions to get us on the main stage by the end of the season.

“Now time to aim even HIGHER in 2019. Blessed to be able to run around with my best friends everyday.”

Love, senior receiver Miles Boykin and junior defensive end Julian Okwara have until Jan. 14 to opt into the NFL draft, as does junior receiver Chase Claypool, in theory, though the likelihood of Claypool departing with eligibility remaining seems rather slim.

Presuming, at least for now, they all return, Notre Dame’s roster currently has 90 names expected for 2019, not counting either quarterback Brandon Wimbush or defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway, both of whom have confirmed intentions to transfer as graduate students, as long expected.

“I can’t begin to explain the feeling,” Wimbush wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “There are no words to fill the void. There’s something this place, & these people, do to you that no one can garner the words to explain unless you’re a part of it. I guess Lou did say it best — ‘Those who know Notre Dame, no explanation is necessary. Those who don’t, no explanation will suffice!’

“I THANK YOU! I THANK YOU! I THANK YOU for what you’ve given me these past 4 years …”

The Irish could yet add two more names to that list of 90 during February’s signing period, still chasing consensus four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey (De la Salle High School; Concord, Calif.) and consensus four-star linebacker Asa Turner (Carlsbad H.S.; Calif.).

Notre Dame will need to be down to 85 scholarship players before opening the 2019 season.

Step one: Survive a wedding.
Step two: Survive New Year’s Eve festivities that include about 60 of the wedding guests from two days prior.
Step three: See what unrealistic possibilities your exhausted mind will concoct during a seven-hour drive on New Year’s Day.

This exact recipe yielded wonderings many have undoubtedly pondered since halftime of Notre Dame’s 30-3 loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl. The clearest versions begin with, “What if review had ruled Chase Claypool recovered that fumble when the game was still tied 3-3?”

Despite the Irish offense’s game-long struggles, it is not hard to envision it turning that red-zone recovery into a touchdown and a 10-3 first quarter lead. Would that have been enough to give Notre Dame a genuine chance against the Tigers?

No.

Step four: Pull over for pizza. Mid-slice, ponder once more.

“What if Claypool’s recovery stands and Julian Love does not miss the second quarter injured? Would the Irish have won then?”

No.

Sure, in either scenario the final margin is closer — maybe 30-10 in the first and 20-10 in the second — but both are still losses.

It is not hard to credit Notre Dame’s defense when Love was in; three times Clemson exploited the lackluster play from junior cornerback Donte Vaughn. Nonetheless, the Tigers were always going to break through at some point. Running back Travis Etienne proved that with his 62-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The Irish were going to give up a couple scores. Call that much inevitable.

The offense was not going to match such output, even with a fumble recovery inside the 15-yard line. A subsequent touchdown still would have been the extent of Notre Dame’s scoring Saturday.

Such blanket statements come with the territory of 248 total yards, 5-of-17 third-down conversions and a 50 percent passing rate. Two turnovers only worsen the cause.

For context: The Irish season-low yardage total before facing Clemson was 302 in the opener against Michigan, falling only as low as 344 against Pittsburgh and 380 against Vanderbilt since. Only once did they convert third downs at a worse rate, way back in week two against Ball State, going 4-of-14, also the only week to exceed two turnovers. Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush fell below junior Ian Book’s Cotton Bowl completion rate in only his spot-start against Florida State, when it was 48 percent.

No reasonable number of “What if?” combinations can mitigate that crippling ineffectiveness.

Dexter Williams finishes his Notre Dame career with 1,636 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Five yards short
By rushing for just 54 yards against Clemson, Notre Dame senior running back Dexter Williams finished his nine-game season with 995 rushing yards.

But even among the elite, such blowouts are hardly rare.
There have now been 10 total Playoff semifinals. Three of them featured final margins greater than Notre Dame’s 27-point defeat. A total of seven, including Saturday’s Cotton Bowl, were won by 17 points or more. All but one of those was administered by either Clemson or Alabama: Oregon 59, Florida State 20 following the 2014 season.

While discussing bowl game struggles …
Irish opponents went 4-4 in bowl games (not counting Clemson), with Stanford beating Pittsburgh 14-13 in the Sun Bowl. The rest of the results:

Michigan 15, Florida 41.
Vanderbilt 38, Baylor 45.
Wake Forest 37, Memphis 34.
Virginia Tech 31, Cincinnati 35.
Northwestern 31, Utah 20.
Syracuse 34, West Virginia 18.

Comparing Notre Dame’s 30-3 loss in Saturday’s Cotton Bowl to Clemson with the 42-14 Irish defeat to Alabama in the national championship game six years ago makes sense. On the biggest stage, a 12-0 Notre Dame team was uncompetitive, barely able to move the ball, unable to stop its counterpart from doing so.

As much as those similarities focus on the one-step short aftertaste of Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s two greatest seasons, they have something else in common: the dominance of the opponent. Notre Dame just does not have the ability to restock on the fly like Clemson and Alabama do. More and more it seems, no one in the country does.

The parallel Saturday was obvious: When the Tigers lost defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to a positive drug test, they plugged in another presumptive NFL draft pick. When the Irish lost consensus first-team All-American cornerback Julian Love as he went through the concussion protocol, they turned to an inconsistent junior who will now be forever remembered for all the wrong reasons. Clemson did not pick on Donte Vaughn on his very first snap — it just felt that way — but Tigers freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence went after him for two touchdowns and exposed coverage helping Vaughn for another. A 3-3 tie became a 23-3 halftime reality. Notre Dame, meanwhile, ran into Clemson defensive tackle Albert Huggins repeatedly, gaining 114 yards on 29 carries (adjusting for six sacks for 26 yards), a 3.93 average.

Even when Notre Dame junior cornerback Donte Vaughn appeared to knock a pass away, Clemson receiver Tee Higgins managed to pull it in one-handed for a score just before halftime in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

“We have to be good enough that we can overcome the loss of one player,” Kelly said. “Clemson was able to overcome the loss of a great defensive lineman. We have to be able to overcome the loss of a really good player, and that’s the bottom line.

“When you’re in this game, you’ve got to be able to overcome the loss of key players. And that means from a coaching standpoint and a playing standpoint. The players have got to make plays, and coaches have to put players in a position to make plays. That’s just being real. This is about coaching and players. In these games, when you lose key players, coaches have got to step up and players have got to step up.”

The simple truth veiled by that coach-speak is the Irish did not have a player capable of stepping up. Notre Dame needs everything to go right to put together an unbeaten regular season — just as most teams do — and then it needs another extra break to stand a chance against this current version of Clemson (or ‘Bama). The Irish needed Drue Tranquill, Te’von Coney and Jerry Tillery to all return for a final season. They needed junior quarterback Ian Book to operate with record-setting efficiency. They needed all of their best players to be healthy.

But in the biggest game of the year, they lost Love for one quarter, and it was one quarter too many. Back in September they lost another likely All-American when fifth-year left tackle Alex Bars tore his ACL. He alone may not have saved Notre Dame’s running game — one which saw senior Dexter Williams go nearly three quarters between carries for more than 10 yards — but Williams certainly would have had a better chance with Bars leading the way.

Notre Dame’s margin of error at this level of competition is too razor thin to survive any such setback. There was no coaching blunder, no singular folly, no lamentable moment to languish over for the next eight months. The Tigers were just that much better than the Irish in AT&T Stadium. Only one program can rival Clemson, the one that left a similar taste in Irish mouths six years ago. In that respect, college football fans should relish the matchup set for next Monday.

Between now and then, maybe Love decides to head to the NFL with a year of eligibility remaining. That may not come until after the title game; the deadline is Jan. 14. Notre Dame now hopes more than ever he, junior defensive ends Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara, and receivers senior Miles Boykin and junior Chase Claypool all return. They will give the 2019 roster a chance at reaching this level again. They will create a margin of error again, if still a slim one.

Love, for his part, somewhat sounded like returning may be a genuine possibility for him, even though he would almost certainly be drafted no lower than the second round.

“I think there’s more to come next year,” he said. “I want this year to be remembered for our seniors. They started this. Two years ago, we were in horrible, we were feeling horrible for a different reason, because we didn’t get a shot. This year, obviously, is different. We got our shot, but we’re going to build on it, and you’ll see us back here for sure.”

That was in response to a generic post-game question, not about the draft specifically.

Whether or not Love returns, if the Irish reach the Playoff again in 2019, they will still need everything to go their way to match up with Clemson or Alabama. Every review will need to break Notre Dame’s way. No injury can befall a starter. No underthrown ball can lead to an incompletion instead of a Boykin touchdown.

That may be more a reflection of Clemson and Alabama than it is an indictment of Notre Dame.

So, what now for Notre Dame?

That’s the easy question to ask a day after Notre Dame saw their perfect season and title hopes go up in smoke as they were grilled southwestern style by a more physical, athletic, skilled and healthy Clemson in the Cotton Bowl. Comparing the aftermath of another undefeated regular season ending on an unfulfilled note under Brian Kelly between this season and the 2012 season will inevitably serve up some similar questions about the state of the program. But are any of those questions truly legitimate years later?

There will be plenty of comparison between this 30-3 loss to Clemson and the 42-14 smackdown against Alabama in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game. Notre Dame was clearly at a disadvantage with its roster compared to their counterpart in each of those games. Against Alabama, the Crimson Tide were just bigger and stronger. As a result, Kelly has taken measures to improve his own team’s size and athleticism through recruiting, and Notre Dame has become an arguably better team and program because of it.

Against Clemson, Notre Dame’s shortcomings on the roster were once again evident, and not just because of notable injuries to key players like Julian Love missing the second quarter. If anything, the performance against Clemson showed Notre Dame may have improved its top-line talent, but it could benefit from improving the depth on the roster. Where Clemson was able to adjust for the absence of one of its top defensive players, the suspended Dexter Lawrence, Notre Dame was not equipped to overcome the loss of Love. Once Love left the game, Clemson took to the air attacking the position. Not coincidentally, Clemson scored two long touchdowns and closed the half with a third touchdown from 19 yards to take a commanding lead going to halftime, with all of the damage being done in the passing game.

If Notre Dame continues to improve its roster as a result of this latest loss, the Irish will remain in the playoff discussion in future seasons. But for now, Notre Dame and Kelly will have no choice but to endure the obvious reactions from national pundits and critics of Notre Dame. Comments about why Notre Dame needs to join a conference were popping up all over the Twittersphere at halftime of the Cotton Bowl. It tends to be the first line of defense for any Notre Dame critic who looks for a reason to suggest Notre Dame didn’t belong in the four-team College Football Playoff to begin with. But this result will not force Notre Dame to re-evaluate its place in the college football landscape, nor should it.

The main focus for Kelly is what do you do next?

Perhaps the question is whether or not Kelly will see much reason to change his approach with the program. Keep in mind this playoff field saw both Alabama and Clemson as lopsided favorites, almost regardless of their opponents in any playoff field you could imagine. All season long, Alabama and Clemson were perceived to be the two absolute best college football programs on a collision course for the national championship game for a third time in the playoff era. Should there be any shame in losing to one of these teams on their way to the national championship? Of course not, however you have to wonder how much losing by 27 points stings inside the mind of Kelly and the rest of the program.

Kelly changed his tune this season after facing plenty of scrutiny over how he handled himself in previous seasons. As a result, Notre Dame went 12-0 and earned a spot in the playoff. Can Notre Dame get better? Absolutely, because there is clearly room for improvement. But does Notre Dame need to change much to get another crack at the playoff? Perhaps not.