Miles Boykin, Notre Dame’s leading receiver, declares for the NFL

By Douglas FarmerJan 6, 2019, 4:25 PM EST
Miles Boykin will forever be remembered at Notre Dame for the catch that began his 2018, a frame of which he used to highlight his announcement that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and head to the NFL draft this spring.

That 55-yard one-handed catch-and-run to win the Citrus Bowl elevated Boykin to the leading receiver role for the Irish, a duty he handled ably during this season’s unbeaten run, finishing with 59 catches for 872 yards and eight touchdowns.

“To my teammates and coaches, I’d never be in this position without the continuous support you’ve shown me over my career. I’ll truly miss all of you, and I want to thank you all for believing in me,” Boykin wrote Sunday afternoon. “I’ve decided that, after receiving my degree in May from the greatest university in the world, I’ll forgo my final season of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.”

Boykin preserved a year of eligibility in 2015 before catching just six passes for 81 yards and one touchdown in 2016 as a reserve. In 2017, he saw action mainly when Equanimeous St. Brown was injured, including starting in the Citrus Bowl against LSU, when Boykin announced his arrival with three catches for 102 yards, part of 12 receptions for 253 yards and two scores in the season.

He caught five passes for 69 yards in last weekend’s Cotton Bowl, his last appearance in a Notre Dame uniform.

Without the Chicagoland product, the Irish will rely on current junior Chase Claypool, provided he spurns the NFL draft, and current senior Chris Finke as returning starters. Current freshman Kevin Austin could conceivably step into Boykin’s spot — one reason Austin’s time was limited in 2018 was Boykin played well enough to not need to come off the field very often. There are also speed options in current sophomore Michael Young and freshmen Lawrence Keys and Braden Lenzy.

With Boykin’s decision, and defensive end Julian Okwara’s return for 2018, Notre Dame now has 88 scholarship players expected for next season, with up to two more recruits brought into the fold in February. That number will need to be down to 85 before the 2019 season commences.

All-American Bowl, featuring four Notre Dame signees: Who, what, when, where

By Douglas FarmerJan 5, 2019, 6:00 AM EST
WHO? Many of the nation’s best high school seniors, including four Notre Dame signees and two more targets.

The signed commits: Consensus four-star safety Kyle Hamilton (pictured above).
Consensus four-star offensive lineman Andrew Kristofic.
Consensus four-star defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah.
Punter Jay Bramblett.

The targets: Consensus four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey and consensus four-star linebacker (or possibly safety) Asa Turner. Neither of them have plans to announce a commitment this weekend, but both have been pursued diligently by the Irish signees all week.

WHAT? In its 20th season, formerly-known as the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Just a year ago, current Notre Dame freshman defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola played in it — along with quarterback Phil Jurkovec, tight end George Takacs, linebacker Shayne Simon and safety Derrik Allen. Ademilola finished his freshman season with 19 tackles, providing very-much needed depth at the position.

In other words, consider this an opportunity to not only see the headliners (Jurkovec then; Hamilton now), but also the reserves who may be needed before expected.

WHEN? 1 ET. This is your last chance to catch collegiate football in the afternoon until … the end of August. Yes, collegaite — after all, some of these players will be on their respective college campuses within a week.

WHERE? The Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas. The game will be broadcast on NBC, hence this bit of a preview.

If wanting to watch online, either utilize the NBC Sports app or this link.

Fun fact: A bar trivia game was won just a month ago by knowing the San Antonio River runs through, well, San Antonio. Four other team members doubted that was its name, but watching events like this created such conviction as to overrule them and reach victory.

WHY? Some of these players will be needed to contribute for Notre Dame in 2019. Bramblett, at the least, will step right into the lineup to fill Tyler Newsome’s shoes. Hamilton, meanwhile, may see an increased role thanks to the Friday decision from cornerback Julian Love to head to the NFL. Without him, it is a bit more likely current freshman Houston Griffith continues to work at nickel back, leaving a hole in the rotation at safety.

SPEAKING OF LOVE’S DEPARTURE
Losing the consensus first-team All-American sets back the Irish secondary, but plenty of options remain to step in for him. Current junior Troy Pride will start on one side of the field, while classmate Donte Vaughn could get a chance at redemption. If not him, there are …

— Current senior Shaun Crawford, provided full recovery from an August ACL tear.
— Current freshmen TaRiq Bracy, Noah Boykin and D.J. Brown.
— Incoming freshmen Isaiah Rutherford and K.J. Wallace.
— Safety/cornerback hybrids like Griffith.

Love’s exit creates a hole for defensive coordinator Clark Lea to fill, and how he does so will be a consistent question for the next eight months.

BY HOW MUCH?
Alabama is favored by five points. No, there is no betting line on this high school exhibition game, but you were clearly wondering about Monday’s title game.

Notre Dame loses All-American CB Julian Love to NFL draft

By Douglas FarmerJan 4, 2019, 5:07 PM EST
Julian Love will not return to Notre Dame for his senior season. The consensus first-team All-American announced Friday afternoon he will enter the NFL draft this spring.

“First off I want to say that this season was such a fun ride,” Love wrote on Twitter. “The relationships gained have made me so happy and I’m grateful to have been a part of it all. With that being said, my family and I’ve decided that I’ll declare for the upcoming NFL draft.

“While I’m confident that this is the best choice for my future, the decision to leave Notre Dame was not an easy one. It was a childhood dream of mine to put on the gold helmet and play football for the Fighting Irish, and my experience at this university has been just that — a dream.”

Love reportedly received a second-round evaluation from the NFL’s advisory committee. A Thorpe Award finalist as one of the country’s three best cornerbacks, it would be a surprise to see him fall any further than the second day of the draft.

Two tackles in the Cotton Bowl brought Love’s season total to 63 and career total to 176. He managed only one pass breakup against Clemson — bringing his school record to 39 in his career — a number depleted by missing the entire second quarter, when the Tigers took advantage of his absence with three touchdowns exploiting his replacement coverage.

Given his prolific performance the last two seasons, Love’s departure comes as a surprise only in light of his comments since the 30-3 Playoff semifinal loss.

“It’s been a dream this year,” Love said afterward. “It’s been so fun, and we wish we could keep going and, obviously, end it on a better note. But there’s more to come next year.”

Love finishes his Irish career with three defensive touchdowns, including a 42-yard fumble return against Virginia Tech this season, and five interceptions.

Without Love, Notre Dame relied on junior Donte Vaughn. Despite his poor showing against Clemson, Vaughn figures to be in the mix to replace Love, along with current senior cornerback Shaun Crawford (coming off an ACL tear in August) and current freshman TaRiq Bracy. Whoever places a hold on the position will start opposite two-year starter Troy Pride.

This brings the current scholarship count to 89, with two more recruits signing in February yet a possibility. That figure will need to be down to 85 before the Irish open the 2019 season.

 

Friday at 4: The long-term Notre Dame narrative from this blowout will be much more optimistic

By Douglas FarmerJan 4, 2019, 4:00 AM EST
While Notre Dame losing by 27 points in the Cotton Bowl was never expected, a victory was predicted by only the most optimistic, the utterly hopeful. Maybe that derived from the double-digit underdog status, from a healthy respect of Clemson or from knowing two steps remained, not just the one of the BCS era. Whatever the reasoning, a Playoff loss was fretted over for most of the season.

A bye week conversation in October began with wondering, “So who is the best loss we could have to knock [the Irish] out of the Playoff and avoid getting embarrassed by Bama?” Finishing 12-0 rendered that hypothetical moot, but just a week ago, the proverbial Claire worried, “I just don’t want to deal with the headlines again.”

Distracted, tired, about to call it a night, her reference did not quite register. “Huh?”

“Like after 2012, the months of headlines of how overrated Notre Dame is, how it should never have been in the Playoff, how it’s not actually very good,” she explained.

Sure, those narratives have lingered this week, even with Georgia considering the Sugar Bowl optional and Central Florida finally losing. Such is the nature of failing to score even a solitary touchdown. But they should not last into this offseason. Not this time.

That may not be the metric of program progress desired, but it is one, nonetheless.

In just a week, if not less, waäy too early top 25 listings will be released. In three months, spring conversations will begin. A month after that, spring games will yield buzz. By July, the annual preview magazines will begin providing needed content and predictions.

All of those will include the Irish in their top 10, if not their top 5. All of those will discuss Notre Dame as a Playoff contender in 2019.

Even with a No. 14 ranking heading into the 2013 season, that was not the case then. The 42-14 loss to Alabama was that much more dominating.

“I left that [Alabama] game feeling like there was so much work to be done from the inside out, so much development, so much recruiting,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “This felt so much different, like we gave up four big plays that we characteristically don’t give up. …

“With now giving [us] the opportunity to see how [we] need to play in this atmosphere, not flawless but with excellence, we can come back here and win. It’s a real different feeling for me.”

Furthermore, too much was lost from that 2012 unbeaten team, including both Heisman runner-up Manti Te’o and quarterback Everett Golson.

This time around, Notre Dame will return just about everybody outside of the interior (junior cornerback Julian Love’s NFL decision, in particular, yet pending). Replacing two starting defensive tackles, two inside linebackers and a center will not be a small task, but returning up to 16 other starters will make it more manageable. If Trevor Ruhland emerges as the starting center, some will even claim that as 17 starters, including five starting offensive linemen.

Combine that with a schedule with fewer potholes than usual — though the same number of genuine obstacles — and crafting a “the Irish could meet Clemson (or Alabama) again” storyline will be easy next week, in three months, in eight months.

College football as a whole will want that narrative, and not because college football as a whole adores Notre Dame. If the Irish are considered legitimate entering 2019, then their road trips to Georgia (Sept. 21) and Michigan (Oct. 26) take on that much more importance. Along with the two teams atop the sport, that could be a working top five moving forward, order to be debated ad nauseum. Certainly, they will all land in any reasonable top 10.

After those two, the schedule will be much less than usual. If using S&P+ rankings, which grant the luxury of extending through all 130 FBS teams, only four of the top 40 closing this season appear on Notre Dame’s 2019 schedule, the other two being annual foes USC (No. 39) and Stanford (No. 28). That equals the number in the bottom 30, including two to open the season (No. 107 Louisville, No. 104 New Mexico).

A roster largely returning + a reasonable schedule with two marquee matchups + back-to-back seasons of double-digit wins building overall momentum = enough worthwhile factors to soon look past one bad afternoon against a team operating at an entirely different level.

Or, to put it another way, the Irish program as a whole is headed a different direction than it was in 2012, yet it is only two seasons removed from going 4-8. The recovery from that debacle was never going to be quick enough to give Notre Dame a viable chance against this current Clemson juggernaut, but it has at least put the Irish in position to have another chance at the Tigers next season, and even a cynic should recognize as much.

Maybe that results in a 10-2 season with losses in Athens and Ann Arbor, but that would still be a few steps forward from 8-4 with a home loss to Oklahoma and another at unranked Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame personnel matters: Kareem returns, Love likely

By Douglas FarmerJan 3, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
Last offseason’s greatest Irish returnee questions waited and waited to make their decisions. Both Te’von Coney and Jerry Tillery pushed up to the NFL’s deadline to enter the draft before officially announcing their returns to Notre Dame for one more season. This time through the calendar does not look to hold that drama, thanks to at least one quick trigger.

Defensive end Khalid Kareem announced a return for his senior season late on New Year’s Eve. Kareem finished a breakout junior year with 42 tackles, including 10.5 for loss with 4.5 sacks and five pass breakups.

If Kareem is joined by consensus first-team All-American cornerback Julian Love, then the Irish offseason will be off to an excellent start. Social media is a fickle place, and Love’s comments on Instagram on New Year’s Eve should be taken with a grain of salt until the junior explicitly expresses an intention to return, but they echoed his comments following the 30-3 loss in the Cotton Bowl.

“Not the way to end it by any means, but this team and program has had a special 2018!” Love wrote. “13 wins in the calendar year is something to celebrate! The men on that field made tough decisions to get us on the main stage by the end of the season.

“Now time to aim even HIGHER in 2019. Blessed to be able to run around with my best friends everyday.”

Love, senior receiver Miles Boykin and junior defensive end Julian Okwara have until Jan. 14 to opt into the NFL draft, as does junior receiver Chase Claypool, in theory, though the likelihood of Claypool departing with eligibility remaining seems rather slim.

Presuming, at least for now, they all return, Notre Dame’s roster currently has 90 names expected for 2019, not counting either quarterback Brandon Wimbush or defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway, both of whom have confirmed intentions to transfer as graduate students, as long expected.

“I can’t begin to explain the feeling,” Wimbush wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “There are no words to fill the void. There’s something this place, & these people, do to you that no one can garner the words to explain unless you’re a part of it. I guess Lou did say it best — ‘Those who know Notre Dame, no explanation is necessary. Those who don’t, no explanation will suffice!’

“I THANK YOU! I THANK YOU! I THANK YOU for what you’ve given me these past 4 years …”

The Irish could yet add two more names to that list of 90 during February’s signing period, still chasing consensus four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey (De la Salle High School; Concord, Calif.) and consensus four-star linebacker Asa Turner (Carlsbad H.S.; Calif.).

Notre Dame will need to be down to 85 scholarship players before opening the 2019 season.