Claypool’s return welcome news for Notre Dame

By Douglas FarmerJan 11, 2019, 5:00 AM EST
Notre Dame will need to replace only one receiver next season. Chase Claypool announced he will return for his senior season Thursday evening. This may have been long presumed, but less qualified players have entered the NFL draft with eligibility remaining in years past.

With the departure of Miles Boykin, Claypool will become the leading Irish target, the prime candidate to replace Boykin’s 59 catches for 872 yards and eight touchdowns. A year ago, asking Claypool to put up numbers like that would have been a leap beyond reason, but after a 2018 season in which he accounted for 50 catches, 639 yards and four touchdowns, Claypool becoming an offense’s best playmaker is fathomable beyond just pinning those hopes on the Canadian native’s athleticism.

Claypool’s career began as a special teams star, making 11 tackles in 2016, while catching only five passes for 81 yards. An inconsistent sophomore season followed, managing 29 catches for 402 yards and two touchdowns. Those may sound like solid numbers, but they include only five catches in the season’s final four games and only one game with more than four catches all season.

Claypool had at least four catches in seven games this season, all started by junior quarterback Ian Book. With Book throwing, Claypool averaged 4.67 catches and 58.56 yards per game, highlighted by eight for 130 at Northwestern.

Claypool and current senior Chris Finke will presumably both start again, while one of a number of rising sophomores could step in either for Boykin on the boundary or for Claypool on the field side with Claypool possibly taking over boundary duties.

With five catches for 90 yards in his freshman campaign and a skill set similar to Boykin’s, Kevin Austin may be the front-runner for that starting role.

Notre Dame's offensive depth chart entering the 2019 offseason

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerJan 10, 2019, 6:00 AM EST
31 Comments

Exactly half of Notre Dame’s 2019 roster makes up its offense, including specialists. Currently, the total number comes in at 88, with two more recruits possibly signing in February. That needs to be no more than 85 scholarship players before the season begins, meaning noting the positions with glut warrants more time than discussing a January depth chart does.

QUARTERBACKS (3)
Ian Book — Senior in 2019-2020 — 2 years of eligibility remaining.
Phil Jurkovec — Sophomore — 4
Brendon Clark — Incoming freshman — 4

Any changes here would be a great surprise. Though an injury or transfer is not why Notre Dame has a class gap between Book and Jurkovec, this is still the intended design of a quarterback depth chart. Prepare for at least one defection every few years by signing a passer in each class. (The position change of rising junior Avery Davis served that role in this instance.)

RUNNING BACKS (6)
Jafar Armstrong — Junior in 2019-2020 — 3 years of eligibility remaining.
Tony Jones — Senior — 2
Avery Davis — Junior — 3
Jahmir Smith — Sophomore — 4
C’Bo Flemister — Sophomore — 4
Kyren Williams — Incoming freshman — 4

Six may seem to be more running backs than are necessary, but given the assurances of injury at the position, at least three can be expected to genuinely contribute in a given season. An influx of issues would make the fourth and fifth options very much needed. At that point, the sixth preserving a season of eligibility makes sense.

There will inevitably be some worry about the lack of returning production, but Armstrong showed enough in 2018 when healthy to quell at least some of those concerns.

RECEIVERS (12)
Chase Claypool — Senior in 2019-2020 — 1 year of eligibility remaining, though Claypool could theoretically still head to the NFL. His deadline to decide is Monday.
Chris Finke — Fifth-year — 1 year of eligibility remaining.
Kevin Austin —- Sophomore — 3
Michael Young — Junior — 2
Javon McKinley — Senior — 2
Joe Wilkins — Sophomore — 4
Lawrence Keys — Sophomore — 4
Braden Lenzy — Sophomore — 4
Isaiah Robertson — Junior — 2
Micah Jones — Sophomore — 4
Kendall Abdur-Rahman — Incoming freshman — 4
Cam Hart — Incoming freshman — 4

Yes, this is the glut in this half of the roster. No, there is not a clear-cut order of reserves coming out of a season in which three receivers (Claypool, Finke and NFL-bound Miles Boykin) handled nearly all route-running duties, which means this is more a listing than it is a depth chart. The rising sophomores, in particular, will have chances abound to enter the rotation, especially considering the speed Keys and Lenzy bring to the equation.

Cole Kmet made 14 catches for 151 yards this season, numbers which should be vastly improved upon next year as the leader among tight ends in offensive coordinator Chip Long’s system. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

TIGHT ENDS (4)
Cole Kmet — Junior in 2019-2020 — 2 years of eligibility remaining.
Brock Wright — Junior — 2
George Takacs — Sophomore — 4
Tommy Tremble — Sophomore — 4

The Irish bypassed the position in this recruiting class knowing they are set for now and should have at least three of these four in hand in 2020.

OFFENSIVE TACKLES (6)
Liam Eichenberg — Senior in 2019-2020 — 2 years of eligibility remaining.
Robert Hainsey — Junior — 2
Jarrett Patterson — Sophomore — 4
Cole Mabry — Sophomore — 4
Quinn Carroll — Incoming freshman — 4
Andrew Kristofic — Incoming freshman — 4

Expect Eichenberg and Hainsey to spend three seasons starting opposite each other on the line.

OFFENSIVE GUARDS (7)
Tommy Kraemer — Senior in 2019-2020 — 2 years of eligibility remaining
Aaron Banks — Junior — 3
Josh Lugg — Junior — 3
Dillan Gibbons — Junior — 3
Darnell Ewell — Junior — 3
John Dirksen — Sophomore — 4
John Olmstead — Incoming freshman — 4

Banks earning starting experience in the absence of Alex Bars this past season should eliminate any questions at this position in 2019.

CENTERS (3)
Trevor Ruhland — Fifth-year in 2019-2020 — 1 year of eligibility remaining.
Luke Jones — Sophomore — 4
Zeke Correll — Incoming freshman — 4

With Banks set at left guard and Kraemer presumably holding onto the starting duties at right guard, Ruhland can move to the middle. He has cross-trained there for the last two seasons, providing some depth behind outgoing captain Sam Mustipher.

SPECIALISTS (3)
Kicker — Jonathan Doerer — Junior in 2019-2020 — 2 years of eligibility remaining.
Punter — Jay Bramblett — Incoming freshman — 4
Longsnapper — John Shannon — Senior — 2

Leftovers & Links: Even the 'way-too-early' 2019 polls already respect Notre Dame

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerJan 9, 2019, 7:00 AM EST
38 Comments

Idle time leads to endless arguments. Sports typically makes for a harmless venue to have them, even as they pertain to college football and Notre Dame. Thus, a deluge of “way-too-early” top-25 rankings for next season are published only hours after this season ended.

For once, those rankings support a stance held in these parts.

Take four national websites’ listings from Tuesday — Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Yahoo and The Athletic. They put the Irish at Nos. 5, 5, 6 and 11, respectively.

Now, none of those will directly mirror August’s preseason top 25 from the Associated Press or Phil Steele’s power listing in July. They will, however, not vary all that much, barring any massive offseason changes. (Like, as an obscure possibility not at all drawn from the last time Notre Dame went unbeaten in the regular season, a quarterback getting suspended for the season.) The Irish will enter 2019 a consensus top-10 team and arguably in the top 5.

Notre Dame will not rise any higher than that thanks to the mainstays at the top of the polls in this era of college football. As argued for a week now, it is Clemson and Alabama, and then a gap before another grouping of 3-5, led by Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma, but now also containing Brian Kelly’s Irish.

Returning a starting quarterback will lead to preseason expectations like that, especially when four offensive linemen also return to protect him. Bringing back a complete set of dynamic defensive ends will catch that attention. Winning 22 games in two seasons will do that.

Those seven teams? The six already mentioned here, as well as Washington, a program that has gone 1-4 against ranked out of conference opponents in the last five seasons, the one victory a 35-7 triumph vs. No. 20 BYU this past September. The Huskies may be the class of the Pac 12, but they are not currently in the mix with the Bulldogs, the Buckeyes, the Sooners or, yes, the Irish.

No, Notre Dame was not near a national title this season, but only two teams were, and in retrospect, maybe only one actually was. Yes, the odds are slim the Irish pull that off next season, but such is always the case, especially in the current time of Clemson and Alabama supremacy.

There is no other viable argument claiming Notre Dame has not re-joined the national conversation for more than a moment. There is no national bias against the Irish — again, ESPN slotted them as next season’s No. 5; that is hardly an insult. Sure, the final AP poll of 2018 dropped Notre Dame from No. 3 to No. 5, but such is the nature of ending the season with a 30-3 loss. That is neither right nor wrong. It just is.

The Irish will have an early chance to rise further within the considered second tier, facing unanimous No. 3 Georgia on Sept. 21. Provided the Bulldogs can survive a trip to Vanderbilt and then slip by Murray State and Arkansas State, they should still be No. 3 when Notre Dame arrives in Athens.

Until then, may this discussion of where the Irish stand compared to the country’s elite go quiet. They are one of 10 teams to have made the College Football Playoff, one of seven to win at least 10 games each of the last two seasons, and one of only a handful of teams within even shouting distance of Clemson and Alabama.

OTHER OPPONENT RANKINGS
Most notably, Michigan will be a fringe top-10 team in the preseason, but Notre Dame may face up to five total ranked opponents.

ND UGA Mich. USC Va. Tech Virg.
SI 5 3 7 25
ESPN 5 3 11
Yahoo 6 3 9 19 25
Athletic 11 3 12 24

Of course, those polls will all change between now and August, based on roster movement, spring hype and further research, but they provide a starting point.

Notre Dame a step behind the finalists, but only a step behind and behind only them

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerJan 8, 2019, 6:00 AM EST
66 Comments

An old gambling adage insists, “No team is as good as its most-recent game, and no team is as bad, either.” The logic applies far beyond wagering. It is, simply put, a guard against recency bias.

A week ago, such poor judgement insisted Notre Dame never belonged in the College Football Playoff, its 30-3 Cotton Bowl loss to Clemson an inarguable indicator the Irish were overrated and more comparable to three-loss Florida, Michigan or Syracuse than Oklahoma, Ohio State or Georgia. As a program, Notre Dame was closer to the Camping World Bowl than a title.

Following Monday’s title game rout in which the Tigers rolled past Alabama 44-16, recency bias points out the Irish lost by 27 to the national champions, a point better than the Tide managed. Notre Dame’s loss was entirely a reflection of how good Clemson is. Dropping the Irish to No. 5 in the final AP poll was nothing but evidence of national prejudice.

None of those conclusions are accurate. Notre Dame is not as bad as the Cotton Bowl showed. Alabama is not as bad as the title game. Clemson is not — well, actually, the Tigers might be thaät good, and with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and receiver Justyn Ross only freshmen and running back Travis Etienne a sophomore, do not expect them to fall off in the next 12 months.

Neither the Tide nor the Irish may be on Clemson’s level at the moment, and it is reasonable to pair Alabama and Notre Dame in that thought, though the former would have beaten the latter if the semifinal pairings had been inverted.

That should not be forgotten just because the Tigers got on a role Monday night. The Irish are still in the second tier, nationally speaking. Just as the Cotton Bowl loss should not have knocked them down to the third or fourth, Alabama’s missteps do not elevate Notre Dame to a 2019 frontrunner. Having gone 22-4 across the last two seasons, the Irish have pushed their way into the conversation containing Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia.

Way-too-early to be considered way-too-early odds on winning next year’s title put Notre Dame at 25-to-1, tied for eighth-best. Those chances are lowered by having two trips to similar teams (Georgia and Michigan, both 12-to-1).

It remains a narrow needle to thread, and the Irish do not yet have the talent to take a week off. Then again, neither did Ohio State or Georgia this season. Only Clemson and Alabama have shown depth that talented. But Notre Dame is far ahead of Syracuse and probably even a few of those viewed similarly by bookmakers. Those Nebraska odds, in particular, raise an eyebrow.

In 229 days, this all begins again. That time does not need to be spent lamenting the end of the Irish season. Monday night’s result, however, also does not give credence to the text, “So maybe ND isn’t that bad after all?”

That was a question that never should have been asked in the first place, last week or this week.

FINAL AP POLL
The last ranking of the season slotted the Irish at No. 5, behind Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma, respectively. Not to jump to September too quickly, but only two 2019 opponents finished in the top 25, Georgia at No. 7 and Michigan at No. 14.

229 DAYS
Yes, that seems like a big number, but it becomes more tolerable when realizing the Kentucky Derby, on May 4, represents the halfway point.

Miles Boykin, Notre Dame's leading receiver, declares for NFL

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJan 6, 2019, 4:25 PM EST
21 Comments

Miles Boykin will forever be remembered at Notre Dame for the catch that began his 2018, a frame of which he used to highlight his announcement that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and head to the NFL draft this spring.

That 55-yard one-handed catch-and-run to win the Citrus Bowl elevated Boykin to the leading receiver role for the Irish, a duty he handled ably during this season’s unbeaten run, finishing with 59 catches for 872 yards and eight touchdowns.

“To my teammates and coaches, I’d never be in this position without the continuous support you’ve shown me over my career. I’ll truly miss all of you, and I want to thank you all for believing in me,” Boykin wrote Sunday afternoon. “I’ve decided that, after receiving my degree in May from the greatest university in the world, I’ll forgo my final season of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.”

(@MBoykin814)

Boykin preserved a year of eligibility in 2015 before catching just six passes for 81 yards and one touchdown in 2016 as a reserve. In 2017, he saw action mainly when Equanimeous St. Brown was injured, including starting in the Citrus Bowl against LSU, when Boykin announced his arrival with three catches for 102 yards, part of 12 receptions for 253 yards and two scores in the season.

He caught five passes for 69 yards in last weekend’s Cotton Bowl, his last appearance in a Notre Dame uniform.

Without the Chicagoland product, the Irish will rely on current junior Chase Claypool, provided he spurns the NFL draft, and current senior Chris Finke as returning starters. Current freshman Kevin Austin could conceivably step into Boykin’s spot — one reason Austin’s time was limited in 2018 was Boykin played well enough to not need to come off the field very often. There are also speed options in current sophomore Michael Young and freshmen Lawrence Keys and Braden Lenzy.

With Boykin’s decision, and defensive end Julian Okwara’s return for 2018, Notre Dame now has 88 scholarship players expected for next season, with up to two more recruits brought into the fold in February. That number will need to be down to 85 before the 2019 season commences.