Notre Dame’s defensive depth chart, a touch lighter with D.J. Morgan’s intended transfer

With the Wednesday announcement of current junior linebacker D.J. Morgan’s intention to transfer this summer as a graduate with two years of eligibility remaining, Notre Dame’s roster drops to 87 scholarship players expected this coming fall. Included among them, at least 12, possibly 14 linebackers. Before explaining that …

Morgan finishes his Irish career with two tackles in two 2017 appearances as a safety. He moved to linebacker during 2018’s spring practices, but never came particularly close to playing time. It remained difficult to see him cracking into the rotation moving forward given the quality of recruiting classes at the position in the last two cycles.

“I would like to thank the University of Notre Dame for everything they have done for me,” Morgan wrote on Twitter. “When I decided to come here, my main goal was to get my degree from this prestigious University, and I am proud to see that I will be completing that goal this summer!

“During this time I will be searching for a new school to attend as a graduate transfer to finish off my last 2 years of eligibility.”

Before facing Louisville on Labor Day, the Irish will need to be down to 85 scholarship players. At 87 now, that does not include incoming freshman J.D. Bertrand, who had a recruitment handled in a deliberate fashion so as to make him eligible for an academic scholarship. Notre Dame also continues to chase two defenders — consensus four-star linebacker Asa Turner and consensus four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey — who could balloon the roster count further.

Keep that necessary attrition in mind as realizing how many players are at certain positions.

DEFENSIVE END (9)

Julian Okwara — Senior in 2019-2020 — 1 year of eligibility remaining.

Khalid Kareem — Senior — 1

Daelin Hayes — Senior — 1

Ade Ogundeji — Senior — 2

Justin Ademilola — Sophomore — 4

Jamir Jones — Senior — 1

Kofi Wardlow — Junior — 3

NaNa Osafo-Mensah — Early-enrolled freshman — 4

Howard Cross — Incoming freshman — 4

If not for Ademilola’s impressive 2018, it would be easy to presume a four-man rotation next season, but appearing in the Cotton Bowl all-but guarantees Ademilola will be in the mix.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (6)

Kurt Hinish — Junior in 2019-2020 — 2 years of eligibility remaining.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa — Junior in 2019-2020 — 3

Jayson Ademilola — Sophomore — 3

Ja’Mion Franklin — Sophomore — 4

Jacob Lacey — Early-enrolled freshman — 4

Hunter Spears — Early-enrolled freshman — 4

Lacey will need to be ready for at least four games next season, especially with three of these six returning from injury: Tagovailoa-Amosa with a broken foot, though he did at least take some snaps against Clemson; Franklin from a torn quad that will limit him through the spring; and Spears from a torn ACL that could conceivably cost him 2019.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (8)

Asmar Bilal — Fifth-year in 2019-2020 — 1 year of eligibility remaining.

Jordan Genmark-Heath — Junior — 2

Jonathan Jones — Senior — 2

Bo Bauer — Sophomore — 3

Jack Lamb — Sophomore — 4

Drew White — Junior — 3

Jack Kiser — Early-enrolled freshman — 4

J.D. Bertrand — Incoming freshman — 4

It was always going to be a long-shot for Morgan as soon as Bauer and Lamb arrived.

ROVER (5)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah — Junior in 2019-2020 — 3 years of eligibility remaining.

Shayne Simon — Sophomore — 3

Ovie Oghoufo — Sophomore — 3

Marist Liufau — Incoming freshman — 4

Osito Ekwonu — Incoming freshman — 4

Owusu-Koramoah lost 2018 to injury, making this something of a toss-up between him and Simon for a spring competition chasing the starting role, presuming Bilal does indeed move inside as expected.

SAFETIES (8)

Alohi Gilman — Senior in 2019-2020 — 2 years of eligibility remaining.

Jalen Elliott — Senior — 1

Devin Studstill — Senior — 1

Houston Griffith — Sophomore — 3

Derrik Allen — Sophomore — 4

Paul Moala — Sophomore — 3

Kyle Hamilton — Incoming freshman — 4

Litchfield Ajavon — Incoming freshman — 4

CORNERBACKS (8)

Troy Pride — Senior in 2019-2020 — 1 year of eligibility remaining.

Donte Vaughn — Senior — 1

TaRiq Bracy — Sophomore — 3

Shaun Crawford — Fifth-year — 1, with possibly another after that if the NCAA grants a medical waiver.

D.J. Brown — Sophomore — 4

Noah Boykin — Sophomore — 4

Isaiah Rutherford — Incoming freshman — 4

K.J. Wallace — Incoming freshman — 4

Someone needs to be Notre Dame’s second cornerback, be that Vaughn, Bracy or a healthy Crawford. Someone also needs to be the Irish nickel back, perhaps Bracy, Crawford or a converted safety.

The questions at cornerback have multiple talented answers, if unproven or uncertain. They should prove to be the most pivotal to Notre Dame’s 2019 success or failure.