No rush needed to Notre Dame’s search for an RBs coach

By Douglas FarmerJan 25, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
By the end of the day, Notre Dame may have a new running backs coach. Perhaps not officially announced due to the time delay necessitated by HR hoops, but one at least reported. If not today, then Monday, or sometime next week. With the search reportedly down to two primary candidates interviewing this week, the process should not take much longer, at least in theory.

It has been more than two weeks since reports filtered out about Autry Denson taking over as head coach at Charleston Southern. In a previous time, one as recent as two years ago, this seemingly normal delay in the hiring process in January would spark some degree of concern.

National Signing Day is just a week and a half away. Lacking a running back coach at this critical juncture would put any pertinent recruits and their commitments in question. This cycle, that would have little effect, given the early enrollment of rivals.com three-star running back Kyren Williams, but the general premise stands: The early signing period mitigates much of the urgency to assistant coaching hires.

Program-record 10 early enrollees mark the beginning of Notre Dame’s 2019

Consider literally two years ago, when much of the Irish coaching staff turned over following the 4-8 debacle known as the 2016 season. Head coach Brian Kelly retained only four of his nine assistants, needing to also bring in a 10th with the NCAA granting that additional slot presumed imminent.

Three of those six eventual hires were reported by the end of December. The esteemed Keith Arnold reported Tom Rees sliding into the quarterbacks coach position as that 10th assistant as early as Jan. 2. The only two that took some time — then-linebackers coach Clark Lea and receivers coach Del Alexander — were the easiest hires to project, coming along with their respective coordinators from previous stops.

Notre Dame moved relatively quickly, because National Signing Day loomed. That decisiveness helped the Irish keep together a class of 15, a “core” Kelly gave much credit to for sticking through the rough season and the staff churn, and then add six more, a half dozen largely attributed to the new hires.

That need no longer exists. Even if Williams was not already taking classes, he would already be signed. Defensive line coach Mike Elston, then recruiting coordinator, no longer has to hold together a recruiting class nearly all on his own.

Nothing about this is inherently shocking; just a side effect to the early signing period not yet realized around Notre Dame. Last offseason’s two in-house hires (promoting Lea to defensive coordinator and Jeff Quinn to offensive line coach) clouded this newfound relaxed reality, especially with the departures of defensive coordinator Mike Elko and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand coming after the early signing period.

It may have been nice for this change to occur before the Irish had to hire six assistant coaches in one offseason, but it has at least made life easier while replacing three more in the following two years.

Notre Dame’s defensive reload in 2019 perhaps more daunting than realized

By Douglas FarmerJan 24, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Notre Dame’s 2018 success came upon the back of a defense that proved itself in 2017. Nearly all of that unit returned, and it showed. As the Irish offense struggled out of the gate, the defense returning nine starters — and arguably more than that, considering the time seen by defensive end Khalid Kareem a year ago — held its own and carried Notre Dame to an ugly 3-0 start.

Expecting such again in 2019 would be ambitious. Specifically, the Irish will lose much of their penetrative force up front and the support immediately behind it. While defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was held without a tackle in the Cotton Bowl, his 10.5 tackles for loss with eight sacks during the regular season will be a noticeable absence moving forward. No such exit occurred along the defensive line a year ago, an anomaly nearly unprecedented.

2017 tackling stats by the defensive line: 223 tackles with 38 for loss including 16.5 sacks.
Stats returning for 2018: 168 tackles with 30.5 for loss including 15 sacks.
Those latter numbers by percentages: 75.34 percent of tackles with 80.26 percent of tackles for loss and 90.91 percent of sacks.

2018 tackling stats by the defensive line: 242 tackles with 34.5 for loss including 26.5 sacks.
Stats currently returning for 2019: 187 tackles with 24 for loss including 18.5 sacks.
Those latter numbers by percentages: 77.27 percent of tackles with 69.57 percent of tackles for loss and 69.81 percent of sacks.

Those returning numbers largely derive from Notre Dame’s defensive ends, led by Kareem. Of course, Tillery’s success up front made life easier for linebackers Te’von Coney and Drue Tranquill.

When both opted to come back in 2018, they put off a pending vacuum by a year. Defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach, Clark Lea will not have that luxury to rely upon again next season. Without those two, the Irish have essentially no proven linebackers, with the exception of fifth-year Asmar Bilal, who is expected to move inside, a new position for him.

Asmar Bilal will be needed to be a focal point in Notre Dame’s 2019 defense, though replacing both Te’von Coney and Drue Tranquill will certainly not be a one-man job. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2017 total stats by linebackers: 426 tackles with 36 for loss including six sacks and 10 turnovers involved in.
Stats returning for 2018: 259 tackles with 26 for loss including 4.5 sacks and six turnovers involved in.
Those latter numbers by percentages: 60.80 percent of tackles with 72.22 percent of tackles for loss and three-quarters of sacks with 60 percent of turnovers involved in.

2018 total stats by linebackers: 303 tackles with 22 for loss including 7.5 sacks and four turnovers involved in.
Stats currently returning for 2019: 94 tackles with 3.5 for loss including no sacks and one turnover involved in.
Those latter numbers by percentages: 31.02 percent of tackles with 15.91 percent of tackles for loss including zero percent of sacks and one-quarter of turnovers involved in.

The tackles made by Coney and Tranquill were obvious and many, but it may be their knack for making plays that Lea actually struggles to replace most. Across the last two seasons, the two combined to have their hands in 11 turnovers.

The numbers at defensive back listed as returning for 2018 here do include nickel back Shaun Crawford’s, though he tore his ACL in August. Some injury will befall the defense at some point, hence some of the need for taking a big-picture view. For context’s sake: In 2017, Crawford had two interceptions and five pass breakups.

2017 pass defense stats by defensive backs: Seven interceptions and 40 pass breakups.
Stats returning for 2018: Six interceptions and 32 pass breakups.
Those latter numbers by percentages: 85.71 percent of interceptions and 80 percent of pass breakups.

2018 pass defense stats by defensive backs: 10 interceptions and 39 pass breakups.
Stats currently returning for 2019: Eight interceptions and 20 pass breakups.
Those latter numbers by percentages: 80 percent of interceptions and 51.28 percent of pass breakups.

Looking at those pass breakup numbers, it may be hard to believe only two pieces of the secondary depart, with only one of them a regular contributor (no offense, Nick Coleman).

Such an offseason concern is to be expected when up to four NFL draft picks move on. In mid-April, the point will resonant again as Tillery, Coney, Tranquill and cornerback Julian Love hear their names called. It will almost certainly prove a bit poignant come September.

Notre Dame will return more on offense than usual

By Douglas FarmerJan 23, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
For the second-consecutive year, Notre Dame loses its leading rusher, receiver and tight end. Such is the nature of college football. But this time around, the departures do not dent the Irish offense nearly as much.

That results partially from not having Dexter Williams for the first four games of the 2018 season, but as much as that, it traces to the emergence of rising junior running back Jafar Armstrong (when healthy). There was no such encouraging sign for Notre Dame coming out of 2017.

If rising junior running back Jafar Armstrong can remain healthy in 2019, there should be little doubt about Notre Dame’s rushing success. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

2017 total rushing stats by running backs: 362 rushes for 2,422 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Stats returning for 2018: 83 rushes for 592 yards and seven touchdowns.
Those latter numbers by percentages: 22.93 percent of rushes for 24.4 percent of yards and one-third of touchdowns.

2018 total rushing stats by running backs: 335 rushes for 1,840 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Stats currently returning for 2019: 177 rushes for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Those latter numbers by percentages: 53.31 percent of rushes for 45.92 percent of yards and 45.45 percent of touchdowns.

Note: None of those figures include rushing yards by a quarterback, just as there will not be a segment here discussing passing stats. It is an all-or-nothing endeavor — either the primary quarterback returns or does not — and discussing it in these terms seems an exercise in word-count boosting. Similarly, the influx provided by Brandon Wimbush in 2017 was not seen in 2018 once he was benched, so giving credit for those rushing yards in the percentages thought would be one defying the logic to the exercise.

The quarterback change from Wimbush to rising senior Ian Book does noticeably impact the receivers’ stats. Book’s ability to accurately distribute the ball across the available targets led to less of a reliance on any one particular player, Equanimeous St. Brown in 2017.

2017 total receiving stats by receivers: 113 catches for 1,716 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Stats returning for 2018: 51 catches for 775 yards and five touchdowns.
Those latter numbers by percentages: 45.13 percent of catches for 45.16 percent of yards and one-third of touchdowns.

2018 total receiving stats by receivers: 170 catches for 2,310 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Stats currently returning for 2019: 111 catches for 1,438 yards and seven touchdowns.
Those latter numbers by percentages: 65.29 percent of catches for 62.25 percent of yards and 46.67 percent of touchdowns.

Make no mistake, the Irish relied on Miles Boykin in 2018, but with three receivers pulling in 47 catches or more and two of them returning, Notre Dame will have other proven options. Further context: No Irish receiver had more than 33 catches in 2017, and only two returned with double-digit catches, their 41 combined falling short of both returning numbers this time around.

If two seasons of this seems like a small sample, that is a valid thought, but to offer two counters:

1) It is the most-recent example of a good season following a good season, with the next most-recent possibility coming back in 2005 and 2006, and even those two years combined for three fewer wins than the last two did, 22 the highest two-season total seen at Notre Dame since 1988-89.
2) It is the same amount of time offensive coordinator Chip Long has directed the Irish attack. His distribution of the ball, both in play-calling and in roster reliance, is different than the years prior, as best seen in utilizing running backs and tight ends in the passing game.

2017 receiving stats by tight ends and running backs: 69 catches for 610 yards and four touchdowns.
Stats returning for 2018: 38 catches for 257 yards and three touchdowns.
Those latter numbers by percentages: 55.07 percent of catches for 42.13 percent of yards and three-quarters of touchdowns.

2018 receiving stats by tight ends and running backs: 96 catches for 1,029 yards and eight touchdowns.
Stats currently returning for 2019: 41 catches for 526 yards and two touchdowns.
Those latter numbers by percentages: 42.17 percent of catches for 51.12 percent of yards and one-quarter of touchdowns.

Returning 14 catches for 151 yards from 2018, rising junior tight end Cole Kmet will be counted upon as an auxiliary playmaker in 2019. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Notre Dame should be able to handle even the loss of Alizé Mack better than it did that of Durham Smythe, even if the next tight end option (rising junior Cole Kmet) is not as established as Mack was. The likes of Armstrong and rising senior running back Tony Jones will help with that concern, both having shown big-play ability in the receiving game. In Long’s system, running backs and tight ends can be nearly interchangeable in the aerial regards.

Simply enough, the Irish are better equipped to further develop on offense than they were a year ago, no matter the losses of Williams, Boykin and Mack.

Friday at 4: Notre Dame brings back the most important NFL possibilities in Kareem & Okwara

By Douglas FarmerJan 18, 2019, 4:00 AM EST
This is not to diminish the losses of receiver Miles Boykin and consensus first-team All-American cornerback Julian Love. Notre Dame will miss both of them, Love in particular. But looking at the Irish depth chart, there are avenues to survival without both.

Notre Dame will return two starting receivers in rising senior Chase Claypool and fifth-year-to-be Chris Finke (speaking of which, see below). A number of options exist to replace Love, though obviously none will match his shutdown abilities. Either rising sophomore TaRiq Bracy will put on the necessary muscle to compete with receivers at this level or rising senior Donte Vaughn will return reinvigorated with health after recent surgery to repair a torn labrum surgery or rising sophomore Houston Griffith will move from safety to get his talent on the field or fifth-year Shaun Crawford will recover from an ACL tear quicker than expected or … or … or … If one of those pans out, the Irish defense should be comfortable in its coverage, buoyed by the stalwart safety combination of Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott. (Imagine sincerely saying “stalwart safety combination” just six months ago.)

Look again at the depth chart, and such luxuries do not exist at defensive end. If rising seniors Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara had not opted to return, Notre Dame’s 2019 dreams would have hit a lowered ceiling nine months before the season began. By no means were they certain high-round draft picks, but the allure of athletic and talented defensive ends may have easily led to some outsized draft hopes.

Their backups are certainly more than capable — rising seniors Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji — but a talented second-unit is as important at defensive end as dangerous starters are. To replace the latter with the former is to diminish the entire enterprise outright.

The Irish could not have recovered from losing both Kareem and Okwara, at least not to the extent where Playoff talk would be viable again. Lose one and it would have still been dubious, at best.

Take a look at the teams expected to be in the mix for the Playoff. Using current championship odds … Clemson at 2-to-1, Alabama at just less than 3-to-1, Georgia at 6-to-1, Ohio State at 8-to-1, Michigan at 16-to-1 and then Oklahoma also at 16-to-1. Those first five have been known for their defenses more than anything else in recent years. Bookmakers put some faith in their ability to reload on the fly.

Notre Dame has not earned that trust, and its roster does not indicate it should have. As well as Justin Ademilola performed as a freshman in four games, inserting him into a pivotal role in 2019 would likely be a recipe for a mediocre season. He is another year of development away from being ready for that role, barring a Matt Balis-induced excellent offseason.

The Irish will need Kareem and Okwara to survive the losses of defensive tackles Jerry Tillery and Jonathan Bonner, but if they play as they did in 2018, that is a reasonable ask. If they continue to develop, it becomes a probability more than a Notre Dame leap of faith.

The Irish will miss Boykin’s back-shoulder reliability and everything about Love, but Brian Kelly and his coaching staff coaxed back the two most-pivotal pieces from NFL draft consideration.

Speaking of Finke, he confirmed his intent to return for his final year of eligibility Thursday evening. And he did it in a way only befitting a man comfortable in his own skin.

And for the sake of context: Notre Dame is currently listed at 25-to-1 for the 2019-20 national championship, tied with Florida and Washington, just behind Texas at 20-to-1.

Notre Dame’s defensive depth chart, a touch lighter with D.J. Morgan’s intended transfer

By Douglas FarmerJan 17, 2019, 6:00 AM EST
With the Wednesday announcement of current junior linebacker D.J. Morgan’s intention to transfer this summer as a graduate with two years of eligibility remaining, Notre Dame’s roster drops to 87 scholarship players expected this coming fall. Included among them, at least 12, possibly 14 linebackers. Before explaining that …

Morgan finishes his Irish career with two tackles in two 2017 appearances as a safety. He moved to linebacker during 2018’s spring practices, but never came particularly close to playing time. It remained difficult to see him cracking into the rotation moving forward given the quality of recruiting classes at the position in the last two cycles.

“I would like to thank the University of Notre Dame for everything they have done for me,” Morgan wrote on Twitter. “When I decided to come here, my main goal was to get my degree from this prestigious University, and I am proud to see that I will be completing that goal this summer!

“During this time I will be searching for a new school to attend as a graduate transfer to finish off my last 2 years of eligibility.”

Before facing Louisville on Labor Day, the Irish will need to be down to 85 scholarship players. At 87 now, that does not include incoming freshman J.D. Bertrand, who had a recruitment handled in a deliberate fashion so as to make him eligible for an academic scholarship. Notre Dame also continues to chase two defenders — consensus four-star linebacker Asa Turner and consensus four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey — who could balloon the roster count further.

Keep that necessary attrition in mind as realizing how many players are at certain positions.

DEFENSIVE END (9)
Julian Okwara — Senior in 2019-2020 — 1 year of eligibility remaining.
Khalid Kareem — Senior — 1
Daelin Hayes — Senior — 1
Ade Ogundeji — Senior — 2
Justin Ademilola — Sophomore — 4
Jamir Jones — Senior — 1
Kofi Wardlow — Junior — 3
NaNa Osafo-Mensah — Early-enrolled freshman — 4
Howard Cross — Incoming freshman — 4

If not for Ademilola’s impressive 2018, it would be easy to presume a four-man rotation next season, but appearing in the Cotton Bowl all-but guarantees Ademilola will be in the mix.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (6)
Kurt Hinish — Junior in 2019-2020 — 2 years of eligibility remaining.
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa — Junior in 2019-2020 — 3
Jayson Ademilola — Sophomore — 3
Ja’Mion Franklin — Sophomore — 4
Jacob Lacey — Early-enrolled freshman — 4
Hunter Spears — Early-enrolled freshman — 4

Lacey will need to be ready for at least four games next season, especially with three of these six returning from injury: Tagovailoa-Amosa with a broken foot, though he did at least take some snaps against Clemson; Franklin from a torn quad that will limit him through the spring; and Spears from a torn ACL that could conceivably cost him 2019.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (8)
Asmar Bilal — Fifth-year in 2019-2020 — 1 year of eligibility remaining.
Jordan Genmark-Heath — Junior — 2
Jonathan Jones — Senior — 2
Bo Bauer — Sophomore — 3
Jack Lamb — Sophomore — 4
Drew White — Junior — 3
Jack Kiser — Early-enrolled freshman — 4
J.D. Bertrand — Incoming freshman — 4

It was always going to be a long-shot for Morgan as soon as Bauer and Lamb arrived.

ROVER (5)
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah — Junior in 2019-2020 — 3 years of eligibility remaining.
Shayne Simon — Sophomore — 3
Ovie Oghoufo — Sophomore — 3
Marist Liufau — Incoming freshman — 4
Osito Ekwonu — Incoming freshman — 4

Owusu-Koramoah lost 2018 to injury, making this something of a toss-up between him and Simon for a spring competition chasing the starting role, presuming Bilal does indeed move inside as expected.

Alohi Gilman’s 18 tackles in the Cotton Bowl loss should set him up for an offseason of further development and possible captaincy. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SAFETIES (8)
Alohi Gilman — Senior in 2019-2020 — 2 years of eligibility remaining.
Jalen Elliott — Senior — 1
Devin Studstill — Senior — 1
Houston Griffith — Sophomore — 3
Derrik Allen — Sophomore — 4
Paul Moala — Sophomore — 3
Kyle Hamilton — Incoming freshman — 4
Litchfield Ajavon — Incoming freshman — 4

CORNERBACKS (8)
Troy Pride — Senior in 2019-2020 — 1 year of eligibility remaining.
Donte Vaughn — Senior — 1
TaRiq Bracy — Sophomore — 3
Shaun Crawford — Fifth-year — 1, with possibly another after that if the NCAA grants a medical waiver.
D.J. Brown — Sophomore — 4
Noah Boykin — Sophomore — 4
Isaiah Rutherford — Incoming freshman — 4
K.J. Wallace — Incoming freshman — 4

Someone needs to be Notre Dame’s second cornerback, be that Vaughn, Bracy or a healthy Crawford. Someone also needs to be the Irish nickel back, perhaps Bracy, Crawford or a converted safety.

The questions at cornerback have multiple talented answers, if unproven or uncertain. They should prove to be the most pivotal to Notre Dame’s 2019 success or failure.

 