Report: Notre Dame to hire Lance Taylor as RBs coach

Multiple reports indicate Irish head coach Brian Kelly will bring in Lance Taylor as the new Notre Dame running backs coach. Taylor spent the last two seasons as receivers coach with the Carolina Panthers and the previous three years at Stanford as running backs coach.
If nothing else, a coaching track record containing Christian McCaffrey’s breakout 2015 and standout 2016 is not one to scoff at. McCaffrey ended up a Heisman finalist under Taylor’s tutelage.
Taylor played at Alabama as a receiver at the turn of the century (1999 – 2003) and now replaces Autry Denson, who spent four seasons on Kelly’s staff before heading to Charleston Southern earlier this month to take over as head coach.
To this point, this is the only change on the Irish coaching staff this offseason and anything further would come as a surprise.
Lance Taylor checks all the boxes Notre Dame needs in a new RB coach
The exact effects and contributions of assistant coaches are difficult to quantify, if not impossible. That aside, Notre Dame may have found the exact fit it needs at running backs coach in Lance Taylor, reportedly chosen over the weekend to replace Autry Denson.
The vague responsibilities of such a coach include recruiting talented players who fit in the unique atmosphere of an academic institution and developing those players to fit within the system preferred by the offensive coordinator. That mid-sentence qualifier, the unique atmosphere of an academic institution, is where Taylor’s abilities may be better-known than a hire’s usually would be. Spending three years at Stanford in the same position with much success is about as comparable a situation as a résumé can hold.
Taylor did not recruit running back Christian McCaffrey, but he did work with the eventual Heisman runner-up in two of the most-productive seasons in recent history. Much of that must be attributed to McCaffrey’s natural talent (and genetics), but the Cardinal running back success at the time was not limited to just McCaffrey.
Three other backs rushed for at least 225 yards and multiple touchdowns in 2015. One of them, Bryce Love, added another 250 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air. Still serving as McCaffrey’s backup in 2016, Love would add 866 total yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. Taylor had a running backs room with multiple weapons.
One of those weapons, Love, came in via Taylor’s recruitment. So did Stanford’s aerial threat who broke out this past season, receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Taylor led the recruitments of 2016 five-star linebacker Curtis Robinson and 2017 four-star defensive end Ryan Johnson, both initial targets of the Irish coaching staff. Coming out of Mater Dei High School near Los Angeles, Robinson nearly went to USC. Taylor pulled Johnson away from Auburn, a Mobile, Ala, product. Suffice it to say, he found some high-grade recruits who wanted to embrace the challenges at Stanford.
Recruiting talented players? Check. Who fit at an academic institution? Check. Develop those players? The results from McCaffrey and Love alone make this a check.
Fit those players into Chip Long’s system? Here is where Taylor’s background may make him exactly what Notre Dame needs.
Long prefers his running backs play a role in the passing game. Remember Tony Jones’ 51-yard touchdown in the final minutes at USC to clinch the unbeaten regular season? Swing passes like that form the base of Long’s favorite attacks, be they via running backs or tight ends. Ideally, two-back sets put the defense in a compromised position.
Taylor developed McCaffrey into a back who pulled in 82 passes over two seasons. Taylor continued working with McCaffrey the next two seasons with the Carolina Panthers — Taylor was hired as receivers coach months before the NFL draft, though the Panthers presumably knew they wanted to target McCaffrey already. Still primarily a running back, McCaffrey worked as a receiver to the extent of 107 catches in 2018.
Again, much of that success traces to McCaffrey’s innate abilities. But nonetheless, if there is an Platonic form of a running back in Long’s mind, it would be McCaffrey.
Taylor is not about to turn Jones or rising junior Jafar Armstrong into the next rendition of McCaffrey or even Love, but the mere fact that such needs to be said shows how strong of a hire he should be. He has five backs to work with this spring, rising sophomores C’Bo Flemister and Jahmir Smith and early enrollee Kyren Williams joining the pair of upperclassmen. Somewhere in that room, Taylor should be able to find his next multi-dimensional threat, and if not, there is a country of recruits to pursue.
By the end of the day, Notre Dame may have a new running backs coach. Perhaps not officially announced due to the time delay necessitated by HR hoops, but one at least reported. If not today, then Monday, or sometime next week. With the search reportedly down to two primary candidates interviewing this week, the process should not take much longer, at least in theory.
It has been more than two weeks since reports filtered out about Autry Denson taking over as head coach at Charleston Southern. In a previous time, one as recent as two years ago, this seemingly normal delay in the hiring process in January would spark some degree of concern.
National Signing Day is just a week and a half away. Lacking a running back coach at this critical juncture would put any pertinent recruits and their commitments in question. This cycle, that would have little effect, given the early enrollment of rivals.com three-star running back Kyren Williams, but the general premise stands: The early signing period mitigates much of the urgency to assistant coaching hires.
Consider literally two years ago, when much of the Irish coaching staff turned over following the 4-8 debacle known as the 2016 season. Head coach Brian Kelly retained only four of his nine assistants, needing to also bring in a 10th with the NCAA granting that additional slot presumed imminent.
Three of those six eventual hires were reported by the end of December. The esteemed Keith Arnold reported Tom Rees sliding into the quarterbacks coach position as that 10th assistant as early as Jan. 2. The only two that took some time — then-linebackers coach Clark Lea and receivers coach Del Alexander — were the easiest hires to project, coming along with their respective coordinators from previous stops.
Notre Dame moved relatively quickly, because National Signing Day loomed. That decisiveness helped the Irish keep together a class of 15, a “core” Kelly gave much credit to for sticking through the rough season and the staff churn, and then add six more, a half dozen largely attributed to the new hires.
That need no longer exists. Even if Williams was not already taking classes, he would already be signed. Defensive line coach Mike Elston, then recruiting coordinator, no longer has to hold together a recruiting class nearly all on his own.
Nothing about this is inherently shocking; just a side effect to the early signing period not yet realized around Notre Dame. Last offseason’s two in-house hires (promoting Lea to defensive coordinator and Jeff Quinn to offensive line coach) clouded this newfound relaxed reality, especially with the departures of defensive coordinator Mike Elko and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand coming after the early signing period.
It may have been nice for this change to occur before the Irish had to hire six assistant coaches in one offseason, but it has at least made life easier while replacing three more in the following two years.
Notre Dame’s defensive reload in 2019 perhaps more daunting than realized
Notre Dame’s 2018 success came upon the back of a defense that proved itself in 2017. Nearly all of that unit returned, and it showed. As the Irish offense struggled out of the gate, the defense returning nine starters — and arguably more than that, considering the time seen by defensive end Khalid Kareem a year ago — held its own and carried Notre Dame to an ugly 3-0 start.
Expecting such again in 2019 would be ambitious. Specifically, the Irish will lose much of their penetrative force up front and the support immediately behind it. While defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was held without a tackle in the Cotton Bowl, his 10.5 tackles for loss with eight sacks during the regular season will be a noticeable absence moving forward. No such exit occurred along the defensive line a year ago, an anomaly nearly unprecedented.
2017 tackling stats by the defensive line: 223 tackles with 38 for loss including 16.5 sacks. Stats returning for 2018: 168 tackles with 30.5 for loss including 15 sacks. Those latter numbers by percentages: 75.34 percent of tackles with 80.26 percent of tackles for loss and 90.91 percent of sacks.
2018 tackling stats by the defensive line: 242 tackles with 34.5 for loss including 26.5 sacks. Stats currently returning for 2019: 187 tackles with 24 for loss including 18.5 sacks. Those latter numbers by percentages: 77.27 percent of tackles with 69.57 percent of tackles for loss and 69.81 percent of sacks.
Those returning numbers largely derive from Notre Dame’s defensive ends, led by Kareem. Of course, Tillery’s success up front made life easier for linebackers Te’von Coney and Drue Tranquill.
When both opted to come back in 2018, they put off a pending vacuum by a year. Defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach, Clark Lea will not have that luxury to rely upon again next season. Without those two, the Irish have essentially no proven linebackers, with the exception of fifth-year Asmar Bilal, who is expected to move inside, a new position for him.
2017 total stats by linebackers: 426 tackles with 36 for loss including six sacks and 10 turnovers involved in. Stats returning for 2018: 259 tackles with 26 for loss including 4.5 sacks and six turnovers involved in. Those latter numbers by percentages: 60.80 percent of tackles with 72.22 percent of tackles for loss and three-quarters of sacks with 60 percent of turnovers involved in.
2018 total stats by linebackers: 303 tackles with 22 for loss including 7.5 sacks and four turnovers involved in. Stats currently returning for 2019: 94 tackles with 3.5 for loss including no sacks and one turnover involved in. Those latter numbers by percentages: 31.02 percent of tackles with 15.91 percent of tackles for loss including zero percent of sacks and one-quarter of turnovers involved in.
The tackles made by Coney and Tranquill were obvious and many, but it may be their knack for making plays that Lea actually struggles to replace most. Across the last two seasons, the two combined to have their hands in 11 turnovers.
The numbers at defensive back listed as returning for 2018 here do include nickel back Shaun Crawford’s, though he tore his ACL in August. Some injury will befall the defense at some point, hence some of the need for taking a big-picture view. For context’s sake: In 2017, Crawford had two interceptions and five pass breakups.
2017 pass defense stats by defensive backs: Seven interceptions and 40 pass breakups. Stats returning for 2018: Six interceptions and 32 pass breakups. Those latter numbers by percentages: 85.71 percent of interceptions and 80 percent of pass breakups.
2018 pass defense stats by defensive backs: 10 interceptions and 39 pass breakups. Stats currently returning for 2019: Eight interceptions and 20 pass breakups. Those latter numbers by percentages: 80 percent of interceptions and 51.28 percent of pass breakups.
Looking at those pass breakup numbers, it may be hard to believe only two pieces of the secondary depart, with only one of them a regular contributor (no offense, Nick Coleman).
Such an offseason concern is to be expected when up to four NFL draft picks move on. In mid-April, the point will resonant again as Tillery, Coney, Tranquill and cornerback Julian Love hear their names called. It will almost certainly prove a bit poignant come September.
For the second-consecutive year, Notre Dame loses its leading rusher, receiver and tight end. Such is the nature of college football. But this time around, the departures do not dent the Irish offense nearly as much.
That results partially from not having Dexter Williams for the first four games of the 2018 season, but as much as that, it traces to the emergence of rising junior running back Jafar Armstrong (when healthy). There was no such encouraging sign for Notre Dame coming out of 2017.
2017 total rushing stats by running backs: 362 rushes for 2,422 yards and 21 touchdowns. Stats returning for 2018: 83 rushes for 592 yards and seven touchdowns. Those latter numbers by percentages: 22.93 percent of rushes for 24.4 percent of yards and one-third of touchdowns.
2018 total rushing stats by running backs: 335 rushes for 1,840 yards and 22 touchdowns. Stats currently returning for 2019: 177 rushes for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those latter numbers by percentages: 53.31 percent of rushes for 45.92 percent of yards and 45.45 percent of touchdowns.
Note: None of those figures include rushing yards by a quarterback, just as there will not be a segment here discussing passing stats. It is an all-or-nothing endeavor — either the primary quarterback returns or does not — and discussing it in these terms seems an exercise in word-count boosting. Similarly, the influx provided by Brandon Wimbush in 2017 was not seen in 2018 once he was benched, so giving credit for those rushing yards in the percentages thought would be one defying the logic to the exercise.
The quarterback change from Wimbush to rising senior Ian Book does noticeably impact the receivers’ stats. Book’s ability to accurately distribute the ball across the available targets led to less of a reliance on any one particular player, Equanimeous St. Brown in 2017.
2017 total receiving stats by receivers: 113 catches for 1,716 yards and 15 touchdowns. Stats returning for 2018: 51 catches for 775 yards and five touchdowns. Those latter numbers by percentages: 45.13 percent of catches for 45.16 percent of yards and one-third of touchdowns.
2018 total receiving stats by receivers: 170 catches for 2,310 yards and 15 touchdowns. Stats currently returning for 2019: 111 catches for 1,438 yards and seven touchdowns. Those latter numbers by percentages: 65.29 percent of catches for 62.25 percent of yards and 46.67 percent of touchdowns.
Make no mistake, the Irish relied on Miles Boykin in 2018, but with three receivers pulling in 47 catches or more and two of them returning, Notre Dame will have other proven options. Further context: No Irish receiver had more than 33 catches in 2017, and only two returned with double-digit catches, their 41 combined falling short of both returning numbers this time around.
If two seasons of this seems like a small sample, that is a valid thought, but to offer two counters:
1) It is the most-recent example of a good season following a good season, with the next most-recent possibility coming back in 2005 and 2006, and even those two years combined for three fewer wins than the last two did, 22 the highest two-season total seen at Notre Dame since 1988-89. 2) It is the same amount of time offensive coordinator Chip Long has directed the Irish attack. His distribution of the ball, both in play-calling and in roster reliance, is different than the years prior, as best seen in utilizing running backs and tight ends in the passing game.
2017 receiving stats by tight ends and running backs: 69 catches for 610 yards and four touchdowns. Stats returning for 2018: 38 catches for 257 yards and three touchdowns. Those latter numbers by percentages: 55.07 percent of catches for 42.13 percent of yards and three-quarters of touchdowns.
2018 receiving stats by tight ends and running backs: 96 catches for 1,029 yards and eight touchdowns. Stats currently returning for 2019: 41 catches for 526 yards and two touchdowns. Those latter numbers by percentages: 42.17 percent of catches for 51.12 percent of yards and one-quarter of touchdowns.
Notre Dame should be able to handle even the loss of Alizé Mack better than it did that of Durham Smythe, even if the next tight end option (rising junior Cole Kmet) is not as established as Mack was. The likes of Armstrong and rising senior running back Tony Jones will help with that concern, both having shown big-play ability in the receiving game. In Long’s system, running backs and tight ends can be nearly interchangeable in the aerial regards.
Simply enough, the Irish are better equipped to further develop on offense than they were a year ago, no matter the losses of Williams, Boykin and Mack.