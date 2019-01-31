Getty Images

Mailbag: Who are Notre Dame’s next names to know?

By Douglas FarmerJan 31, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
The question has been asked before. It will be asked again. It is the basis of much of the conversation over the next seven months (215 days, to be exact). The eventual answers will determine Notre Dame’s 2019 ceiling, just as Miles Boykin, Dexter Williams and Alohi Gilman did in pushing the Irish to a Playoff berth last season.

It’s once again that time of year for me to start looking at the roster and find my new man-crush. Looking at the offense and the defense, pick 1-2 that are not already established starters or stars within their unit that you think will make that leap to the next level and be a big-time contributor. — Mark H.

Mark posited rising junior left guard Aaron Banks and rising junior tight end Brock Wright, although he also put rather unrealistic hopes upon each, including the phrase “echo what we had with Nelson/McGlinchey.” That was a once in a lifetime pairing, Mark. Placing Banks and rising senior left tackle Liam Eichenberg in the same sentence as the two top-10 picks is foolish in every regard.

Let’s start with rising junior running back Jafar Armstrong and a simple math equation: Health + Chip Long’s joy in incorporating running backs into the passing game + Lance Taylor’s development of multi-faceted running backs = The best Irish out-of-the-backfield threat since Theo Riddick.

Armstrong is right out of central casting as far as new running backs coach Taylor is concerned, a receiver-turned-running back having shown aptitude in both aspects but not yet having broken through, in part due to injuries in 2018. Might Armstrong be able to match the 1,287 combined yards and seven touchdowns on 226 touches from Riddick in 2012? That could be a reach, but it is comparable to the pace Armstrong was on in 2018’s first four games when he was both healthy and Notre Dame’s lead back. Through those four wins, Armstrong had 54 touches for 352 yards and five touchdowns, a pace of 176 touches for 1,144 yards and 16 touchdowns across 13 games.

With Ian Book at quarterback, rather than Brandon Wimbush as was the case in three of those four games, Armstrong’s opportunities should not diminish. Book will keep the ball on carries less often, and he makes better overall reads in the passing game, progressions that include running backs in Long’s system.

Provided health, Armstrong could become the fulcrum of Notre Dame’s offense in 2019.

Defensively, Mark suggested Kurt Hinish as he steps in for Jerry Tillery. Mark is on the right path, but the better chance is for rising junior Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to be the attention-grabber. He might have greatly eased Tillery’s workload in 2018 if not for breaking a foot in the opener. He will step into Tillery’s shoes, using length to complement power in the middle of the defensive attack.

Perhaps more than anybody else aside from defensive coordinator Clark Lea, Tagovailoa-Amosa will benefit from the returns of rising senior ends Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara. Opposing offensive lines will struggle to double-team the interior. Tagovailoa-Amosa will have at least a few chances each week to simply overpower a center or a guard.

What is the scuttlebutt on Phil Jurkovec’s development and potential to overtake Book? — nudeman

The day for that evaluation has not yet come. Jurkovec spent his freshman season directing the Irish scout team. Notre Dame had two starting-caliber quarterbacks. Pushing a raw freshman into the mix would have served no good. Jurkovec understood that and had no problems with it, perhaps the best indicator of his demeanor and standing within the locker room.

Jurkovec will have a chance to impress this spring. He will handle about 40 percent of the snaps in each practice. If he impresses, that will not be ignored.

But Book just led the Irish to the Playoff and is 9-1 as a starter. He set program records. He showed a thorough understanding of Long’s playbook.

Expecting Jurkovec to overcome Book this offseason simply because the public always wants what it has not seen is rash and dismissive of what Book did in 2018. For now, let’s put it this way: Jurkovec was not considered for a moment as the answer to the first question.

insidetheirish@gmail.com

Virginia Tech WR graduate transfer to consider Notre Dame

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJan 30, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
In the A.M., a question about Notre Dame’s desire, or lack thereof, for a graduate transfer. In the P.M., a Power Five-contributing receiver discussing a graduate transfer to join the Irish.

Sometimes coincidence serves content’s good.

Virginia Tech rising senior Eric Kumah will visit South Bend in February as he ponders where to continue his playing career. Kumah has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Hokies’ second receiver, Kumah caught 42 passes for 559 yards and seven touchdowns last season, including four receptions for 48 yards and a fourth-quarter score against Notre Dame. As a sophomore, he caught 28 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns in 2017.

Kumah’s intended departure is part of a skill position exodus this offseason for Virginia Tech, of note for Irish fans with the Hokies visiting Nov. 2.

Are there rules regarding the recruitment of grad transfers? How much is ND ever interested in aggressively shopping the market for grad transfers? — knuterocknesghost

When already sitting at 87 — and really more like 88 if including incoming freshman linebacker J.D. Bertrand, currently allowed to be on an academic scholarship — with another commit quite possible next week, pursuing graduate transfers further compounds what is already a roster crunch.

For Notre Dame, 12 receivers are already on the roster, including two returning starters in Chase Claypool and Chris Finke. Adding the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder would add to that positional depth in a way arguably unnecessary, but a two-year contributor to a usual ACC contender is someone to bring on board if possible.

Broadly-speaking, that has been the Irish approach to graduate transfers. If a player comes from a program stocked with talent, sometimes talent needs to head elsewhere to break through. For example, Freddy Canteen was a speedy recruit who was stifled by injury at Michigan. With a scholarship available, Notre Dame pulled him in as a low-risk, high-reward receiving possibility. Cam Smith came from Arizona State with a thorough understanding of then-new offensive coordinator Chip Long’s system. His 61 career catches for 908 yards and six touchdowns upon arrival mirror Kumah’s stats (70, 893, 9).

Neither Canteen nor Smith contributed much in an Irish uniform due to injury — the same could be said for Florida graduate transfer defensive back Cody Riggs, though he managed to start 11 games — but that alone should not stymie Notre Dame from further pursuing the avenue.

All that said, these players are transferring for a reason. They have not produced enough to test draft waters and are unsatisfied where they are, typically due to a lack of playing time deriving from, again, a lack of production. Viewing graduate transfers as an instant solution to a roster deficiency is to look past actual results and pin hopes entirely on theoretical potential.

As for the rules regarding recruiting graduate transfers, they parallel a usual transfer. Once a name is in the transfer database, schools can contact the player. He can take up to five official visits before making his decision.

Leftovers & Links: A call for Notre Dame mailbag questions

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJan 29, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
These are the football doldrums, Super Bowl week notwithstanding. Notre Dame’s coaching staff is (reportedly) filled out, with an announcement singing new running back coach Lance Taylor’s praises only HR-approval away. The Irish roster churn will still include a few more departing players, but those decisions are less and less likely to be known before late spring, if not summer. Next week’s National Signing Day will include no more than two additions to the Notre Dame class of 2019, perhaps none.

It is a good thing February is the shortest month of the year, because it is also the month with the least remotely-rational football conversation.

insidetheirish@gmail.com

Otherwise, yours truly may continue spending Monday nights watching 24-hour old NBA games without pondering football at all. Luka Dončić’s second career triple-double made that borderline understandable this week, but expecting that excuse to arise often is to actually put too high of expectations on the Slovenian sensation.

Your input is appreciated in advance. Until then …

If Notre Dame is a top-10 team in 2019, it is worth keeping an eye on the other nine.

And the Irish will be in most, if not all, preseason top-10 rankings. At that level, a single loss makes the season’s result more dependent on others’ losses than on anything else. With trips to both Georgia (Sept. 21) and Michigan (Oct. 26) on the docket, a loss is more likely than not.

Remembering who the rest are, and their likelihoods of suffering losses, will provide context through the offseason and into September. With that in mind, a thought experiment from SBNation prompts pertinent forecasting:

Given Notre Dame would need to beat at least one of Georgia or Michigan, and probably both, and then top presumably two of the top four or five teams listed to win the title, its 25-to-1 odds seem fair. As a whole, keeping an eye on the offseasons of all these listed is time decently well spent. (Note: Both Virginia Tech and USC, Irish opponents in 2019, are already having atrocious offseasons.)

If forcing this space to commit to a team other than Alabama or Clemson, it will take Oklahoma at 10-to-1.

Lance Taylor checks all the boxes Notre Dame needs in new running backs coach

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJan 28, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
The exact effects and contributions of assistant coaches are difficult to quantify, if not impossible. That aside, Notre Dame may have found the exact fit it needs at running backs coach in Lance Taylor, reportedly chosen over the weekend to replace Autry Denson.

The vague responsibilities of such a coach include recruiting talented players who fit in the unique atmosphere of an academic institution and developing those players to fit within the system preferred by the offensive coordinator. That mid-sentence qualifier, the unique atmosphere of an academic institution, is where Taylor’s abilities may be better-known than a hire’s usually would be. Spending three years at Stanford in the same position with much success is about as comparable a situation as a résumé can hold.

Taylor did not recruit running back Christian McCaffrey, but he did work with the eventual Heisman runner-up in two of the most-productive seasons in recent history. Much of that must be attributed to McCaffrey’s natural talent (and genetics), but the Cardinal running back success at the time was not limited to just McCaffrey.

Three other backs rushed for at least 225 yards and multiple touchdowns in 2015. One of them, Bryce Love, added another 250 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air. Still serving as McCaffrey’s backup in 2016, Love would add 866 total yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. Taylor had a running backs room with multiple weapons.

One of those weapons, Love, came in via Taylor’s recruitment. So did Stanford’s aerial threat who broke out this past season, receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Taylor led the recruitments of 2016 five-star linebacker Curtis Robinson and 2017 four-star defensive end Ryan Johnson, both initial targets of the Irish coaching staff. Coming out of Mater Dei High School near Los Angeles, Robinson nearly went to USC. Taylor pulled Johnson away from Auburn, a Mobile, Ala, product. Suffice it to say, he found some high-grade recruits who wanted to embrace the challenges at Stanford.

Recruiting talented players? Check.
Who fit at an academic institution? Check.
Develop those players? The results from McCaffrey and Love alone make this a check.

Fit those players into Chip Long’s system? Here is where Taylor’s background may make him exactly what Notre Dame needs.

Long prefers his running backs play a role in the passing game. Remember Tony Jones’ 51-yard touchdown in the final minutes at USC to clinch the unbeaten regular season? Swing passes like that form the base of Long’s favorite attacks, be they via running backs or tight ends. Ideally, two-back sets put the defense in a compromised position.

Taylor developed McCaffrey into a back who pulled in 82 passes over two seasons. Taylor continued working with McCaffrey the next two seasons with the Carolina Panthers — Taylor was hired as receivers coach months before the NFL draft, though the Panthers presumably knew they wanted to target McCaffrey already. Still primarily a running back, McCaffrey worked as a receiver to the extent of 107 catches in 2018.

Again, much of that success traces to McCaffrey’s innate abilities. But nonetheless, if there is an Platonic form of a running back in Long’s mind, it would be McCaffrey.

Taylor is not about to turn Jones or rising junior Jafar Armstrong into the next rendition of McCaffrey or even Love, but the mere fact that such needs to be said shows how strong of a hire he should be. He has five backs to work with this spring, rising sophomores C’Bo Flemister and Jahmir Smith and early enrollee Kyren Williams joining the pair of upperclassmen. Somewhere in that room, Taylor should be able to find his next multi-dimensional threat, and if not, there is a country of recruits to pursue.

Report: Notre Dame to hire Lance Taylor as RBs coach

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJan 27, 2019, 12:54 PM EST
Multiple reports indicate Irish head coach Brian Kelly will bring in Lance Taylor as the new Notre Dame running backs coach. Taylor spent the last two seasons as receivers coach with the Carolina Panthers and the previous three years at Stanford as running backs coach.

If nothing else, a coaching track record containing Christian McCaffrey’s breakout 2015 and standout 2016 is not one to scoff at. McCaffrey ended up a Heisman finalist under Taylor’s tutelage.

Taylor played at Alabama as a receiver at the turn of the century (1999 – 2003) and now replaces Autry Denson, who spent four seasons on Kelly’s staff before heading to Charleston Southern earlier this month to take over as head coach.

To this point, this is the only change on the Irish coaching staff this offseason and anything further would come as a surprise.