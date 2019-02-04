Getty Images

Mailbag: The usual set of Notre Dame recruiting questions

By Douglas FarmerFeb 4, 2019, 7:30 AM EST
6 Comments

It will be another low-stress signing week for Notre Dame, the second in a row eased by December’s early signing period. That does not mean there are not questions to be answered. Let’s begin with the immediately pertinent …

What are the odds of landing the final two prospects? Who are the most likely to not be with the team in September? domers88

Consensus four-star linebacker/safety Asa Turner (Carlsbad, Calif.) doubled down on his commitment to Washington on Thursday, leaving only consensus four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey (De La Salle; Concord, Calif.) on the horizon. There is no reason to think Foskey will not be announced as the 22nd member of this Irish class come Wednesday.

That will push Notre Dame’s roster to 89 scholarship players, though the leeway provided by incoming freshman linebacker J.D. Bertrand’s recruitment can make that 88. To find those 3-4 pieces of attrition, this space does not focus on names, but rather overloaded position groups.

The roster includes 12 receivers, an unnecessary glut including two upperclassmen yet to warrant genuine playing time. The same can be said among the 16 offensive linemen, although extra bodies in the trenches is a wonderful luxury to have. That luxury is not as necessary at defensive back, also filled with 16 players, though 10 underclassmen make a transfer less likely.

There are always surprise departures, but if hedging expectations, those three position groups are logical spots to start.

Why can the Irish not recruit five-star athletes anymore? Why can some programs, such as Texas Tech, change coaches and all of a sudden they become a recruiting powerhouse? — Rob O.

Rob, we have never met. I do not mean for this to sound like a personal attack. You are most likely a nice guy who abides by logic throughout his day, is courteous while waiting in line for his coffee and probably even orders a drink at 5:05 with appropriate manners. All that said …

This is a question with no answer to satisfy the irrational.

First of all, five-star recruits are relatively rare. In this year’s class, rivals.com rates a total of 30 prospects as five-star quality. All but one of those have signed or committed to 15 different programs, with only eight teams signing multiple, led by LSU’s and Oklahoma’s four apiece.

Of those 29, 12 stayed in-state. Care to guess how many came from Indiana? None.

Nine signed with programs in bordering states. Michigan, Illinois and Kentucky produced as many five-stars as Indiana did, while Ohio yielded one; defensive end Zach Harrison signed with Ohio State.

Of the remaining eight, all but one came from south of the extended Mason-Dixon line or California. Defensive tackle Antonio Alfano, coming from New Jersey, can hardly be faulted for heading to Alabama. Those seven from the south and the southwest all stayed in the south and southwest with the two exceptions heading to Michigan.

Location matters in recruiting. The southeast produces the most talent. That talent stays close to home, making those teams better and therefore more appealing to the pockets of talent elsewhere in the country.

As for Texas Tech, presumably Rob does not mean the program bringing in the No. 70 recruiting class in this cycle. Perhaps you mean Texas A&M and its No. 6 class, including three of the aforementioned five-star recruits. Two factors play distinct roles in that surge: A year ago, the Aggies hired one of three active coaches to win a national championship. Oh, wait, Kansas hired Les Miles in November. Make that four active coaches.

Secondly, well … location, location, location. All three of those five-stars are from Texas, as are 15 of A&M’s 23 other commits in this class. The Midwest simply does not produce that quantity or quality of football talent.

As always, more questions are welcome at insidetheirish@gmail.com.

German defensive end Notre Dame’s first defensive commit in class of 2020

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerFeb 1, 2019, 6:00 AM EST
24 Comments

Detailing the recruiting class more than a year in advance of its signing is preferably delayed until after the coming Signing Day. However, when the early signing period reduces Notre Dame’s concerns for next week to onefold and a German defensive end makes a commitment a year in advance, an exception makes sense.

After a visit to Düsseldorf from Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston, class of 2020 end Alexander Ehrensberger announced a commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday.

Standing 6-foot-7, Ehrensberger’s frame has much room to add weight and muscle, but his length and instincts already help compensate for his general rawness. His wingspan alone can keep offensive linemen from actively engaging.

The fourth commit in the class of 2020 — joining consensus four-star tight ends Michael Mayer (Covington Catholic High School; Alexandria, Ky.) and Kevin Bauman (Red Bank Catholic H.S.; N.J.) and consensus four-star quarterback Drew Pyne (New Canaan; Conn.) — Ehrensberger will join a defensive end depth chart about to turn over. Only two defensive ends remain from the two most-recent completed recruiting cycles, rising junior Kofi Wardlow and rising sophomore Justin Ademilola. Neither has shown enough to be well-projected yet, though Ademilola showed flashes in his four appearances as a freshman.

Two defensive ends signed as part of the class of 2019 during December’s early signing period, NaNa Osafo-Mensah and Howard Cross, while consensus four-star Isaiah Foskey (De La Salle; Concord, Calif.) may yet join them Wednesday.

At this point, Foskey is the only recruit on the horizon, with consensus four-star linebacker/safety Asa Turner (Carlsbad; Calif.) opting to remain with Washington after delaying his signing during the early period.

Mailbag: Who are Notre Dame’s next names to know?

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJan 31, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
23 Comments

The question has been asked before. It will be asked again. It is the basis of much of the conversation over the next seven months (215 days, to be exact). The eventual answers will determine Notre Dame’s 2019 ceiling, just as Miles Boykin, Dexter Williams and Alohi Gilman did in pushing the Irish to a Playoff berth last season.

It’s once again that time of year for me to start looking at the roster and find my new man-crush. Looking at the offense and the defense, pick 1-2 that are not already established starters or stars within their unit that you think will make that leap to the next level and be a big-time contributor. — Mark H.

Mark posited rising junior left guard Aaron Banks and rising junior tight end Brock Wright, although he also put rather unrealistic hopes upon each, including the phrase “echo what we had with Nelson/McGlinchey.” That was a once in a lifetime pairing, Mark. Placing Banks and rising senior left tackle Liam Eichenberg in the same sentence as the two top-10 picks is foolish in every regard.

Let’s start with rising junior running back Jafar Armstrong and a simple math equation: Health + Chip Long’s joy in incorporating running backs into the passing game + Lance Taylor’s development of multi-faceted running backs = The best Irish out-of-the-backfield threat since Theo Riddick.

Armstrong is right out of central casting as far as new running backs coach Taylor is concerned, a receiver-turned-running back having shown aptitude in both aspects but not yet having broken through, in part due to injuries in 2018. Might Armstrong be able to match the 1,287 combined yards and seven touchdowns on 226 touches from Riddick in 2012? That could be a reach, but it is comparable to the pace Armstrong was on in 2018’s first four games when he was both healthy and Notre Dame’s lead back. Through those four wins, Armstrong had 54 touches for 352 yards and five touchdowns, a pace of 176 touches for 1,144 yards and 16 touchdowns across 13 games.

With Ian Book at quarterback, rather than Brandon Wimbush as was the case in three of those four games, Armstrong’s opportunities should not diminish. Book will keep the ball on carries less often, and he makes better overall reads in the passing game, progressions that include running backs in Long’s system.

Provided health, Armstrong could become the fulcrum of Notre Dame’s offense in 2019.

Defensively, Mark suggested Kurt Hinish as he steps in for Jerry Tillery. Mark is on the right path, but the better chance is for rising junior Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to be the attention-grabber. He might have greatly eased Tillery’s workload in 2018 if not for breaking a foot in the opener. He will step into Tillery’s shoes, using length to complement power in the middle of the defensive attack.

Perhaps more than anybody else aside from defensive coordinator Clark Lea, Tagovailoa-Amosa will benefit from the returns of rising senior ends Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara. Opposing offensive lines will struggle to double-team the interior. Tagovailoa-Amosa will have at least a few chances each week to simply overpower a center or a guard.

What is the scuttlebutt on Phil Jurkovec’s development and potential to overtake Book? — nudeman

The day for that evaluation has not yet come. Jurkovec spent his freshman season directing the Irish scout team. Notre Dame had two starting-caliber quarterbacks. Pushing a raw freshman into the mix would have served no good. Jurkovec understood that and had no problems with it, perhaps the best indicator of his demeanor and standing within the locker room.

Jurkovec will have a chance to impress this spring. He will handle about 40 percent of the snaps in each practice. If he impresses, that will not be ignored.

But Book just led the Irish to the Playoff and is 9-1 as a starter. He set program records. He showed a thorough understanding of Long’s playbook.

Expecting Jurkovec to overcome Book this offseason simply because the public always wants what it has not seen is rash and dismissive of what Book did in 2018. For now, let’s put it this way: Jurkovec was not considered for a moment as the answer to the first question.

Keep sending in the questions. Appreciated in advance — insidetheirish@gmail.com

Virginia Tech WR graduate transfer to consider Notre Dame

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJan 30, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
25 Comments

In the A.M., a question about Notre Dame’s desire, or lack thereof, for a graduate transfer. In the P.M., a Power Five-contributing receiver discussing a graduate transfer to join the Irish.

Sometimes coincidence serves content’s good.

Virginia Tech rising senior Eric Kumah will visit South Bend in February as he ponders where to continue his playing career. Kumah has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Hokies’ second receiver, Kumah caught 42 passes for 559 yards and seven touchdowns last season, including four receptions for 48 yards and a fourth-quarter score against Notre Dame. As a sophomore, he caught 28 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns in 2017.

Kumah’s intended departure is part of a skill position exodus this offseason for Virginia Tech, of note for Irish fans with the Hokies visiting Nov. 2.

Are there rules regarding the recruitment of grad transfers? How much is ND ever interested in aggressively shopping the market for grad transfers? — knuterocknesghost

When already sitting at 87 — and really more like 88 if including incoming freshman linebacker J.D. Bertrand, currently allowed to be on an academic scholarship — with another commit quite possible next week, pursuing graduate transfers further compounds what is already a roster crunch.

For Notre Dame, 12 receivers are already on the roster, including two returning starters in Chase Claypool and Chris Finke. Adding the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder would add to that positional depth in a way arguably unnecessary, but a two-year contributor to a usual ACC contender is someone to bring on board if possible.

Broadly-speaking, that has been the Irish approach to graduate transfers. If a player comes from a program stocked with talent, sometimes talent needs to head elsewhere to break through. For example, Freddy Canteen was a speedy recruit who was stifled by injury at Michigan. With a scholarship available, Notre Dame pulled him in as a low-risk, high-reward receiving possibility. Cam Smith came from Arizona State with a thorough understanding of then-new offensive coordinator Chip Long’s system. His 61 career catches for 908 yards and six touchdowns upon arrival mirror Kumah’s stats (70, 893, 9).

Neither Canteen nor Smith contributed much in an Irish uniform due to injury — the same could be said for Florida graduate transfer defensive back Cody Riggs, though he managed to start 11 games — but that alone should not stymie Notre Dame from further pursuing the avenue.

All that said, these players are transferring for a reason. They have not produced enough to test draft waters and are unsatisfied where they are, typically due to a lack of playing time deriving from, again, a lack of production. Viewing graduate transfers as an instant solution to a roster deficiency is to look past actual results and pin hopes entirely on theoretical potential.

As for the rules regarding recruiting graduate transfers, they parallel a usual transfer. Once a name is in the transfer database, schools can contact the player. He can take up to five official visits before making his decision.

Leftovers & Links: A call for Notre Dame mailbag questions

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJan 29, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
44 Comments

These are the football doldrums, Super Bowl week notwithstanding. Notre Dame’s coaching staff is (reportedly) filled out, with an announcement singing new running back coach Lance Taylor’s praises only HR-approval away. The Irish roster churn will still include a few more departing players, but those decisions are less and less likely to be known before late spring, if not summer. Next week’s National Signing Day will include no more than two additions to the Notre Dame class of 2019, perhaps none.

It is a good thing February is the shortest month of the year, because it is also the month with the least remotely-rational football conversation.

Help change that, will ya? Send questions, comments, conversation starters to insidetheirish@gmail.com.

Otherwise, yours truly may continue spending Monday nights watching 24-hour old NBA games without pondering football at all. Luka Dončić’s second career triple-double made that borderline understandable this week, but expecting that excuse to arise often is to actually put too high of expectations on the Slovenian sensation.

Your input is appreciated in advance. Until then …

If Notre Dame is a top-10 team in 2019, it is worth keeping an eye on the other nine.

And the Irish will be in most, if not all, preseason top-10 rankings. At that level, a single loss makes the season’s result more dependent on others’ losses than on anything else. With trips to both Georgia (Sept. 21) and Michigan (Oct. 26) on the docket, a loss is more likely than not.

Remembering who the rest are, and their likelihoods of suffering losses, will provide context through the offseason and into September. With that in mind, a thought experiment from SBNation prompts pertinent forecasting:

Given Notre Dame would need to beat at least one of Georgia or Michigan, and probably both, and then top presumably two of the top four or five teams listed to win the title, its 25-to-1 odds seem fair. As a whole, keeping an eye on the offseasons of all these listed is time decently well spent. (Note: Both Virginia Tech and USC, Irish opponents in 2019, are already having atrocious offseasons.)

If forcing this space to commit to a team other than Alabama or Clemson, it will take Oklahoma at 10-to-1.

INSIDE THE IRISH READING
Brandon Wimbush heads to Central Florida for his final season
Notre Dame’s defensive depth chart, a touch lighter with D.J. Morgan’s intended transfer
Notre Dame brings back the most important NFL possibilities in Kareem & Okwara
Notre Dame will return more on offense than usual
Notre Dame’s defensive reload in 2019 perhaps more daunting than realized
No rush needed for Notre Dame to find RBs coach
Lance Taylor checks all the boxes Notre Dame needs in a new RB coach

OUTSIDE READING
The best games every week of the 2019 college football season
If you had to bet on a team besides Bama or Clemson to win in 2019 …
Woman charged in 2016 altercation involving Devin Butler at Linebacker Lounge
Hokies QB Josh Jackson headlines run of defectors transferring out of program
Bob Diaco reportedly tapped to be next defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech
Bob Stoops may be exploring a return to coaching
We need more women’s jerseys
Bob Costas ends legendary career at NBC after 40 years