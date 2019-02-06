A Signing Day Victory: Consensus four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey the last piece in Notre Dame’s class

Notre Dame finished its recruiting class of 2019 when consensus four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey announced his commitment Wednesday afternoon, becoming the fifth defensive linemen in a class of 22. The initial 21 all signed in December.
Before diving into Foskey, let’s acknowledge his signing brings the Irish roster to 89 scholarship players, though some flexibility exists with incoming freshman linebacker J.D. Bertrand eligible for an academic scholarship and incoming freshman linebacker Marist Liufau possibly considering a year’s delay before arriving in South Bend. One way or another, Notre Dame has to be down to 85 scholarship players before fall classes commence.
Other Notable Offers: All the big names pursued Foskey, highlighted by Alabama, Clemson and USC. As far as his Signing Day decision went, Foskey nominally considered Michigan, Ohio State, Cal and Washington up to the final days.
Projected Position: Defensive end.
Quick Take: Foskey has the agility and ball skills to handle the duties of Notre Dame’s drop/weakside defensive end, but also the physicality and ability to shed blocks wanted from a rush/strongside end. That malleability will not only help Foskey’s chances to get on the field, but will also aid the Irish roster’s adaptability.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame is stocked at defensive end for 2019 thanks to the returns of rising seniors Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara, not to mention classmates Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji. Foskey’s freshman season may parallel Justin Ademilola’s, who appeared in just four games to preserve a year of eligibility, but provided viable snaps and depth when he did play.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: When that quartet moves on, the defensive end position will undergo nearly a complete overhaul, one led by this recruiting class. Only two defensive ends stand between the two classes, rising sophomore Ademilola and rising junior Kofi Wardlow.
If Foskey does indeed join the Irish, he will become the 22nd member of the class. If the week before Christmas feels like more than seven weeks ago, how about a refresher?
Consensus three-star quarterback Brendon Clark— What was said then: “Clark may never be Notre Dame’s quarterback of the future, but the same could have been said of its current starting quarterback leading the way into the College Football Playoff. Clark does fit into the mold of both junior Ian Book and freshman Phil Jurkovec in that he is a pass-first quarterback, most comfortable working from the pocket, but by no means is he limited to surviving between the tackles. Clark is mobile, and with time should improve his accuracy on the run.”
Consensus four-star tackle Andrew Kristofic— “There is plenty of room for Kristofic to grow, which may make his recruiting standing all that more impressive. An early enrollee, he will get a quick chance to begin that weight room work. If that does not take as wanted, he still has the size and the blocking acumen to serve well inside.”
Consensus four-star guard John Olmstead— “Getting into the weight room next month as an early enrollee will help Olmstead, who could use some added upper-body strength to balance out his pass blocking.”
Consensus four-star center Zeke Correll— “Correll has the body-type for an ideal interior offensive lineman, broad-shouldered yet able to deliver compact power. There may not be such a thing as an ideal center, specifically, but Correll’s clear understanding of the game could land him in the middle, handling protection calls.”
OFFENSIVE SKILL POSITIONS Early-enrolled rivals.com three-star running back Kyren Williams— “It has been awhile since Notre Dame had a running back of Williams’ height (or lack thereof), but it was just two cycles ago Irish head coach Brian Kelly said he was on the lookout for more Darren Sproles types. Williams could fit into that role, an interesting fit for offensive coordinator Chip Long to deploy.”
Consensus three-star receiver Cam Hart— “Hart does not have the straight-line speed of, as an example, current Irish freshman Braden Lenzy, but he has the quickness equally sought-after. Putting Hart at the slot seems an all-too obvious inevitability, even if it mitigates some of his height.”
Rivals.com three-star athlete Kendall Abdur-Rahman— “Notre Dame made Abdur-Rahman a bit of a priority as the class began to fill up over the summer. The Irish were not going to wait on him, but they wanted him to take one of the remaining spots. That emphasis derives from a perceived upside to be seen down the line, but it could be much down the line. Abdur-Rahman will need to adjust to running routes, rather than throwing to them.”
Early-enrolled consensus four-star tackle Hunter Spears— “Spears’ frame can hold much more weight, hence the collegiate expectations of playing at defensive tackle. Combine that with his length and Spears could, in time, occupy multiple blockers at a time while his teammates wreak havoc.”
Early-enrolled consensus four-star end NaNa Osafo-Mensah (pictured above) — “Osafo-Mensah looks like an ideal end for defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s system, though if that is at drop or rush may yet need to be determined. He has the agility for the former, the frame to hold the size for the latter.”
Consensus four-star end Howard Cross— “Cross can both shove a blocker upfield and then turn his pursuit after a mobile quarterback. His overall skill set could use some development, but that should be expected at this point.”
LINEBACKERS Early-enrolled consensus three-star Jack Kiser— “The comparisons to Drue Tranquill will be unfair to Kiser — that is a high bar to reach — but they are also too obvious to miss. An in-state, under-recruited linebacker that chooses the Irish over the Boilermakers? Kiser’s eventual showing will depend as much on physical development as Tranquill’s did on finding the right position.”
Consensus four-star Osita Ekwonu— “With athleticism to spare, Ekwonu could be a candidate at rover early in his career. Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea can never have enough of those, but it is more likely Ekwonu stays inside to utilize his physicality, even if still needing a bit of weight to emphasize that.”
Consensus four-star J.D. Bertrand— “Odd handling of his commitment aside, Bertrand is a four-star linebacker out of Georgia. Take those when they are available and figure the rest out later. The risk is a burned roster spot. The risk is a high-impact player. Bertrand looks to skew toward the better end of that spectrum.”
Consensus three-star Marist Liufau— “Notre Dame’s success rate — even more precisely, Brian Polian’s success rate — with Hawaiian recruits has created a bit of leeway, not that Liufau should need it. He looks every bit the part of a solid contributor, with length just needing some heft courtesy of a collegiate strength and conditioning program. He has some experience as a defensive back, making that half of his game further along than would usually be expected.”
DEFENSIVE BACKS Consensus four-star safety Kyle Hamilton— “The praise for Hamilton has become universal, with hardly a hole in his game aside from the slightness that comes from not having spent time in a collegiate strength and conditioning program. Hamilton also excelled at receiver in high school, using his basketball instincts to routinely high-point the ball. He will not play there at Notre Dame, but his ability to track down the ball should still show itself.”
Rivals.com four-star safety Litchfield Ajavon— “Ajavon will need to improve on his coverage skills, but that is somewhat typical of high school players accustomed to being the best athlete on the field in just about every game, and that seemed to be the case for Ajavon. He can already deliver a wallop, if nothing else.”
Consensus four-star cornerback Isaiah Rutherford— “Rutherford is a bit bigger than most cornerbacks, and that will show especially once he gets some more muscle on his frame. As long as he learns to use that to his advantage, Rutherford could become a real hassle for receivers on the boundary.”
Rivals.com three-star cornerback KJ Wallace— “Wallace’s recruiting rankings are a bit up-and-down, which often points to a good amount of raw talent and subsequent questions about fine-tuning that potential. That is too much a reward not to risk.”
It will be another low-stress signing week for Notre Dame, the second in a row eased by December’s early signing period. That does not mean there are not questions to be answered. Let’s begin with the immediately pertinent …
What are the odds of landing the final two prospects? Who are the most likely to not be with the team in September? — domers88
That will push Notre Dame’s roster to 89 scholarship players, though the leeway provided by incoming freshman linebacker J.D. Bertrand’s recruitment can make that 88. To find those 3-4 pieces of attrition, this space does not focus on names, but rather overloaded position groups.
The roster includes 12 receivers, an unnecessary glut including two upperclassmen yet to warrant genuine playing time. The same can be said among the 16 offensive linemen, although extra bodies in the trenches is a wonderful luxury to have. That luxury is not as necessary at defensive back, also filled with 16 players, though 10 underclassmen make a transfer less likely.
There are always surprise departures, but if hedging expectations, those three position groups are logical spots to start.
Why can the Irish not recruit five-star athletes anymore? Why can some programs, such as Texas Tech, change coaches and all of a sudden they become a recruiting powerhouse? — Rob O.
Rob, we have never met. I do not mean for this to sound like a personal attack. You are most likely a nice guy who abides by logic throughout his day, is courteous while waiting in line for his coffee and probably even orders a drink at 5:05 with appropriate manners. All that said …
This is a question with no answer to satisfy the irrational.
First of all, five-star recruits are relatively rare. In this year’s class, rivals.com rates a total of 30 prospects as five-star quality. All but one of those have signed or committed to 15 different programs, with only eight teams signing multiple, led by LSU’s and Oklahoma’s four apiece.
Of those 29, 12 stayed in-state. Care to guess how many came from Indiana? None.
Nine signed with programs in bordering states. Michigan, Illinois and Kentucky produced as many five-stars as Indiana did, while Ohio yielded one; defensive end Zach Harrison signed with Ohio State.
Of the remaining eight, all but one came from south of the extended Mason-Dixon line or California. Defensive tackle Antonio Alfano, coming from New Jersey, can hardly be faulted for heading to Alabama. Those seven from the south and the southwest all stayed in the south and southwest with the two exceptions heading to Michigan.
Location matters in recruiting. The southeast produces the most talent. That talent stays close to home, making those teams better and therefore more appealing to the pockets of talent elsewhere in the country.
As for Texas Tech, presumably Rob does not mean the program bringing in the No. 70 recruiting class in this cycle. Perhaps you mean Texas A&M and its No. 6 class, including three of the aforementioned five-star recruits. Two factors play distinct roles in that surge: A year ago, the Aggies hired one of three active coaches to win a national championship. Oh, wait, Kansas hired Les Miles in November. Make that four active coaches.
Secondly, well … location, location, location. All three of those five-stars are from Texas, as are 15 of A&M’s 23 other commits in this class. The Midwest simply does not produce that quantity or quality of football talent.
Detailing the recruiting class more than a year in advance of its signing is preferably delayed until after the coming Signing Day. However, when the early signing period reduces Notre Dame’s concerns for next week to onefold and a German defensive end makes a commitment a year in advance, an exception makes sense.
After a visit to Düsseldorf from Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston, class of 2020 end Alexander Ehrensberger announced a commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday.
Standing 6-foot-7, Ehrensberger’s frame has much room to add weight and muscle, but his length and instincts already help compensate for his general rawness. His wingspan alone can keep offensive linemen from actively engaging.
At this point, Foskey is the only recruit on the horizon, with consensus four-star linebacker/safety Asa Turner (Carlsbad; Calif.) opting to remain with Washington after delaying his signing during the early period.
The question has been asked before. It will be asked again. It is the basis of much of the conversation over the next seven months (215 days, to be exact). The eventual answers will determine Notre Dame’s 2019 ceiling, just as Miles Boykin, Dexter Williams and Alohi Gilman did in pushing the Irish to a Playoff berth last season.
It’s once again that time of year for me to start looking at the roster and find my new man-crush. Looking at the offense and the defense, pick 1-2 that are not already established starters or stars within their unit that you think will make that leap to the next level and be a big-time contributor. — Mark H.
Mark posited rising junior left guard Aaron Banks and rising junior tight end Brock Wright, although he also put rather unrealistic hopes upon each, including the phrase “echo what we had with Nelson/McGlinchey.” That was a once in a lifetime pairing, Mark. Placing Banks and rising senior left tackle Liam Eichenberg in the same sentence as the two top-10 picks is foolish in every regard.
Let’s start with rising junior running back Jafar Armstrong and a simple math equation: Health + Chip Long’s joy in incorporating running backs into the passing game + Lance Taylor’s development of multi-faceted running backs = The best Irish out-of-the-backfield threat since Theo Riddick.
Armstrong is right out of central casting as far as new running backs coach Taylor is concerned, a receiver-turned-running back having shown aptitude in both aspects but not yet having broken through, in part due to injuries in 2018. Might Armstrong be able to match the 1,287 combined yards and seven touchdowns on 226 touches from Riddick in 2012? That could be a reach, but it is comparable to the pace Armstrong was on in 2018’s first four games when he was both healthy and Notre Dame’s lead back. Through those four wins, Armstrong had 54 touches for 352 yards and five touchdowns, a pace of 176 touches for 1,144 yards and 16 touchdowns across 13 games.
With Ian Book at quarterback, rather than Brandon Wimbush as was the case in three of those four games, Armstrong’s opportunities should not diminish. Book will keep the ball on carries less often, and he makes better overall reads in the passing game, progressions that include running backs in Long’s system.
Provided health, Armstrong could become the fulcrum of Notre Dame’s offense in 2019.
Defensively, Mark suggested Kurt Hinish as he steps in for Jerry Tillery. Mark is on the right path, but the better chance is for rising junior Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to be the attention-grabber. He might have greatly eased Tillery’s workload in 2018 if not for breaking a foot in the opener. He will step into Tillery’s shoes, using length to complement power in the middle of the defensive attack.
Perhaps more than anybody else aside from defensive coordinator Clark Lea, Tagovailoa-Amosa will benefit from the returns of rising senior ends Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara. Opposing offensive lines will struggle to double-team the interior. Tagovailoa-Amosa will have at least a few chances each week to simply overpower a center or a guard.
What is the scuttlebutt on Phil Jurkovec’s development and potential to overtake Book? — nudeman
The day for that evaluation has not yet come. Jurkovec spent his freshman season directing the Irish scout team. Notre Dame had two starting-caliber quarterbacks. Pushing a raw freshman into the mix would have served no good. Jurkovec understood that and had no problems with it, perhaps the best indicator of his demeanor and standing within the locker room.
Jurkovec will have a chance to impress this spring. He will handle about 40 percent of the snaps in each practice. If he impresses, that will not be ignored.
But Book just led the Irish to the Playoff and is 9-1 as a starter. He set program records. He showed a thorough understanding of Long’s playbook.
Expecting Jurkovec to overcome Book this offseason simply because the public always wants what it has not seen is rash and dismissive of what Book did in 2018. For now, let’s put it this way: Jurkovec was not considered for a moment as the answer to the first question.