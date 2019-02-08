Signing Day thoughts from Notre Dame’s assistants

Notre Dame did not have cause for much of an affair Wednesday. That to-do has officially shifted to December. To quote Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian, “Signing Day in February is totally anti-climactic.”
Nonetheless, Notre Dame released a couple interviews focusing on consensus four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey. While not the usual surplus of assistant coach interviews that leads to a steady flow of content for a week, a few snippets from the in-house packages at least warrant mention …
Defensive coordinator Clark Lea on Foskey: “Isaiah’s a long and athletic edge player that we’re really excited about. We think he will come in and have an impact immediately. He has a chance to be a great pass rusher.”
Polian on Foskey: “His length and versatility, he’s really a terrific looking kid. There’s going to be major upside for him as a defensive end, because he played tight end and [defensive] end in high school, so we know there’s going to be great development and his ceiling is really high.”
Polian on rivals.com three-star linebacker Jack Kiser and his early enrollment: “While we did win some high-profile, national recruiting battles, which I know the fan base and the media — those are good talking points — there’s guys like Jack Kiser, who has just been phenomenal in his short time here. That was a small school guy from the state of Indiana, probably not a whole lot of people knew about but I think we’re going to look up in two or three years and say what a great get that was.”
Offensive line coach Jeff Quinn on the quartet of four-star offensive linemen, all early enrollees: “Between all four of them, they cover both the tackle positions, the guard and the center. I really like where Zeke (Correll) is in terms of being a center and taking over that role, John Olmstead (pictured above) as a guard and then you have (Andrew) Kristofic and QUinn Carroll both at the tackle position. Very motivated, smart young men coming from great families, winning programs. Guys that understand what it’s going to take to develop over the next few months to get ready to play this upcoming spring.”
Polian on the benefits of December’s signing period: “For schools like ours, the early signing date is good. The guys that want to be at Notre Dame want to get it done. We don’t have very many prospects who are going to take the thing all the way out because they enjoy the recruiting process so much because they like to be part of the drama. The guys that pick Notre Dame know exactly what they’re looking for, they know exactly what they’re getting into and the fact that they can make that decision official before Christmas and go on about their senior year is valuable.
“It also clears up your board pretty quickly. You don’t have to spend all of January, for lack of a better term, babysitting your guys.”
Lea on the drawbacks of December’s signing period: “The negative is it’s always nice to be able to evaluate senior film and sometimes when guys are making decisions so early, you fill the class up and you lose the chance to do that.”
Adding a fifth defensive lineman in this class needed to be a priority for Notre Dame. Before bringing in this grouping — three of which have already enrolled — the Irish had just two defensive tackles at each interior position, spots where going three-deep is often a forced necessity, and only two defensive ends in the previous two classes combined.
Notre Dame was without depth for the immediate future and reinforcements for years to come.
“We were looking for a pass rusher,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said in an in-house video discussing Foskey’s signing, the only availability provided on this reduced Signing Day. “Certainly any time that you finish up your recruiting, you want to finish with somebody we think can make an impact. Isaiah comes from a great program, De La Salle (in Concord, Calif.). It’s a great fit, strong student, but more importantly, I think we needed that guy that can make a presence in our defense.”
“Sticking with rivals.com rankings for the sake of consistency and the Brian Kelly era for the sake of comparison, the Irish have landed four 4-stars on either side of the line only in 2014 (four offensive linemen, including five-star Quenton Nelson and current center and captain Sam Mustipher) and 2011 (four defensive linemen, including five-stars Stephon Tuitt and Ishaq Williams). The combined high in Kelly’s nine previous recruiting cycles was six 4-star linemen, seen twice (2016, 2011). It is no coincidence five of the six brought in 2016 have helped push the Irish to a Playoff berth to cap this 22-3 stretch: ends Daelin Hayes, Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara the defensive representatives; left tackle Liam Eichenberg and right guard Tommy Kraemer the remaining offensive linemen.”
With Foskey, Notre Dame has five defensive linemen in this class fitting those parameters. With Hayes, Kareem and Okwara around, it may be difficult for Foskey, Osafo-Mensah or Cross to break through in 2019, but their time will come. Meanwhile, Lacey and Spears could be relied upon for rotational snaps this fall, making their early enrollments all that much more important.
They stand out when Kelly vaguely splits the class into three groupings.
“There will be some developmental guys, guys that are going to take some time,” Kelly said. “There are going to be some guys that are going to push for some time, and then there are some guys that I think could start for us. Every class has those guys in it. You recruit that way. Not all these guys are ready to play.”
Lacey and Spears will almost certainly see some playing time, and one injury to any of the four other defensive tackles could immediately force one or both of them into extended action. Safeties Kyle Hamilton and Litchfield Ajavon may not start right away given the safety duo already in that role — rising seniors Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott — but they should push for time somewhere on the field from the outset, filling that one of Kelly’s groupings.
On the other end of the spectrum, given how rarely freshman offensive linemen play for the Irish, that quartet of four-stars may fit the developmental description proffered by Kelly, though it is not hard to imagine Zeke Correll earning the nod at center if fifth-year Trevor Ruhland struggles in the role, one he is expected to step into this spring. Of note: All four offensive lineman signees enrolled early.
For all 22 newcomers, Kelly continues to see the four-game allotment before losing a year of eligibility as a motivational tool, particularly for the 12-14 somewhere between buried on the depth chart and desperately needed immediately.
“It helps guys stay engaged a little bit, but you know who can play and can’t play, and who is going to get redshirted and who is not going to get redshirted,” Kelly said. “I just think it’s a nice carrot for the guys that they know they can get a couple of games in, and then you can kind of figure out there are maybe one or two guys that can help you later in the season.”
Foskey, Osafo-Mensah and Cross are very obvious candidates for that last designation, staying at or under the four-game limit but still playing some valuable, depth-providing minutes late in the season, especially with Notre Dame’s 2019 ending with three physical matchups against Navy, Boston College and Stanford.
ON THE SECOND SIGNING DAY The February date used to be a 7 a.m. headline-producer, a day filled with assistant coach interviews, an afternoon piqued with dramatic decisions.
No longer.
Even Kelly sees this as an auxiliary date now, with the December signing period the real moment of notice.
“What we found is that early signing date is de facto the signing date, and I think we’ve learned that in year two,” Kelly said. “All it means is everything has kind of sped up by a few months.”
It squeezes recruitment decisions into the same timeline as NFL draft announcements, Playoff preparations and early roster churn, but it also eliminates the six weeks of useless speculation between Christmas and Signing Day, when no football can properly distract from recruiting noise. For that, sacrificing a day of February availability is a small price to pay.
Notre Dame finished its recruiting class of 2019 when consensus four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey announced his commitment Wednesday afternoon, becoming the fifth defensive linemen in a class of 22. The initial 21 all signed in December.
Before diving into Foskey, let’s acknowledge his signing brings the Irish roster to 89 scholarship players, though some flexibility exists with incoming freshman linebacker J.D. Bertrand eligible for an academic scholarship and incoming freshman linebacker Marist Liufau possibly considering a year’s delay before arriving in South Bend. One way or another, Notre Dame has to be down to 85 scholarship players before fall classes commence.
Other Notable Offers: All the big names pursued Foskey, highlighted by Alabama, Clemson and USC. As far as his Signing Day decision went, Foskey nominally considered Michigan, Ohio State, Cal and Washington up to the final days.
Projected Position: Defensive end.
Quick Take: Foskey has the agility and ball skills to handle the duties of Notre Dame’s drop/weakside defensive end, but also the physicality and ability to shed blocks wanted from a rush/strongside end. That malleability will not only help Foskey’s chances to get on the field, but will also aid the Irish roster’s adaptability.
Short-Term Roster Outlook: Notre Dame is stocked at defensive end for 2019 thanks to the returns of rising seniors Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara, not to mention classmates Daelin Hayes and Ade Ogundeji. Foskey’s freshman season may parallel Justin Ademilola’s, who appeared in just four games to preserve a year of eligibility, but provided viable snaps and depth when he did play.
Long-View Depth Chart Impact: When that quartet moves on, the defensive end position will undergo nearly a complete overhaul, one led by this recruiting class. Only two defensive ends stand between the two classes, rising sophomore Ademilola and rising junior Kofi Wardlow.
If Foskey does indeed join the Irish, he will become the 22nd member of the class. If the week before Christmas feels like more than seven weeks ago, how about a refresher?
Consensus three-star quarterback Brendon Clark— What was said then: “Clark may never be Notre Dame’s quarterback of the future, but the same could have been said of its current starting quarterback leading the way into the College Football Playoff. Clark does fit into the mold of both junior Ian Book and freshman Phil Jurkovec in that he is a pass-first quarterback, most comfortable working from the pocket, but by no means is he limited to surviving between the tackles. Clark is mobile, and with time should improve his accuracy on the run.”
Consensus four-star tackle Andrew Kristofic— “There is plenty of room for Kristofic to grow, which may make his recruiting standing all that more impressive. An early enrollee, he will get a quick chance to begin that weight room work. If that does not take as wanted, he still has the size and the blocking acumen to serve well inside.”
Consensus four-star guard John Olmstead— “Getting into the weight room next month as an early enrollee will help Olmstead, who could use some added upper-body strength to balance out his pass blocking.”
Consensus four-star center Zeke Correll— “Correll has the body-type for an ideal interior offensive lineman, broad-shouldered yet able to deliver compact power. There may not be such a thing as an ideal center, specifically, but Correll’s clear understanding of the game could land him in the middle, handling protection calls.”
OFFENSIVE SKILL POSITIONS Early-enrolled rivals.com three-star running back Kyren Williams— “It has been awhile since Notre Dame had a running back of Williams’ height (or lack thereof), but it was just two cycles ago Irish head coach Brian Kelly said he was on the lookout for more Darren Sproles types. Williams could fit into that role, an interesting fit for offensive coordinator Chip Long to deploy.”
Consensus three-star receiver Cam Hart— “Hart does not have the straight-line speed of, as an example, current Irish freshman Braden Lenzy, but he has the quickness equally sought-after. Putting Hart at the slot seems an all-too obvious inevitability, even if it mitigates some of his height.”
Rivals.com three-star athlete Kendall Abdur-Rahman— “Notre Dame made Abdur-Rahman a bit of a priority as the class began to fill up over the summer. The Irish were not going to wait on him, but they wanted him to take one of the remaining spots. That emphasis derives from a perceived upside to be seen down the line, but it could be much down the line. Abdur-Rahman will need to adjust to running routes, rather than throwing to them.”
Early-enrolled consensus four-star tackle Hunter Spears— “Spears’ frame can hold much more weight, hence the collegiate expectations of playing at defensive tackle. Combine that with his length and Spears could, in time, occupy multiple blockers at a time while his teammates wreak havoc.”
Early-enrolled consensus four-star end NaNa Osafo-Mensah (pictured above) — “Osafo-Mensah looks like an ideal end for defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s system, though if that is at drop or rush may yet need to be determined. He has the agility for the former, the frame to hold the size for the latter.”
Consensus four-star end Howard Cross— “Cross can both shove a blocker upfield and then turn his pursuit after a mobile quarterback. His overall skill set could use some development, but that should be expected at this point.”
LINEBACKERS Early-enrolled consensus three-star Jack Kiser— “The comparisons to Drue Tranquill will be unfair to Kiser — that is a high bar to reach — but they are also too obvious to miss. An in-state, under-recruited linebacker that chooses the Irish over the Boilermakers? Kiser’s eventual showing will depend as much on physical development as Tranquill’s did on finding the right position.”
Consensus four-star Osita Ekwonu— “With athleticism to spare, Ekwonu could be a candidate at rover early in his career. Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea can never have enough of those, but it is more likely Ekwonu stays inside to utilize his physicality, even if still needing a bit of weight to emphasize that.”
Consensus four-star J.D. Bertrand— “Odd handling of his commitment aside, Bertrand is a four-star linebacker out of Georgia. Take those when they are available and figure the rest out later. The risk is a burned roster spot. The risk is a high-impact player. Bertrand looks to skew toward the better end of that spectrum.”
Consensus three-star Marist Liufau— “Notre Dame’s success rate — even more precisely, Brian Polian’s success rate — with Hawaiian recruits has created a bit of leeway, not that Liufau should need it. He looks every bit the part of a solid contributor, with length just needing some heft courtesy of a collegiate strength and conditioning program. He has some experience as a defensive back, making that half of his game further along than would usually be expected.”
DEFENSIVE BACKS Consensus four-star safety Kyle Hamilton— “The praise for Hamilton has become universal, with hardly a hole in his game aside from the slightness that comes from not having spent time in a collegiate strength and conditioning program. Hamilton also excelled at receiver in high school, using his basketball instincts to routinely high-point the ball. He will not play there at Notre Dame, but his ability to track down the ball should still show itself.”
Rivals.com four-star safety Litchfield Ajavon— “Ajavon will need to improve on his coverage skills, but that is somewhat typical of high school players accustomed to being the best athlete on the field in just about every game, and that seemed to be the case for Ajavon. He can already deliver a wallop, if nothing else.”
Consensus four-star cornerback Isaiah Rutherford— “Rutherford is a bit bigger than most cornerbacks, and that will show especially once he gets some more muscle on his frame. As long as he learns to use that to his advantage, Rutherford could become a real hassle for receivers on the boundary.”
Rivals.com three-star cornerback KJ Wallace— “Wallace’s recruiting rankings are a bit up-and-down, which often points to a good amount of raw talent and subsequent questions about fine-tuning that potential. That is too much a reward not to risk.”
It will be another low-stress signing week for Notre Dame, the second in a row eased by December’s early signing period. That does not mean there are not questions to be answered. Let’s begin with the immediately pertinent …
What are the odds of landing the final two prospects? Who are the most likely to not be with the team in September? — domers88
That will push Notre Dame’s roster to 89 scholarship players, though the leeway provided by incoming freshman linebacker J.D. Bertrand’s recruitment can make that 88. To find those 3-4 pieces of attrition, this space does not focus on names, but rather overloaded position groups.
The roster includes 12 receivers, an unnecessary glut including two upperclassmen yet to warrant genuine playing time. The same can be said among the 16 offensive linemen, although extra bodies in the trenches is a wonderful luxury to have. That luxury is not as necessary at defensive back, also filled with 16 players, though 10 underclassmen make a transfer less likely.
There are always surprise departures, but if hedging expectations, those three position groups are logical spots to start.
Why can the Irish not recruit five-star athletes anymore? Why can some programs, such as Texas Tech, change coaches and all of a sudden they become a recruiting powerhouse? — Rob O.
Rob, we have never met. I do not mean for this to sound like a personal attack. You are most likely a nice guy who abides by logic throughout his day, is courteous while waiting in line for his coffee and probably even orders a drink at 5:05 with appropriate manners. All that said …
This is a question with no answer to satisfy the irrational.
First of all, five-star recruits are relatively rare. In this year’s class, rivals.com rates a total of 30 prospects as five-star quality. All but one of those have signed or committed to 15 different programs, with only eight teams signing multiple, led by LSU’s and Oklahoma’s four apiece.
Of those 29, 12 stayed in-state. Care to guess how many came from Indiana? None.
Nine signed with programs in bordering states. Michigan, Illinois and Kentucky produced as many five-stars as Indiana did, while Ohio yielded one; defensive end Zach Harrison signed with Ohio State.
Of the remaining eight, all but one came from south of the extended Mason-Dixon line or California. Defensive tackle Antonio Alfano, coming from New Jersey, can hardly be faulted for heading to Alabama. Those seven from the south and the southwest all stayed in the south and southwest with the two exceptions heading to Michigan.
Location matters in recruiting. The southeast produces the most talent. That talent stays close to home, making those teams better and therefore more appealing to the pockets of talent elsewhere in the country.
As for Texas Tech, presumably Rob does not mean the program bringing in the No. 70 recruiting class in this cycle. Perhaps you mean Texas A&M and its No. 6 class, including three of the aforementioned five-star recruits. Two factors play distinct roles in that surge: A year ago, the Aggies hired one of three active coaches to win a national championship. Oh, wait, Kansas hired Les Miles in November. Make that four active coaches.
Secondly, well … location, location, location. All three of those five-stars are from Texas, as are 15 of A&M’s 23 other commits in this class. The Midwest simply does not produce that quantity or quality of football talent.