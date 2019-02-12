und.com

Notre Dame officially announces Lance Taylor as RB coach

By Douglas FarmerFeb 12, 2019, 12:19 PM EST
Notre Dame finally confirmed the hire of Lance Taylor as running backs coach Tuesday. Taylor’s addition to the Irish coaching staff was first widely reported last month.

Replacing Autry Denson — who took over as head coach at Charleston Southern — Taylor spent the last two seasons coaching receivers with the Carolina Panthers and was the running backs coach at Stanford from 2014 to 2016.

“I was primarily looking for two things,” head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “The candidate had to have the right skill set. He needs to be a great teacher and communicator. He also needs to fit Notre Dame, culturally, and Lance, most certainly, possesses all of those qualities. He recruited at an extremely high level during his time at Stanford, and he worked with the very best in the NFL. His ability to bring both of those experiences together makes him a perfect fit for our staff.”

The time at Stanford, in particular, sets up Taylor for success at Notre Dame, having successfully recruited players to an academic institution and then developed them to on-field success. Namely, Taylor recruited Bryce Love and worked with both him and Christian McCaffrey.

“I’ve been blessed to work at some incredible places in my career, but Notre Dame is truly special,” Taylor said. “I’m honored and humbled to represent this incredible University as its running backs coach. I’d like to thank both Brian Kelly and Jack Swarbrick for this opportunity. I’m excited to get on campus, meet our players and get to work.”

Taylor will have his work cut out for him this spring as the Irish need to replace Dexter Williams. Rising junior Jafar Armstrong is the presumed starter, granted health, with rising senior Tony Jones his primary backup. After those two, Taylor has nothing but raw and unproven talent awaiting him in rising sophomores Jahmir Smith and C’Bo Flemister and early-enrolled freshman Kyren Williams, not to mention rising junior quarterback-turned-running back Avery Davis.

No other coaching staff turnover should be expected at this point in the offseason.

Notre Dame’s defensive line recruiting success continues into 2020

By Douglas FarmerFeb 13, 2019, 2:10 PM EST
Notre Dame’s recruiting class of 2019 included a defensive line emphasis featuring 5 four-star prospects. That trend has already continued into the next recruiting cycle with the Wednesday commitment from rivals.com four-star defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina (J.K. Mullen High School; Denver).

The No. 17 defensive tackle in the country, per rivals.com, Keanaaina joins Düsseldorf defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger among the five commits in the Irish class of 2020. Keanaaina holds offers from all the Power Five conferences, including the majority of the Pac 12, led by Oregon and USC, and the majority of the Big 10, led by Michigan and Ohio State.

His anticipatory play is aided by solid tackling form and a wide body. That frame, in particular, should lend itself to further development in a collegiate strength and conditioning program.

By signing two defensive tackles in the class of 2019, the Irish depth chart reached minimum levels at the position. All six tackles currently on that depth chart should return in 2020, making it less of an absolute necessity to sign a pair this cycle, though that remains more likely than not.

Leading candidates to be Notre Dame captains

By Douglas FarmerFeb 12, 2019, 6:00 AM EST
Notre Dame has not begun spring practice yet, unlike Labor Day opponent Louisville. (Yes, really, the Cardinals held their first practice under new head coach Scott Satterfield on Monday.) At some point near the beginning of spring practice, though, Irish head coach Brian Kelly will likely name a few 2019 team captains.

Notre Dame narrowed the candidates for the parlor game of guessing those captains by announcing the eight “SWAT” leaders earlier this month, a subset identified as the motivating and organizing forces of offseason activities. Those eight …

— Senior quarterback Ian Book
— Senior left tackle Liam Eichenberg
— Senior safety Jalen Elliott
— Fifth-year receiver Chris Finke
— Senior safety Alohi Gilman (pictured at top)
— Junior right tackle Robert Hainsey
— Senior defensive end Khalid Kareem
— Senior defensive end Julian Okwara

Half of the eight could have eligibility in 2020 — Book, Eichenberg, Gilman and Hainsey — but the better indicators of captainship do not inherently tie to that. For example, it is expected Gilman will head to the NFL following the 2019 season if he plays well enough to warrant that pondering at all. His transfer following the 2017 season was entirely due to professional aspirations. That, along with his competitive attitude very clearly demonstrated during last season’s unbeaten run, makes Gilman a frontrunner in this speculation.

Book, meanwhile, is unlikely to be one of the captains simply because the starting quarterback already serves in that role to some de facto extent. The coaching staff generally prefers to elevate a few others while not taking away from the inherent nature of the quarterback position.

On the other hand, the Irish have had at least one captain on the offensive line each of the last seven seasons. Either Eichenberg or Hainsey seems positioned to continue that, the former with an additional year in the program but the latter with one more season of playing time under his belt.

Presuming one of those offensive linemen joins Gilman, it remains likely Notre Dame names at least one more captain. His rise from walk-on to offensive contributor and multiple-year starter makes Finke uniquely relatable to the entire roster.

Guessing here is, of course, inconsequential, but with spring practice about three weeks away on the horizon, pondering now helps pass that time.

Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s class of 2019 hit the necessary notes, if not the flashy ones

By Douglas FarmerFeb 11, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
There were far more pessimistic responses to Notre Dame’s signing of 22 recruits in the class of 2019 than there were glass half-full assessments. To quote one of the former, hardly an outlier, “Seems what we’ve got here is a lot of ‘program-maintaining guys. … [It] cannot be denied that there are no true game changers in this class.”

If limiting “game changers” to skill position players, that appears to be true. The Irish did not pull in any top-flight recruits at the traditional offensive skill positions. However, narrowing one’s focus to that select grouping misses most of a football game.

Consider the most-recent Notre Dame game, even if most Irish fans would rather never again think about the 30-3 loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl. What injury crippled Notre Dame’s defense? The head woes suffered by consensus first-team All-American cornerback Julian Love. What position group made the Tigers’ defense so stout? Its heralded defensive line, rendering any Irish ground game utterly moot.

Notre Dame signed 8 four-star recruits at those two positions. It was not by accident.

“If you’re looking at it from an NFL perspective, those guys that get paid a lot of money are those cornerbacks and guys that can rush the quarterback,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said last week.”

The most important position group in college football is the defensive line. Notre Dame signed 5 four-star prospects there, including tackle Jacob Lacey (pictured above). The second-most important position group in college football is the offensive line, if only to stop some of those best opposing fronts. The Irish signed 4 four-stars up front. And then comes defensive backs, more and more necessary in modern football. Four-star safeties Kyle Hamilton and Litchfield Ajavon lead the way among the newcomers.

Disparaging a class with this influx up front on both sides of the line and that caliber of defensive back in the secondary is a stance it is somewhat impossible to agree with and hard to understand. Those are the foundations on which solid programs are built. Without them, no number of talented skill position players can produce consistent winning football.

COMBINE INVITES
Former Notre Dame center and captain Sam Mustipher did not receive an invite to the NFL draft combine, a reflection of how the NFL generally views college centers more than it is of Mustipher’s three-year track record. Linemate Alex Bars was invited, despite a torn ACL still limiting his workouts, and he has reportedly been working at snapping the ball during his prep. The NFL is more likely to move a college guard to center than it is to invest in a college center, right or wrong.

Joining Bars … receiver Miles Boykin, tight end Alizé Mack, running back Dexter Williams, defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, linebacker Te’von Coney, linebacker Drue Tranquill and cornerback Julian Love.

INSIDE THE IRISH READING
Virginia Tech WR graduate transfer to consider Notre Dame
Who are Notre Dame’s next names to know?
German DE first defensive commit in class of 2020
Signing Day Victory: Consensus four-star DE Isaiah Foskey the last piece in ND’s class
Foskey’s signing underscores Notre Dame’s trenches recruiting this cycle
Signing Day thoughts from Notre Dame’s assistants

Signing Day thoughts from Notre Dame’s assistants

By Douglas FarmerFeb 8, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
Notre Dame did not have cause for much of an affair Wednesday. That to-do has officially shifted to December. To quote Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian, “Signing Day in February is totally anti-climactic.”

Nonetheless, Notre Dame released a couple interviews focusing on consensus four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey. While not the usual surplus of assistant coach interviews that leads to a steady flow of content for a week, a few snippets from the in-house packages at least warrant mention …

Defensive coordinator Clark Lea on Foskey: “Isaiah’s a long and athletic edge player that we’re really excited about. We think he will come in and have an impact immediately. He has a chance to be a great pass rusher.”

Polian on Foskey: “His length and versatility, he’s really a terrific looking kid. There’s going to be major upside for him as a defensive end, because he played tight end and [defensive] end in high school, so we know there’s going to be great development and his ceiling is really high.”

Polian on rivals.com three-star linebacker Jack Kiser and his early enrollment: “While we did win some high-profile, national recruiting battles, which I know the fan base and the media — those are good talking points — there’s guys like Jack Kiser, who has just been phenomenal in his short time here. That was a small school guy from the state of Indiana, probably not a whole lot of people knew about but I think we’re going to look up in two or three years and say what a great get that was.”

Offensive line coach Jeff Quinn on the quartet of four-star offensive linemen, all early enrollees: “Between all four of them, they cover both the tackle positions, the guard and the center. I really like where Zeke (Correll) is in terms of being a center and taking over that role, John Olmstead (pictured above) as a guard and then you have (Andrew) Kristofic and QUinn Carroll both at the tackle position. Very motivated, smart young men coming from great families, winning programs. Guys that understand what it’s going to take to develop over the next few months to get ready to play this upcoming spring.”

Polian on the benefits of December’s signing period: “For schools like ours, the early signing date is good. The guys that want to be at Notre Dame want to get it done. We don’t have very many prospects who are going to take the thing all the way out because they enjoy the recruiting process so much because they like to be part of the drama. The guys that pick Notre Dame know exactly what they’re looking for, they know exactly what they’re getting into and the fact that they can make that decision official before Christmas and go on about their senior year is valuable.

“It also clears up your board pretty quickly. You don’t have to spend all of January, for lack of a better term, babysitting your guys.”

Lea on the drawbacks of December’s signing period: “The negative is it’s always nice to be able to evaluate senior film and sometimes when guys are making decisions so early, you fill the class up and you lose the chance to do that.”