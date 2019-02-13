Notre Dame’s defensive line recruiting success continues into 2020

Notre Dame did not have cause for much of an affair Wednesday. That to-do has officially shifted to December. To quote Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian, “Signing Day in February is totally anti-climactic.”

Nonetheless, Notre Dame released a couple interviews focusing on consensus four-star defensive end Isaiah Foskey. While not the usual surplus of assistant coach interviews that leads to a steady flow of content for a week, a few snippets from the in-house packages at least warrant mention …

Defensive coordinator Clark Lea on Foskey: “Isaiah’s a long and athletic edge player that we’re really excited about. We think he will come in and have an impact immediately. He has a chance to be a great pass rusher.”

#FightClub19 is officially complete. Hear what Defensive Coordinator, @Coach_Lea, has to say about our final signee of the recruiting cycle, @IFoskey.#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/hXPkYCBxOH — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 6, 2019

Polian on Foskey: “His length and versatility, he’s really a terrific looking kid. There’s going to be major upside for him as a defensive end, because he played tight end and [defensive] end in high school, so we know there’s going to be great development and his ceiling is really high.”

Polian on rivals.com three-star linebacker Jack Kiser and his early enrollment: “While we did win some high-profile, national recruiting battles, which I know the fan base and the media — those are good talking points — there’s guys like Jack Kiser, who has just been phenomenal in his short time here. That was a small school guy from the state of Indiana, probably not a whole lot of people knew about but I think we’re going to look up in two or three years and say what a great get that was.”

Offensive line coach Jeff Quinn on the quartet of four-star offensive linemen, all early enrollees: “Between all four of them, they cover both the tackle positions, the guard and the center. I really like where Zeke (Correll) is in terms of being a center and taking over that role, John Olmstead (pictured above) as a guard and then you have (Andrew) Kristofic and QUinn Carroll both at the tackle position. Very motivated, smart young men coming from great families, winning programs. Guys that understand what it’s going to take to develop over the next few months to get ready to play this upcoming spring.”

Polian on the benefits of December’s signing period: “For schools like ours, the early signing date is good. The guys that want to be at Notre Dame want to get it done. We don’t have very many prospects who are going to take the thing all the way out because they enjoy the recruiting process so much because they like to be part of the drama. The guys that pick Notre Dame know exactly what they’re looking for, they know exactly what they’re getting into and the fact that they can make that decision official before Christmas and go on about their senior year is valuable.

“It also clears up your board pretty quickly. You don’t have to spend all of January, for lack of a better term, babysitting your guys.”

When you sign a young man like @IFoskey from a school with a pedigree like De La Salle, you've won. Hear from Recruiting Coordinator, @BrianPolian, as we close the book on #FightClub19.#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/IHrxfPmkj1 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 6, 2019

Lea on the drawbacks of December’s signing period: “The negative is it’s always nice to be able to evaluate senior film and sometimes when guys are making decisions so early, you fill the class up and you lose the chance to do that.”