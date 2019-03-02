Notre Dame safety Devin Studstill to transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Notre Dame has two established starters at safety in seniors Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott. A third with starting experience, Devin Studstill and nine starts as a freshman in 2016, will transfer this spring, per Irish head coach Brian Kelly.

“Devin has decided to transfer,” Kelly said Saturday following spring’s first practice. “He’ll enter the transfer portal. We love Devin, we wish him the best. He’ll graduate this spring and look for another opportunity. Has done everything we’ve asked him to do. Has worked his butt off. He’s in the best condition and shape of his life.”

Studstill finishes his Notre Dame career with 60 tackles, only four of which came last season.

Behind Gilman and Elliott, the Irish have an abundance of unproven youth, highly-touted youth, but youth nonetheless. Sophomores Derrik Allen and Paul Moala will get plenty of work this spring before incoming freshmen Kyle Hamilton and Litchfield Ajavon arrive this summer.

Studstill’s transfer brings the Irish scholarship count to 86 expected in the fall, needing to be at 85 before that semester begins.

Studstill should be immediately eligible at his next destination following graduation this spring.