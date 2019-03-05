Leftovers & Links: Miles Boykin’s combine success and Notre Dame’s 2022 date with Marshall

Take an honest guess: Who is faster, Dexter Williams or Miles Boykin? Who is more agile, Julian Love or Miles Boykin? Who jumps higher, Miles Boykin or just about anybody else at the NFL combine?

All of the above have the same answer, the former Notre Dame receiver. Boykin could not have excelled much more at the NFL combine during the receivers segment of drills Saturday, garnering attention three hours north of the Indianapolis fields with his 4.42-second 40-yard dash.

“We knew he could do it,” Irish senior quarterback Ian Book said after watching Boykin’s sprint. “He’s really fast and his strides are so long, so I’m not surprised. Being able to play with him, I knew he could go in there and kill it at the combine. His measurements, his vertical, his broad jump are ridiculous.”

Teams reaction after @MBoykin814 second 40yd dash… 4.47—>4.42 !!! That boy getting paid !! This what family all about man.. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/IX1uei9UFe — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) March 2, 2019

Indeed, Boykin posted the ninth-best time among receivers, the third-best 20-yard shuttle (4.07 seconds), the best three-cone drill (6.77 seconds) and best vertical jump (43.5 inches, topped by only Virginia safety Juan Thornhill among all combine participants).

To put those numbers into more pertinent context, among the six former Notre Dame players to test at the combine, linebacker Drue Tranquill jumped 37.5 inches and cornerback Julian Love ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash, as well as a 4.10-second 20-yard shuttle. In other words, Boykin far and away tested best. If his 59 catches for 872 yards and eight touchdowns last season didn’t have him on many NFL front offices’ radars, that changed this weekend.

Further notable combine results:

Williams: 4.57-second 40-yard dash, tied for 11th among running backs; 4.16-second 20-yard shuttle, second; 36-inch vertical jump, sixth; 7.00-second three-cone drill; third.

Alizé Mack: 4.70-second 40-yard dash, tied for seventh among tight ends; 36-inch vertical jump, fifth.

Jerry Tillery: 4.93-second 40-yard dash, ninth among defensive linemen; 4.33-second 20-yard shuttle, fifth; 7.45-second three-cone drill; seventh.

Tranquill: 4.57-second 40-yard dash, ninth among linebackers; 31 bench press reps, first; 4.14-second 20-yard shuttle, fifth; 6.94-second three-cone drill, sixth.

Love: 4.10-second 20-yard shuttle, tied for sixth among defensive backs; 6.72-second three-cone drill, third.

For those who want to improve upon those numbers — Love’s 4.54-second 40-yard dash, as well as Williams’ 4.57, perhaps — will have that chance at Notre Dame’s pro day on March 20. A total of 17 former Irish players will be on hand, including a few who finished their careers elsewhere. The complete list:

Boykin, Williams, Mack, Tillery, Tranquill, Love, offensive linemen Alex Bars and Sam Mustipher, tight end Nic Weishar, receiver Corey Holmes, defensive lineman Jonathan Bonner, linebacker Te’von Coney, cornerbacks Nick Coleman and Nick Watkins, safety Justin Brent, kicker Justin Yoon and punter Tyler Newsome.

The NFL draft is April 25-27.

We Are ND to meet We Are Marshall in 2022

The Thundering Herd announced Monday it will head to South Bend for a one-off on Sept. 10, following Notre Dame’s trip to Ohio State the week before.

After winning double-digit games in three-consecutive years (2013-2015), Marshall has struggled the last three seasons, going 3-9 in 2016, 8-5 in 2017 and 9-4 in 2018. Head coach Doc Holliday will be in his 10th season leading the Herd this fall.

This leaves only three Irish opponents yet to be named for four seasons from now. Based on general presumptions, the schedule already will be a tough one with both the Buckeyes and Clemson on it, along with the obvious annuals of Stanford and USC.

