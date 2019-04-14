Notre Dame announces 2019 home kickoff times

During the day-long hoopla of its spring finale, Notre Dame slipped in an announcement of all seven kickoff times for the 2019 home schedule.
Including only one primetime game, 7:30 ET vs. USC on Oct. 12, is perhaps a surprise to some, but it underscores the difficulty of the Irish road slate. The three opponents expected to be the most difficult all host Notre Dame: Georgia on Sept. 21, Michigan on Oct. 26 and Stanford on Nov. 30.
The welcome surprise — especially for those listening to the times in the press box Saturday — is the Irish schedule will include four 2:30 ET kicks.
None of Notre Dame’s road games have times associated with them yet. The home slate’s times coming this soon is a perk of the contract with NBC. There is no need to wait to see which competing games warrant higher billing.
Sept. 14 vs. New Mexico — 2:30 ET
Sept. 28 vs. Virginia — 3:30 ET
Oct. 5 vs. Bowling Green — 3:30 ET
Oct. 12 vs. USC — 7:30 ET
Nov. 2 vs. Virginia Tech — 2:30 ET
Nov. 16 vs. Navy — 2:30 ET
Nov. 23 vs. Boston College (Senior Day) — 2:30 ET