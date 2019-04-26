Second Notre Dame name taken in NFL draft as Miles Boykin heads to Ravens

Miles Boykin’s draft season rise has ended with the former Notre Dame receiver headed to the Baltimore Ravens after they selected him with the 93rd overall pick in Friday’s third round. Largely on the strength of his NFL combine testing, in which he tested in the 99th percentile of years of receiver data, Boykin went from solid college contributor to valued draft target.

His 4.42-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis last month, combined with a 43.5-inch vertical, put Boykin into the mix of nearly every draft conversation, whereas his 59 catches for 803 yards and eight touchdowns last season hardly placed him on the national radar. He finished his Irish career with 77 catches for 1,206 yards and 12 touchdowns, the most memorable being, of course, his 51-yard score to win the 2017 Citrus Bowl.

Teams reaction after @MBoykin814 second 40yd dash… 4.47—>4.42 !!! That boy getting paid !! This what family all about man.. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/IX1uei9UFe — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) March 2, 2019

Boykin becomes the first Notre Dame receiver drafted since Will Fuller went No. 21 in 2016 and the fourth selected during Brian Kelly’s Irish era (Michael Floyd at No. 13 in 2012 and TJ Jones at No. 189 in 2014).