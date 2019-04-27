Mack continues Notre Dame’s streak of drafted tight ends

Former Notre Dame tight end Alizé Mack’s raw athleticism and potential was enough to get the attention of the New Orleans Saints, who selected Mack with the No. 231 overall pick in the NFL draft on Saturday.

Even by going in the seventh round, Mack continues an Irish streak of now eight consecutive season-opening starting tight ends to be drafted. The run reaches back to 2003 when Anthony Fasano took over the tight end role and includes one first-round selection (Tyler Eifert in 2013 at No. 21 overall), four second-round picks, one fourth-rounder and now two seventh-rounders.

Mack started 12 games last season, catching 35 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns. He finished his Notre Dame career with 67 receptions for 713 yards and four scores, despite missing his sophomore season (2016) for academic reasons.