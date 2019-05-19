Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 77 Quinn Carroll, offensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-6 ⅝, 285 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: An early-enrolled freshman, Carroll has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.

Depth chart: When Notre Dame releases its first “official” depth chart in the fall, Carroll will likely be within the two-deep at one of the tackle positions, but it will be a designation in name only. If there was an actual long-term injury, the Irish would move a guard to tackle and promote from within the more-established interior reserves.

Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Carroll chose Notre Dame over his homestate — hometown, really, if considering the metropolitan area — Minnesota, neighboring Wisconsin and blue bloods Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia Tech in a May local news broadcast. That was quite a listing of recruiting competition, considering Carroll’s father played at Minnesota and his brother at Virginia Tech.

QUOTE(S)

The Irish rarely play freshmen offensive linemen. The surprises of Steve Elmer (10 games and four starts in 2013) and Robert Hainsey (13 games while splitting duties with Tommy Kraemer in 2017) should be considered the exceptions that prove the rule. Thus, once signed, the discussions of offensive linemen recruits is often short and sweet: What position are they most likely to play, or at least begin at?

Head coach Brian Kelly said Carroll will be at tackle, along with classmate Andrew Kristofic.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN CARROLL’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED

“Carroll has the size and reach desired on the edge. Not much else needs to be said, quite frankly.

“… Presuming Carroll will be the next great Irish offensive tackle is to steep unfair expectations on a high school senior, but whenever an offensive tackle of his caliber lands in South Bend, those conversations will be whispered.”

2019 OUTLOOK

The difference between Carroll lining up behind Hainsey and Hainsey splitting time with Kraemer two years ago is Kraemer was a first-time starter, while this will be Hainsey’s third season in the role and, for that matter, senior Liam Eichenberg’s second at left tackle. There is no uncertainty to the position.

If Carroll does impress in preseason, he could establish himself as a genuine backup tackle, not a depth chart placeholder until Kraemer or junior Aaron Banks steps in for an injured Hainsey. Otherwise, some mop-up duty in up to four games should be all that is expected of Carroll this season.

DOWN THE ROAD

Both Hainsey and Eichenberg have two years of eligibility remaining, and it is reasonable to think both will hold their positions through 2020. At that point, though, both starting tackle positions should be up for grabs, with Carroll a leading contender along with Banks.

As said in December, designating Carroll as the heir apparent to the Irish tradition at left tackle is hasty, but it cannot be denied he will have that opportunity.

