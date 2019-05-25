Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 71 John Olmstead, offensive lineman, early-enrolled consensus four-star

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4 ½, 280 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: An early-enrolled freshman, Olmstead has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.

Depth chart: Up to, and most likely, six other names fall ahead of Olmstead’s at guard, led by returning starters senior Tommy Kraemer and junior Aaron Banks. Thus, Olmstead will spend the season on the scout team.

Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Olmstead’s recruit was devoid of drama and consternation. The No. 16 tackle in the class, per rivals.com, and the No. 111 overall player, he never wavered from an early commitment to Notre Dame.

QUOTE(S)

Given his high school success at tackle, this space initially anticipated Olmstead would remain on the outside for the Irish, but his size suits him better on the interior.

“Obviously he’s a guy that we feel physically is probably best suited at the guard position,” head coach Brian Kelly said upon Olmstead’s signing. “We like his physicality.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN OLMSTEAD’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED

“Getting into the weight room next month as an early enrollee will help Olmstead, who could use some added upper-body strength to balance out his pass blocking.”

2019 OUTLOOK

Strength and conditioning, scout team work, repeat. It may be monotonous and borderline mundane, but that will be Olmstead’s life for the next 12-15 months, and one he needs to embrace.

He has the technical abilities to serve well at guard, but added strength will be vital, and that is what traditional redshirt years are for.

He may want to study criminal justice, but the way he demolishes the opposition is a crime. @JOHNNYO_72 is joining our prestigious offensive line room. #GoIrish ☘️ #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/n7oEMSJu46 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 19, 2018

DOWN THE ROAD

Rather than focus on being fourth on the depth chart, Olmstead should endeavor to catch and/or pass those immediately ahead of him. The top tiers of guards will matriculate in due time, but sophomores Dillan Gibbons and John Dirksen are still between Olmstead and playing time.

That is not an indictment of Olmstead, simply the reality of being a freshman at a deep position.

