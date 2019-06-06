Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 52 Zeke Correll, consensus four-star center, early enrollee

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 275 pounds.
2019-20 year, eligibility: An early-enrolled freshman, Correll has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.
Depth chart: Due to the spring transfer of sophomore Luke Jones, Correll may end up in the two-deep behind starting center sophomore Jarrett Patterson. That would be a nominal distinction, though. If Patterson is injured, junior guard Josh Lugg would be the presumed backup center, unless he is already committed to shoring up another position.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Correll was rated the No. 6 guard in the country, per rivals.com, fitting with where he spent his high school career. The Under Armour All-American narrowed his decision to Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State and Stanford.
WHAT WAS SAID WHEN CORRELL’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Correll has the body-type for an ideal interior offensive lineman, broad-shouldered yet able to deliver compact power. There may not be such a thing as an ideal center, specifically, but Correll’s clear understanding of the game could land him in the middle, handling protection calls.”
2019 OUTLOOK
It is feasible Correll sees genuine playing time this season, but that would hinge on multiple injuries, including one to Patterson. If the starting center suffered a long-term injury, and Lugg was already stepping in for, as an example, an injured guard, then perhaps Notre Dame would lean on Correll. That likelihood gains credence if fifth-year line utilityman Trevor Ruhland continues to struggle with injuries.
Obviously, that scenario includes multiple steps and exact circumstances. It is more probable Correll spends the season in the weight room adding much-needed heft to his 275-pound frame. At the start of spring practice, that exact need is what Irish head coach Brian Kelly pointed to when discussing Correll.
A year spent focusing on weights may not be what Correll hoped for when he enrolled early — the departure of Sam Mustipher put a starting job on the table, even if the chances for a freshman to earn that gig were slim — but it is a good sign for Notre Dame. Instead of a desperate situation forcing an undersized freshman into action, the Irish have a sophomore starter everyone gives high praise, a promising interior lineman as a backup (Lugg) and, if healthy, a veteran providing a failsafe in Ruhland.
DOWN THE ROAD
The patience Correll will need to use in the weight room this season will need to apply to his approach to his career for a few years yet. Presuming health, Notre Dame’s interior is set for two seasons, and at that point, only Tommy Kraemer’s right guard spot will open up.
In due time, though, Correll should get a chance at either guard spot, or at center if Patterson moves to another position. Correll primarily played guard in high school; by no means is he wed to the pivot point.
