Notre Dame finds its first cornerback in this recruiting cycle

Notre Dame hosted a bevy of high schoolers over the weekend, and the recruiting focus has already yielded a commitment. Consensus three-star cornerback Clarence Lewis (Mater Dei High School; Middletown, N.J.) announced his decision Monday night, turning down offers from Boston College, Duke, Minnesota and Vanderbilt, among others.

Notre Dame had not yet landed a defensive back in this class, making Lewis’ decision something of a priority. He becomes the 12th commitment in the class of 2020, a group not expected to exceed 20 by much, if at all.

Lewis already shows a handle of many fundamentals, but the technical aspects of the position will need work at the next level. Lewis should have some time to fine tune those skills; current Irish sophomores TaRiq Bracy and Houston Griffith figure to be entrenched at the position for Lewis’ first two seasons, not to mention incoming freshmen K.J. Wallace and Isaiah Rutherford will challenge for playing time.

Notre Dame’s coaching staff apparently made it clear to Lewis they are not worried about how he will handle those adjustments.

“They were saying that they think I can fit in here with my personality,” Lewis told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “They don’t just recruit a player. They recruit the person, too. They were just keeping it real with me and how recruiting works.”