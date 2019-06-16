Notre Dame’s trenches recruiting continues with four-star Carmody’s commitment

If Notre Dame opts to limit offensive line recruiting in a tight class, landing two consensus four-star tackles is hardly a bad way to do it. The Irish have exactly that thanks to Michael Carmody (Mars High School; Pa.) committing Sunday evening and joining Tosh Baker (Pinnacle H.S.; Phoenix) in the class of now 13 recruits.

Carmody had considered Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State at length, also holding offers from Auburn, Miami and Stanford.

When reading that note from Carmody announcing his commitment, notice the brief reference to Robby. That is Carmody’s older brother, a sophomore guard on Notre Dame’s men’s basketball team, undoubtedly an advantage in the football recruiting.

Michael also plays basketball, though that will not continue at the next level. Standing 6-foot-8, one can see the footwork he uses on the basketball court already helping him on the edge of the line on the football field. At the prep level, he is able to rely on his power more often than not, but even in those moments, Carmody’s feet never stop moving.

The Irish recruiting class of 2020 is not expected to much exceed 20 prospects. That, along with the year-old ability to recruit more fervently in the spring, has Notre Dame not far from wrapping up this class before the fall.