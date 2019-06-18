Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 34 Osita Ekwonu, inside linebacker, consensus four-star

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Ekwonu has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.

Depth chart: While Ekwonu will arrive to an ever-evolving puzzle at linebacker, but it is a puzzle he likely will not be a part of this season. Either junior Jordan Genmark Heath or sophomore Jack Lamb should handle nearly every snap at Buck linebacker, where Ekwonu presumably projects, meaning Ekwonu and classmate J.D. Bertrand will work either on the scout team or on the third-string.

Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Ekwonu earned offers from Alabama, Auburn and Michigan, but the No. 15 inside linebacker in the country, per rivals.com, committed to Notre Dame just two months after his official visit, a commitment not surprising many.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN EKWONU’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED

“With athleticism to spare, Ekwonu could be a candidate at rover early in his career. Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea can never have enough of those, but it is more likely Ekwonu stays inside to utilize his physicality, even if still needing a bit of weight to emphasize that.

“Notre Dame is about to lose two multi-year starters at inside linebacker, but it is hard to envision a freshman filling that role in 2019. Ekwonu may contribute, a la Bo Bauer this season, but much more than that would be a surprise.”

2019 OUTLOOK

When Bauer was mentioned in the previous paragraph, it points to special teams possibilities. Ekwonu could readily fill in on coverage units, perhaps even matching Bauer’s 10 tackles from a year ago. Some may deem such a foolish way to use up a season of eligibility, but that is to underrate special teams’ impacts as a whole. Ekwonu’s length and general athleticism may make him an even more natural fit in the duty than Bauer was.

Now lacing up the gloves for the Fighting Irish is @Osita_Ekwonu59 an acclaimed student-athlete from Charlotte, North Carolina. Not only are his physical traits hard to come by, but his traits off the field are even stronger.#GoIrish ☘️ #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/DYgmduCtJe — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 19, 2018

DOWN THE ROAD

The springtime shuffling and reshuffling at linebacker puts the futures of the incoming freshmen, as well. Ekwonu fits the profile of someone who will make his presence felt at some point, it is just difficult to predict that will occur at Buck, where Lamb has four years remaining, or Mike, where Bauer and sophomore Shayne Simon each have three seasons of eligibility left.

To default to what little is known of any incoming freshman, the No. 232 recruit in his class has too strong a pedigree to expect to wait out three years. In Ekwonu’s case, his long frame and quick hips make him suited to both keeping blockers off him, and thus filling run gaps, as well as to working in coverage. He may not yet be mentally ready to cover collegiate routes, but the skill set should be there, part of why he projects at Buck more than Mike.

WHY NO. 34?

For little other reason than the dozen incoming freshmen reported to campus this week and it seems fitting to squeeze one into the first half of the week. Many Notre Dame linebackers have taken to wearing numbers in the 30s these days, including Lamb and junior Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

