Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 29 Ovie Oghoufo, sophomore linebacker-turned-defensive end

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Oghoufo has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019, after not taking the field last year.

Depth chart: Oghoufo moved up a level on Notre Dame’s defense this spring, but came no closer to playing time in doing so. At drop end, Oghoufo is no higher than fourth, behind seniors Julian Okwara and Daelin Hayes and sophomore Justin Ademilola.

Recruiting: The consensus three-star prospect from a Detroit suburb was not swayed by offers from either Michigan or Michigan State.

CAREER TO DATE

Oghoufo did not see any action as a freshman, despite enrolling early, but he did earn Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year honors as a linebacker. This spring he moved to end, where he managed five tackles, including two for loss with a sack, in the Blue-Gold Game.

QUOTE(S)

Maybe some comparisons should not be made. Not because they are inaccurate, but because they set an unnecessarily-high bar.

“He’s flashed to us,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said in mid-March. “It’s easy to compare, right? We try to find guys — he’s like a young Julian Okwara. He’s very twitchy. He’s probably a little bit physically stronger than Julian was at this time, but they’re on a similar career path. We think he’s going to be the next guy that steps in when Julian moves on.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Before the four-game possibility was created for freshmen to play without losing a year of eligibility, there was very little chance of Oghoufo competing this season.

“As it stands now, he is athletic and quick. If trotting Oghoufo out for punt and kick coverage units throughout November keeps starting safeties’ and linebackers’ legs from those dozen sprints down the field, then it is worth it. Quite literally, there will be no loss involved presuming Oghoufo will mentally be ready for those five second bursts after going through eight weeks of the season.

“If Oghoufo plays in more than those four games, that is an indication he impressed more than was realized in spring practices and will continue to do so in preseason practice.”

2019 OUTLOOK

If Oghoufo takes more than a handful of snaps at end this year, that will be a surprise and probably a sign of injury. If and when a game gets out of hand to the point that Okwara and Hayes get comfortable on the bench, Notre Dame will focus on getting Ademilola live work.

Oghoufo will instead have two tasks for the season: Get accustomed to his new position and excel in special teams coverage as much as he did in the spring.

✍️ @OvieOghoufo is finally Irish! The rangy LB has instincts you can't teach. We can't wait to have him join us in January.

#GoIrish ☘ #IrishBouND18 pic.twitter.com/pZNZ3nQIr3 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2017

DOWN THE ROAD

Both Okwara and Hayes will be gone after this year, and if Kelly’s praise is to be believed, Oghoufo’s time will come no matter who is coming up behind him. Freshman Isaiah Foskey will quickly receive his own set of praise, but his muscular body may be more a la Hayes while Oghoufo’s lankiness continues to remind of Okwara.

Foskey’s presence will not change the basic snap math of losing both Okwara and Hayes at the position. Ademilola may well step into the primary role, but support will be very much needed. Defensive line rotations are the key to top-level success in college football.

