Notre Dame pulls in commitment from Mass. WR Jay Brunelle, beating out Michigan and UCLA

The last few days have seen a couple high-profile receiver recruits commit elsewhere, despite previous Notre Dame interest. The Wednesday afternoon commitment from consensus three-star Jay Brunelle (Saint John’s High School; Shrewsbury, Mass.) may explain why. In what will end up a small Irish recruiting class, Brunelle joining rivals.com five-star Jordan Johnson (DeSmet H.S.; St. Louis) filled one of the only spots for a receiver this cycle.

Brunelle chose Notre Dame over other finalists of Michigan and UCLA, visiting the former just this past weekend.

Proverbs 16:3 “Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” C O M M I T T E D 🎥: @epps_kristian pic.twitter.com/wNnmqCPFWJ — JAY BRUNELLE¹ (@jabrunie) June 26, 2019

He already shows good, though not necessarily great, speed and enough of a vertical to suggest competitive sideline leaps in the future.

Brunelle brings the Irish class of 2020 to 15 commitments. With two months left yet in this offseason, it is difficult to put together accurate and precise roster math looking at the 2020 season, but the rough arithmetic suggests Notre Dame will sign no more than 20-22 prospects in this class. The Irish may see fit to add another receiver in the cycle, along with the duo of Brunelle and Johnson, given the depth chart currently has only seven receivers who will have eligibility remaining past 2020, two of which have yet to take a single practice snap.