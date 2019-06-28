Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 23 Litchfield Ajavon, four-star safety, freshman

Listed Measurements: 6-foot, 185 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A freshman, Ajavon has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.

Depth chart: The Irish safety situation is top-heavy, which puts Ajavon immediately into the two-deep conversation along with classmate Kyle Hamilton and sophomores Derrik Allen and D.J. Brown, the latter of which is a converted cornerback.

Recruiting: The rivals.com four-star and No. 9 safety in the country chose Notre Dame instead of Clemson, Georgia and Michigan, to name a few.

QUOTE(S)

The most-applicable thought to date regarding Ajavon came from Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea at the end of spring practice. Throughout most of the spring, the lack of depth at safety was hardly discussed, simply because senior starters Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott provide such peace of mind for Notre Dame. Eventually and understandably so, though, Lea was asked if Hamilton might come in and immediately be ready to play. Lea did not focus simply on the higher-profile safety recruit.

“I’m interested to see what Litchfield does,” Lea said. “What he can come in and do.”

It should often be assumed the assistant coach will be inclusive when discussing prospects not yet even on campus, but at safety, the need for able bodies is so stark, Lea’s point held a bit more weight than it usually might.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN AJAVON’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED

“Ajavon will need to improve on his coverage skills, but that is somewhat typical of high school players accustomed to being the best athlete on the field in just about every game, and that seemed to be the case for Ajavon. He can already deliver a wallop, if nothing else.

“… Notre Dame’s back line of defense has done a 180 since Ajavon’s initial recruitment, now returning two established starters in Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott. Thus, do not expect to see much of Ajavon on defense in 2019, though his playing style screams special teams ace.”

2019 OUTLOOK

If Ajavon is to prove Lea right and crack the two-deep this season, he will need to show improved coverage abilities in the preseason. Lacking those along the defensive backline is too severe a liability, and one Irish fans are still familiar with from not-so-distant history.

Ajavon’s high school film showed a physical player with the wont to deliver a hit. That alone could earn him a spot on special teams coverage units, although burning a year of eligibility on just those would be a bit of a surprise.

Lacing up his gloves and entering the ring for the Fighting Irish is @litch_ajavon. The Virginia native comes with a grit and demeanor that Coach Joseph loves.#GoIrish ☘️ #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/ARVdEtZjRe — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 19, 2018

DOWN THE ROAD

Elliott’s collegiate career will end after this season and there is a good chance Gilman jumps to the NFL with a year of eligibility remaining. That will leave an unproven and still-shallow grouping of safeties, one in which any of the four underclassmen could earn a starting role in 2020 based on reserve moments in 2019.

If Ajavon plays in more than four games this coming season, it may be as a test run for a more prominent gig next fall. The Irish will need someone to step forward, and it may as well be the Ghanan immigrant.

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:

Introduction

