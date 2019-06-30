Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 22 Kendall Abdur-Rahman, quarterback-turned-receiver, freshman

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A freshman, Abdur-Rahman has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.

Depth chart: Wherever Abdur-Rahman lands on the Irish roster, it will include a position change from his high school quarterbacking days, and thus he will be buried on the depth chart at either running back or, more likely, receiver.

Recruiting: The rivals.com three-star prospect ignored half the Big Ten to choose Notre Dame. It certainly helped that the Irish expressed a want to see Abdur-Rahman somewhere on offense, while others suggested he flip to defensive back at the next level.

QUOTE(S)

Why seek out a high school quarterback to play receiver in college? Recruiting coordinator Brian Polian considers it part of the broader projections vital to the process.

“The ability to recognize what they look like and what they’re capable of when they’re 16, 17, but what are they going to be capable of when they’re 22 years old?” Polian said at the start of December’s early signing period. “… What do you see when you see a guy who plays quarterback, why do you think he can play wideout? Because he runs away from everybody. He has great spatial awareness. He makes people miss. We know he can catch the ball, we’ve seen enough of him in person.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN ABDUR-RAHMAN’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED

“Notre Dame made Abdur-Rahman a bit of a priority as the class began to fill up over the summer. The Irish were not going to wait on him, but they wanted him to take one of the remaining spots. That emphasis derives from a perceived upside to be seen down the line, but it could be much down the line. Abdur-Rahman will need to adjust to running routes, rather than throwing to them.”

2019 OUTLOOK

Including Abdur-Rahman and fellow freshman Cam Hart, Notre Dame currently has 12 receivers on the roster while Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long rarely lines up four wide and may do so even less this year with junior Cole Kmet at tight end. Abdur-Rahman may be the 12th of those dozen receivers, through no fault of his own, making a year on scout team learning the position the natural use of the coming fall.

Why not toss him in at running back? After all, a scrambling quarterback is used to the view from the backfield, right? A valid point, but Abdur-Rahman’s shiftiness and speed may be best utilized in space, not to mention he would be no higher than sixth among the running backs in August.

You won't be making it to the final round with WR @kendall4heisman. This dynamic speed demon knows how to take it to the house. #GoIrish ☘️ #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/FhcXTiIIsm — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 19, 2018

DOWN THE ROAD

Abdur-Rahman will need to work on most of the fundamentals at receiver, most particularly route running. Sloppy routes can cost a receiver as much playing time as shodding pass blocking does a running back, and they are even more a technical skill to learn than a matter of effort. Abdur-Rahman will have plenty of time to fine tune such things, being behind five receivers just a year older than him, but as one of only two in this class, he will get his chance in due time.

