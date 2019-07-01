Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 22 Asmar Bilal, the only returning starting linebacker

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 227 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A fifth-year, Bilal has only one season of eligibility remaining.

Depth chart: Expect Bilal to get the starting nod at middle (Mike) linebacker on Labor Day (64 days).

Recruiting: The consensus four-star prospect chose Notre Dame over offers from Michigan, Michign State and Nebraska, among others. Rivals.com rated the U.S. Army All-American as the No. 17 linebacker and No. 246 overall player in the class of 2015.

CAREER TO DATE

After preserving a year of eligibility as a freshman in 2015, Bilal toiled away in a supporting role for two years before becoming the starting Rover last season when Drue Tranquill moved inward to Buck. Bilal had been held back until then by a discomfort in the passing game and not converting his apparent athleticism into natural instincts. Both of those concerns took a back seat pretty quickly with him in the weekly lineup.

Bilal finished with 50 tackles in 13 games, but his work against the pass was just as impressive, even if it resulted in only one pass breakup. He was not as adept at the duty as Tranquill had been, but Bilal was far from the liability once feared.

He notched that pass breakup against Stanford in coverage of Cardinal tight end Kaden Smith. Bilal also managed six tackles, with one for loss, in that 38-17 victory.

“It’s just instinctual awareness,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said the following week. “[Bilal] was always a very talented athletic player, but maybe lacked some of the instinctual kind of traits of the position.”

2015: Preserved a year of eligibility.

2016: 12 games; 29 tackles including three for loss with one sack.

2017: 13 games; 18 tackles with 1.5 for loss.

2019: 13 games; 50 tackles with three for loss and one fumble recovery.

QUOTE(S)

Bilal initially moved from Rover to Buck, just as Tranquill once did, before sliding into the middle at Mike this spring. All along, he was in the starting conversation, arguably the only Notre Dame linebacker consistently on that tier.

“Asmar Bilal has done a great job this spring,” Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea said at the end of spring practices. “He’s going to be a factor for us. He has played two positions even this spring, kind of settled in at Mike. He’s a guy that I think physically and in terms of his game experience enhances the unit.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Suffice it to say, Bilal did not force the issue for (Mike) Elko or Lea last season. Sure, that was in part thanks to Tranquill’s career year, but it also tied to a pattern seen from Bilal through two seasons of action. For a player who was widely-considered physically ready when he arrived at Notre Dame, Bilal’s potential has yet to translate to on-field production.

“The optimistic view looks at Bilal as yet-unknown, despite being a senior. He has never had enough playing time to even make memorable mistakes. Perhaps all he has needed to shine is some time competing on Saturdays.

“The pessimist reminds, Bilal has not seen time because he has not earned it, despite three years of supposed athletic readiness. Even when behind Tranquill at Rover and the combination of Martini and Te’von Coney at inside linebacker, if Bilal proved himself set to contribute, he would have worked his way into the rotation. That is, after all, what led to Coney’s breakthrough last season.

“Looking forward, the expectation should be the fruits of the middle ground. The realist’s view, in theory. Bilal will get first crack at Rover snaps and, unless he falls flat on his face, he will have some leeway to prove himself. His natural athletic ability affords that gray area. If he reaches 50 tackles, consider it a success. If between tackles for loss, pass breakups and hands in turnovers he equals half Tranquill’s 2017 total of 18.5 notable plays, Bilal will have laid the groundwork for something more.”

2019 OUTLOOK

Bilal did not manage the big plays like Tranquill did, but he reached that tackle projection, a difficult task when playing alongside Coney. Now Bilal must become the Coney of Notre Dame’s 2019 defense, and that is a stiff ask.

The Irish have linebacker talent, but hardly any experience past Bilal and few players ready for all facets of the game. Bilal played well enough at Rover, and has the frame natural to the interior, that it can be presumed he will set a decent baseline. That may be faint praise, but it is, nonetheless.

Notre Dame needs some form of consistency at linebacker, and if it does not get that from Bilal, it may not get it at all. Bilal has challengers at Mike — namely sophomores Shayne Simon and Bo Bauer — but if one of them takes over the starting role, it will be an opportunity granted by Bilal, not a chance earned outright.

Looking beyond total tackles (a starting inside linebacker should break 80, minimum) and big plays, Bilal starting 13 games this year would mean he gave the Irish a keystone in the middle, a contribution needed more than ever with two new defensive tackle starters, as well.

DOWN THE ROAD

This is it for Bilal in college. If he fares decently as the starter this season, a chance at the NFL should come his way. He certainly has the athleticism, at least more than Coney did but less than Tranquill. Bilal will not be a high draft pick — getting drafted at all will hinge on his testing results — but a summer minicamp slot could be the start of a path to some time at the next level.

