Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 20 C’Bo Flemister, sophomore running back

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11 ¼, 195 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Flemister has four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019, after appearing in only two games last year.

Depth chart: Flemister lagged behind classmate Jahmir Smith and early-enrolled freshman Kyren Williams this spring in the competition to be third among Irish running backs behind junior Jafar Armstrong and senior Tony Jones. Flemister could yet make his claim this preseason.

Recruiting: From a commitment to Georgia Southern to one to Georgia Tech to finally settling on Notre Dame, Flemister’s recruitment slowly gained more and more notice. It was boosted, at least as it pertains to the only school mentioned outside of Flemister’s homestate of Georgia, by the dismissals of two Irish running backs early in the 2018 offseason.

CAREER TO DATE

Flemister managed two appearances (vs. Ball State, at Virginia Tech) last season, taking one carry for no gain in the latter and returning three kickoffs for 65 yards, an average of 21.7 per return, with a long of 26 yards in the former. The kick return work came in just the second week of the season, seemingly something of an audition for further work.

QUOTE(S)

When Flemister finished the Blue-Gold Game with 13 yards on eight carries, it seemed to cement his status as the fifth of five running backs. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly did not write him off so quickly.

“C’Bo is slippery,” Kelly said following the spring finale. “He’s low to the ground. He has pretty good vision, he hits the hole well. You look up, think he hasn’t done anything, and he has five yards. Good natural instincts at that position.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Flemister’s quick first burst and physical running style make him a model mop-up duty reserve. He will get from the handoff to the line, avoiding tackles in the backfield, and will usually fall forward on a tackle, guaranteeing two yards per rush. When draining the clock, that is nearly all that is needed.

“… Until Notre Dame starts routinely signing four- and five-star running backs, each backfield ball carrier will have the chance to shine for a season. Flemister can position himself for that honor next year, dutifully supporting Jones and outplaying Smith. Then, come 2020 or 2021, it will be Flemister’s show.

“He will need to develop in both facets of the passing game, (Dexter) Williams’ playing time struggles speak to that requirement, but Flemister has time to do so before the stigma of that fate is attached to him.”

2019 OUTLOOK

Armstrong’s emergence last fall, when healthy, hurt Flemister’s playing chances as much as Smith’s and Williams’ solid springs did. The Irish know who their top two running backs are, meaning Flemister’s best (only) chance this season comes with their wear-and-tear, inevitable as it seems to be at this position.

That’s where Smith and Williams could cost Flemister. Put simply, they both looked better throughout the spring. Flemister’s best moments came in the passing game, though Smith has made strides there.

Thus, Flemister’s best chance for an impact this year could come at kick returner. That has previously been the domain of junior receiver Michael Young, but moving into a starting role on offense could earn Young time to breath during kickoffs. Flemister has the straight line speed and shifty hips wanted from a kick returner, and something about him clearly made Notre Dame consider him at kick returner for a week last season. At the least, expect a few preseason reports of Flemister getting a chance to earn that gig.

🖋 Let’s show @c_borius some love, he’s Irish! The Georgia product is electric, adding pure toughness and power to Coach Denson’s RB room.#GoIrish ☘ #IrishBouND18 pic.twitter.com/VbMnjkWPIM — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 7, 2018

DOWN THE ROAD

Armstrong has three seasons of eligibility remaining, though if he uses them all, that likely speaks to a lack of production. The Irish would rather he star and leave early, quite frankly. That may happen in 2019, or perhaps not until 2020.

When Armstrong jumps to the NFL, Flemister will get a clear shot at becoming Notre Dame’s dual-threat running back. That is, until class of 2020 running back Chris Tyree finds his collegiate footing.

Remember this above line, quoted from a year ago? “Until Notre Dame starts routinely signing four- and five-star running backs, each backfield ball carrier will have the chance to shine for a season …”

Tyree is such a recruit, distinctly changing Flemister’s window. His best hope is for Armstrong to break out in 2019, declare early for the NFL draft, and then seize the subsequent opportunity in the spring before Tyree has a chance to.

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:

Introduction

No. 95: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle

No. 94: Isaiah Foskey, freshman defensive end, consensus four-star

No. 94: Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle

No. 91: Ade Ogundeji, defensive end

No. 90: Hunter Spears, defensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 89: Brock Wright, tight end

No. 88: Javon McKinley, receiver

No. 87: Michael Young, receiver

No. 85: George Takacs, tight end

No. 84: Cole Kmet, tight end

No. 83: Chase Claypool, receiver

No. 80: Micah Jones, receiver

No. 78: Tommy Kraemer, right guard, three-year starter

No. 77: Quinn Carroll, offensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 76: Dillan Gibbons, offensive guard

No. 75: Josh Lugg, offensive lineman

No. 74: Liam Eichenberg, left tackle, two-year starter

No. 73: Andrew Kristofic, offensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 72: Robert Hainsey, offensive tackle, three-year starter

No. 71: John Olmstead, offensive lineman, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 69: Aaron Banks, left guard

No. 60: Cole Mabry, offensive tackle

No. 57: Trevor Ruhland, veteran backup offensive lineman

No. 57: Jayson Ademilola, defensive tackle

No. 56: John Dirksen, offensive lineman

No. 56: Howard Cross, incoming freshman defensive lineman, consensus four-star

No. 55: Jarrett Patterson, starting center

No. 55: Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle returning from injury

No. 54: Jacob Lacey, consensus four-star defensive tackle, early enrollee

No. 54: John Shannon, long snapper

No. 53: Khalid Kareem, senior defensive end

No. 52: Zeke Correll, consensus four-star center, early enrollee

No. 52: Bo Bauer, linebacker, sophomore

No. 47: Kofi Wardlow, junior defensive end

No. 45: Jonathan Jones, senior inside linebacker

No. 44: Jamir Jones, senior defensive end

No. 42: Julian Okwara, senior defensive end

No. 41: Kurt Hinish, junior defensive tackle

No. 40: Drew White, junior inside linebacker

No. 39: Jonathan Doerer, junior kicker

No. 35: TaRiq Bracy, sophomore cornerback

No. 35: Marist Liufau, Hawaiian freshman linebacker

No. 34: Jahmir Smith, sophomore running back

No. 34: Osita Ekwonu, inside linebacker, consensus four-star

No. 33: Shayne Simon, sophomore linebacker

No. 31: Jack Lamb, sophomore linebacker

No. 30: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, junior linebacker

No. 29: Ovie Oghoufo, sophomore linebacker-turned-defensive end

No. 27: J.D. Bertrand, consensus four-star linebacker

No. 25: Braden Lenzy, speedy sophomore receiver

No. 24: Tommy Tremble, sophomore tight end

No. 24: Jack Kiser, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, Mr. Indiana Football

No. 23: Litchfield Ajavon, four-star safety, freshman

No. 23: Kyren Williams, early-enrolled freshman running back

No. 22: Kendall Abdur-Rahman, quarterback-turned-receiver, freshman

No. 22: Asmar Bilal, the only returning starting linebacker

No. 21: Jalen Elliott, three-year starting safety

No. 20: Shaun Crawford, defensive back returning from yet another injury

