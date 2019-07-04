Third CB in three weeks fills out Notre Dame’s recruiting class

Just three weeks ago, Notre Dame had no defensive backs in the recruiting class of 2020. Now, the Irish have three after consensus three-star cornerback Caleb Offord (Southaven High School; Miss.) joined the mix with an Independence Day commitment.

The No. 61 cornerback in the class, per rivals.com, Offord also held offers from Duke, Purdue, Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisville and Vanderbilt, as well as a number of mid-major programs. (Yes, Kansas extended Offord a scholarship offer, but lumping the Jayhawks in with the mid-majors is more an insult to Memphis and Louisiana-Lafayette than it is to Kansas.) Offord joins consensus three-stars Clarence Lewis (Mater Dei H.S.; Middletown, N.J.) and Landen Bartleson (Boyle County; Danville, Ky.) as cornerbacks in a class of now 16 commitments.

Offord stands 6-foot-1, and his film indicates his frame might actually be longer than that. He appears to be solid in press coverage with a habit of being near the ball. Some of this should perhaps be taken with a grain of salt given the level of competition may not be as staunch as generally wanted when evaluating such.

Offord will join an Irish roster heavy on young depth but light on experience. Seniors Troy Pride and Donte Vaughn will run out of eligibility this season, leaving sophomores Houston Griffith and TaRiq Bracy as the leaders at the position, with quarterback-turned-running back-turned cornerback Avery Davis the only junior in the meeting room, a result of a recruiting mishap in the class of 2017 that Notre Dame is still recovering from.