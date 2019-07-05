Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 19 Jay Bramblett, freshman punter

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1 ½, 189 pounds.
2019-20 year, eligibility: An early-enrolled freshman, Bramblett has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.
Depth chart: The only scholarship punter on the roster, Bramblett is expected to handle all accompanying duties.
Recruiting: The All-American was considered the No. 4 punter in the country, per rivals.com, and chose the Irish over Missouri.
QUOTE(S)
Spring practices in northwestern Indiana can be unkind to punters, especially early-enrolled freshman punters. Notre Dame knew it needed to get Bramblett some work, but those were not always the most productive repetitions when weather conditions forced practice indoors.
“We’ve been impressed, but we’re kicking it to a very shallow — he hits the heck out of those iron grids up there,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said in mid-March. “We see a guy who is extremely consistent, athletic, handles the ball very well. He’s got good hands.
“You look at the fundamentals early on and you can tell he’s a really good athlete. Catches the ball well, steps are consistent. We’re going to get what we expected there.”
Note: Notre Dame will have access to the new indoor practice fields by next spring, presumably even by this preseason, meaning Bramblett should not have to worry about cross beams in the future.
WHAT WAS SAID WHEN BRAMBLETT’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“With (Tyler) Newsome finishing his career this year, a punter was always a necessity for Notre Dame in this class. Bramblett will start as a freshman.
“… And barring troubles, he will start for the next four years. In that regard, getting this recruitment right was all important. Using up a second roster spot on a punter because the planned one does not pan out is costly. At the very least, the Irish identified who they wanted and got him, which should bode well.
2019 OUTLOOK
If Bramblett does not take great strides toward improvement this summer, then Notre Dame fans should buckle up. His Blue-Gold Game performance took all memories of Tyler Newsome and made the Irish finally miss what it had always taken for granted. Bramblett punted eight times in the spring finale, averaging 34.9 yards per punt. And those were not shortened by the end zone or by attempts to pin the figurative opponent; he placed no punts inside the 20 or into the end zone.
The good news? Notre Dame’s offense should reduce how often Bramblett is needed. By no means can it be expected he will not be called upon at all, but afternoons of heavy work should be limited, perhaps to only a trip to Georgia.
If this sounds pessimistic, Bramblett’s spring showing warrants such. His punts routinely had the wrong spin, cutting short their net yardage by bouncing the wrong way back down the field. The ones that had the wanted spin were shanked out of bounds. It was a tough day.
DOWN THE ROAD
But Bramblett is Notre Dame’s punter, and that is usually a lifetime appointment, at least as far as eligibility can take a player. Bramblett would probably even be given a second season of struggles before another scholarship punter was brought in.
In theory, that job security could deliver Bramblett some peace of mind as he works through his growing pains.
