WR Xavier Watts commits to Notre Dame rather than stay in Nebraska

Notre Dame took another step toward completing its class of 2020 with a Friday commitment from consensus three-star receive Xavier Watts (Burke High School; Omaha, Neb.). In choosing the Irish over his homestate Nebraska, Michigan and six other Big Ten teams, Watts became the third receiver among Notre Dame’s 17 commits, joining rivals.com five-star Jordan Johnson (De Smet H.S.; St. Louis) and consensus three-star Jay Brunelle (Saint John’s; Shrewsbury, Mass.).

The No. 94 receiver in the class, per rivals.com, Watts shows natural hands and a comfort chasing the ball in the air, using his 6-foot-1 frame to his advantage. Once with the reception, Watts has a smooth stride and some elusive ability.

The receiver trio will join a depth chart light on experience after Chase Claypool and Chris Finke use up their eligibility this season with only Michael Young in the current junior class.

The class of 2020 is not expected to much exceed 20 prospects.