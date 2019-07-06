Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 19 Justin Ademilola, sophomore defensive end

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1 ¾, 250 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Ademilola has four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019, after strategically appearing in only four games last year.

Depth chart: Ademilola proved himself ready for collegiate action as a freshman, yet he remains no higher than the third-string at defensive end with seniors Julian Okwara and Daelin Hayes leading the way on the drop side.

Recruiting: Throughout his recruitment, Ademilola was publicly-viewed as the requisite cost of chasing his twin, defensive tackle Jayson. As a consensus three-star prospect and the No. 34 defensive end in the class, per rivals.com, Justin pulling in offers from Alabama, Clemson and Miami (FL) seemed to confirm that skepticism. Another way to look at it, though, is coaches viewed Ademilola as a recruit worthy of such a pursuit.

CAREER TO DATE

The NCAA’s easing of eligibility concerns last season may have benefited no healthy player in an Irish uniform more than it did Ademilola. He got a few dozen snaps of experience and even appeared in the Cotton Bowl, yet retained the season of eligibility.

Ademilola played in three blowouts — Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Florida State — making seven tackles. He then made two more tackles against Clemson, which while another blowout, Ademilola was in the game when it remained competitive. He provided depth and fresh legs, albeit in a lost cause.

2018: Four games; nine tackles.

QUOTE(S)

Sometimes a quote’s shelf life lasts longer than a year. In this case, it might be brought back up over and over again during Ademilola’s career.

As mentioned above, Ademilola was largely viewed as the result of an unspoken package deal to reel in his more hotly-recruited brother. Notre Dame sees that perception as the spark to an advantage.

“I know Justin is going to come in with a chip on his shoulder,” Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston said on 2018’s National Signing Day. “The world has kind of made him second fiddle to his brother, which I’m all good with. I hope he does have a chip.

“I think he’ll be the surprise of the class. I think he’s going to come in and the plan is to get them both ready to play if we need them, and see what happens.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Ademilola will benefit from being the only defensive end recruit in the class of 2018 and one of only two remaining from the last two cycles. (Kofi) Wardlow preserved a year of eligibility last season, putting him on even footing with Ademilola, but Wardlow is such a raw prospect, Ademilola is much closer to consistent playing time already.

“As the juniors matriculate through the program, opportunities will quickly become available for Ademilola. He may have been a recruit skeptics ridiculed and he does enter without his brother’s tantalizing upside, but Ademilola could be in the rotation at defensive end as soon as 2019, making his recruitment an undeniable need in its own right.”

2019 OUTLOOK

It is difficult to project much of an impact from Ademilola this season, but the same would have been said even more certainly a year ago. Okwara is a potential All-American. Hayes would be an unquestioned starter at nearly every other program in the country. The two of them will and should take most snaps.

But Ademilola can ably relieve them. Keeping legs fresh on the ends will be one way for Notre Dame to combat concerns along its defensive interior.

That will be Ademilola’s primary task, but given his effectiveness as a freshman in limited time (nine tackles in only those few dozen snaps), it should be presumed he will reach double-digit tackles as a sophomore, and presumably notch a few in the opposing backfield.

Hailing from Jackson, NJ @JustinAdemilola is joining his twin and our QB1 from St. Peters Prep. A disruptive D lineman with great hands brings a fast motor to the Irish defensive front. #GoIrish ☘ #IrishBouND18 pic.twitter.com/c9YSlOUDtL — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2017

DOWN THE ROAD

The flipside of toiling away behind Okwara and Hayes for two seasons is Ademilola will be essentially unchallenged at drop end in 2020. Sophomore Ovie Oghoufo will be in the mix, but he moved up from linebacker only this spring; Ademilola should be considered the clear successor at the position with freshman Isaiah Foskey his greatest challenge in years to come.

Keep in mind, it will be years, given the NCAA did not require Ademilola to use a season of eligibility despite appearing in four games last year.

