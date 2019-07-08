Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 18 Nana Osafo-Mensah, freshman defensive end, consensus four-star

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3 ⅛, 235 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: An early-enrolled freshman, Osafo-Mensah has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.

Depth chart: Notre Dame has at least three strongside defensive ends ahead of Osafo-Mensah at this point, no matter how impressive of a preseason he might put together.

Recruiting: The consensus four-star prospect and All-American, Osafo-Mensah chose Notre Dame over his homestate Texas. Rivals.com rated him the No. 9 defensive end in the class and No. 200 recruit overall upon his signing, though a poor showing at the All-American Bowl dropped that positional ranking to No. 23 and the national slotting off the board. Consider those drastic movements a ripe example of the reactionary nature of recruiting rankings.

QUOTE(S)

That drop in recruiting accolades late in the cycle aside, Osafo-Mensah arrived on campus in January as the type of prospect upon whom many expectations are steeped. In a moment of rational thought, Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea tempered this a bit at the end of spring practices, even though March and April generally went well for Osafo-Mensah.

“Nana being new to college … you’re giving those guys room to make mistakes, room to grow physically,” Lea said.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN OSAFO-MENSAH’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED

“Osafo-Mensah looks like an ideal end for defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s system, though if that is at drop or rush may yet need to be determined. He has the agility for the former, the frame to hold the size for the latter.”

2019 OUTLOOK

It would be a relative shock if Osafo-Mensah appears in more than four games this year. No matter how college-ready he may appear, already complete with decent pass-rush moves, there is only so much a freshman can do to overcome a stacked depth chart.

Each side of the Notre Dame line is two-deep in established veterans who can no longer preserve a season of eligibility. On one side, sophomore Justin Ademilola also joins that mix, while on the other, senior Jamir Jones is expected to appear in four, but no more than four, games.

That is all to say, even as a reserve, Osafo-Mensah’s impact will be minimal, at most.

Now lacing up the gloves for the Irish… from Fort Worth, Texas… @NaNaOsafo2. This young man is gritty and focused with the desire to be excellent.#GoIrish ☘️ #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/qAk0SRNRUS — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 19, 2018

DOWN THE ROAD

That depth will remain in front of Osafo-Mensah at strongside end next season, but it will essentially have vanished at drop end. While he may make more sense on the strongside, any change in the defensive end rotation will lead to more playing time for Osafo-Mensah.

Along with classmate Isaiah Foskey, a contributing role should await Osafo-Mensah in 2020 and he should be set up to start as a junior once Jones and senior Ade Ogundeji use up their eligibility.

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:

Introduction

