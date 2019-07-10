Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 16 K.J. Wallace, freshman defensive back, three-star

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-10, 187 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A freshman, Wallace has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.

Depth chart: Wallace could conceivably see time at nickel — if fifth-year Shaun Crawford does not reach full health and if junior Avery Davis’ move to defensive back proves ineffective — but it is more likely Wallace exits preseason practices as third- or fourth-string at field cornerback and spends the fall largely working on scout team.

Recruiting: Wallace committed way back in January of 2018, waiting 10 months before National Signing Day, but never wavering during that time despite Stanford, Penn State and Tennessee pursuing the rivals.com three-star prospect.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN WALLACE’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED

“Wallace’s recruiting rankings are a bit up-and-down, which often points to a good amount of raw talent and subsequent questions about fine-tuning that potential. That is too much a reward not to risk.

“… Notre Dame has invested in cornerback recruiting the last two cycles, in part because of a debacle at the position in the 2016 cycle and in part because the Irish do not have immediate answers ready after the 2019 season. That fact alone could put some inexperienced players on the field, a la Houston Griffith and TaRiq Bracy this past season.”

2019 OUTLOOK

Notre Dame has one cornerback it knows it can rely upon this year in senior Troy Pride. Griffith or Bracy is likely to start opposite him, and increasing confidence in that duo lessens Wallace’s chances of playing much this season.

Crawford, Davis and, to some varying extents, Bracy and senior safety Jalen Elliott should be able to handle the nickel back position, even if in piecemeal. It would take quite a preseason from Wallace to emerge in that equation.

If he does, though, it will trace to his solid coverage skills. The necessary conditioning, increased physicality and playbook understanding may take Wallace some time at this level, as they do for just about everybody, but he is already well-suited from a technical standpoint.

No matter how the secondary situation sorts itself out, Wallace could end up on some special teams units, be it for four games or the whole season.

And in our corner, KJ Wallace, an explosive football player with dynamic speed. Join us in welcoming @KJ_WALLACE_2 to @ToddLyght's cornerback room.#GoIrish ☘️ #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/Ou7ItZkBz3 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 19, 2018

DOWN THE ROAD

When Pride heads to the NFL after this year, Wallace will join a full-fledged position competition along with the sophomore duo and classmate Isaiah Rutherford. Two of the four will start at the traditional cornerback positions, and the other two should be within the two-deep, simply by default.

Wallace will also have a chance at making a quick impact at nickel back, especially if Davis does not catch on quickly. Crawford may be back, but there are so many questions at hand with his career it is best to simply worry about that separately. If he is not, Wallace could have the inside track to starting at a position with increasing importance in college football.

