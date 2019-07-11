Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 15 Isaiah Rutherford, freshman defensive back, consensus four-star

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A freshman, Rutherford has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.

Depth chart: Rutherford is unlikely to crack the defensive two-deep this season.

Recruiting: The consensus four-star prospect originally left Notre Dame off a summertime list of finalists, instead focusing on Cal, Oregon, Oklahoma and LSU. Nonetheless, the Irish coaches continued to pursue the No. 12 cornerback in the country and No. 110 overall recruit, per rivals.com, and Rutherford eventually visited campus for the season-opening win against Michigan. Apparently he saw enough that evening.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN RUTHERFORD’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED

“Rutherford is a bit bigger than most cornerbacks, and that will show especially once he gets some more muscle on his frame. As long as he learns to use that to his advantage, Rutherford could become a real hassle for receivers on the boundary.

“… The recruiting debacle in the class of 2017 creates an opportunity for Rutherford. Between him, classmate K.J. Wallace and three signees from a year ago, the Irish will need to find three starters and four rotation players (in 2020).”

2019 OUTLOOK

Rutherford’s length may well become a long-term asset, but for now it works counterproductively with his light weight. It is hard to envision a world where that lankiness can handle the physicality of college football at the line of scrimmage. With senior Troy Pride established as one starting cornerback and sophomores Houston Griffith and TaRiq Bracy working to become the other while senior Donte Vaughn and fifth-year Shaun Crawford recover from injury, Notre Dame does not much need Rutherford yet, either.

With that in mind, his defensive work will presumably come on the scout team.

If he shows a panache for aggressive tackling in the preseason, Rutherford could work his way onto the special teams units, though even that should not put him over the four-game limit as far as a year of eligibility would be concerned.

Football runs in his blood and we're so excited he's on our team now. Welcome to the family, @zay_rutherford!#GoIrish ☘️ #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/09l4gKs06u — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 19, 2018

DOWN THE ROAD

As first mentioned in December, the Irish will need a few cornerbacks to step forward before they face Navy across the Atlantic to open 2020. Rutherford will be a prime candidate for that, especially if he spends the next 13 months putting on muscle.

Between Griffith, Bracy, Wallace and Rutherford, Notre Dame needs to find three cornerbacks before Rutherford’s junior season. That third cornerback becomes needed next year, as well, if things with Crawford do not work out as well as can justifiably be hoped.

In other times, one might argue Rutherford’s size clearly makes him a safety candidate in the future, but the Irish are well-stocked along the last line of defense, while cornerback has a void in experience barreling toward it.

