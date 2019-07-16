Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 12 DJ Brown, sophomore cornerback-turned-safety

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-⅜, 192 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Brown has four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.

Depth chart: A springtime move from cornerback to safety left Brown in the two-deep … for now. Notre Dame has its starters in seniors Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott. Behind them, only Brown and sophomore Derrik Allen were on the roster until freshmen Kyle Hamilton and Litchfield Ajavon arrived in the summer.

Recruiting: Indecision prolonged Brown’s cycle and led to an eventual flip. The consensus three-star prospect had long been committed to Virginia, but he did not put figurative pen to technological paper during the early signing period. That led to the Under Armour All-American cornerback reopening his recruitment and eventually picking the Irish over Cal and Northwestern while holding offers from Clemson, Ohio State and South Carolina.

CAREER TO DATE

Brown appeared only in the Wake Forest blowout as a freshman. Entering the spring, he was prepped for a shift to safety partly because Irish head coach Brian Kelly considered Brown a safety possibility during his recruitment and partly because Notre Dame expected safety Devin Studstill to transfer. That foresight and Studstill’s departure led to Brown’s cross-training at both defensive backfield positions becoming a safety-specific spring.

Brown finished up the spring with five tackles in the Blue-Gold Game.

QUOTE(S)

The move from cornerback to safety may not seem a complex one, but Brown will have plenty of time to settle into his new position while Gilman and Elliott headline the backline.

“Brown has made a lot of strides since we’ve made him a safety,” Kelly said in mid-March. “He really stands out with his athletic ability. We have to see how the other part of his game comes together when we fit him into our run fits and start to play 11-on-11 football, but when we talk about 7-on-7, 1-on-1, the individual drills, he looks really good, looks fluid.

“… We feel really good about him on the hash as a pass defender. Now we have to see where he fits in the run game when things get to 11-on-11. He has stood out for us.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“It would take a disastrous preseason from junior Donte Vaughn to otherwise vault Brown (or any of the freshmen corners) into a consistent contributing role.

“Brown will inevitably see some time on special teams, the question being if it is in only four games and preserves a year of eligibility or if it is season-long. Only time will tell how Notre Dame handles such situations moving forward with the new possibilities presented by this NCAA change.”

2019 OUTLOOK

In some ways, Brown’s shift to safety lessens his chances of making an immediate impact. Notre Dame has questions at cornerback — who lines up opposite senior Troy Pride; who becomes the starting nickel back — while Gilman and Elliott very much have things stable at safety.

That said, the Irish need support behind the two seniors, support that did not exist a year ago. They played nearly every meaningful snap last season. There simply was no trusted relief. Nick Coleman was needed to work at nickel; Studstill was not seen as viable. Allen, Brown and perhaps Hamilton are expected to change that by Labor Day (48 days).

If Brown can remain a second-stringer this preseason, most notably holding off Hamilton, then those reserve snaps could be his despite moving to a new role in March.

Familiar with the game and ready to get after it, @DeeJayyy___ is a ball player. We can't wait to have him in our backfield!#GoIrish ☘ #IrishBouND18 pic.twitter.com/jEc9MGXQ4J — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 7, 2018

DOWN THE ROAD

Elliott will use up his eligibility this year while Gilman is likely to head to the NFL, as well. That will open up two starting roles for Brown, Allen, Hamilton and Ajavon to compete for beginning next spring. Of the group, Brown was the lowest-rated recruit, but he has a headstart in strength and conditioning on the freshman duo, giving him a chance.

