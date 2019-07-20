Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 9 Cam Hart, freshman receiver

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds.
2019-20 year, eligibility: A freshman, Hart has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.
Depth chart: Notre Dame’s receivers are well set with three upperclassmen as starters and a full handful of sophomores looking to back them up. That leaves Hart deep within the reserve ranks this season, perhaps as far back as the fourth-string behind junior Michael Young and sophomores Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins at the field receiver.
Recruiting: The consensus three-star prospect and Maryland native received offers from most of the Northeast, choosing the Irish over Virginia, Virginia Tech and Boston College.
WHAT WAS SAID WHEN HART’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Hart does not have the straight-line speed of, as an example, current Irish freshman Braden Lenzy, but he has the quickness equally sought-after. Putting Hart at the slot seems an all-too obvious inevitability, even if it mitigates some of his height.
“… A year spent adding some muscle to Hart’s frame would be a year well-spent, so while he may show up in a few games next season, expect him to preserve a year of eligibility when all is said and done.”
2019 OUTLOOK
Anything beyond scout team work on the offensive side of the ball would be a surprise. Notre Dame has 10 receivers on hand before considering the two freshmen.
With that in mind, it would not be an utter shock if Hart spent some of the preseason at cornerback. Aside from two freshmen, the Irish have six scholarship cornerbacks, two of which are coming off injury. Hart would provide depth at cornerback, if nothing else.
DOWN THE ROAD
Hart’s future should be at receiver. He has shown worthwhile speed and excellent jumping ability. Combined with his length, Hart could provide a large and agile target along the sidelines. Furthermore, his route running is more advanced than most 18-year-olds’.
After this season, Notre Dame will need two new starting receivers. Hart would have a challenge ahead of him to outdo the set of sophomores to claim one of those gigs, but in time, his skill set should lead to playing time. In more than a few ways, next year’s Irish receiving corps could easily be Young, the sophomores and the freshman pair. Among those eight, four or five would likely contribute. It would not be outlandish for Hart to crack that top half given the scarcity of big, physical bodies in the group. Only sophomores Kevin Austin and Micah Jones would match Hart’s catch radius.
