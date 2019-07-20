Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 9 Cam Hart, freshman receiver

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A freshman, Hart has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.

Depth chart: Notre Dame’s receivers are well set with three upperclassmen as starters and a full handful of sophomores looking to back them up. That leaves Hart deep within the reserve ranks this season, perhaps as far back as the fourth-string behind junior Michael Young and sophomores Braden Lenzy and Joe Wilkins at the field receiver.

Recruiting: The consensus three-star prospect and Maryland native received offers from most of the Northeast, choosing the Irish over Virginia, Virginia Tech and Boston College.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN HART’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED

“Hart does not have the straight-line speed of, as an example, current Irish freshman Braden Lenzy, but he has the quickness equally sought-after. Putting Hart at the slot seems an all-too obvious inevitability, even if it mitigates some of his height.

“… A year spent adding some muscle to Hart’s frame would be a year well-spent, so while he may show up in a few games next season, expect him to preserve a year of eligibility when all is said and done.”

2019 OUTLOOK

Anything beyond scout team work on the offensive side of the ball would be a surprise. Notre Dame has 10 receivers on hand before considering the two freshmen.

With that in mind, it would not be an utter shock if Hart spent some of the preseason at cornerback. Aside from two freshmen, the Irish have six scholarship cornerbacks, two of which are coming off injury. Hart would provide depth at cornerback, if nothing else.

This guy knows how to play on the big stage, entering the ring for the Irish is @CamHart_, a gritty player who's going to win those 1-on-1 battles.#GoIrish ☘️ #FightClub19 pic.twitter.com/IkBXQNvfmB — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 19, 2018

DOWN THE ROAD

Hart’s future should be at receiver. He has shown worthwhile speed and excellent jumping ability. Combined with his length, Hart could provide a large and agile target along the sidelines. Furthermore, his route running is more advanced than most 18-year-olds’.

After this season, Notre Dame will need two new starting receivers. Hart would have a challenge ahead of him to outdo the set of sophomores to claim one of those gigs, but in time, his skill set should lead to playing time. In more than a few ways, next year’s Irish receiving corps could easily be Young, the sophomores and the freshman pair. Among those eight, four or five would likely contribute. It would not be outlandish for Hart to crack that top half given the scarcity of big, physical bodies in the group. Only sophomores Kevin Austin and Micah Jones would match Hart’s catch radius.

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:

Introduction

No. 95: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle

No. 94: Isaiah Foskey, freshman defensive end, consensus four-star

No. 94: Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle

No. 91: Ade Ogundeji, defensive end

No. 90: Hunter Spears, defensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 89: Brock Wright, tight end

No. 88: Javon McKinley, receiver

No. 87: Michael Young, receiver

No. 85: George Takacs, tight end

No. 84: Cole Kmet, tight end

No. 83: Chase Claypool, receiver

No. 80: Micah Jones, receiver

No. 78: Tommy Kraemer, right guard, three-year starter

No. 77: Quinn Carroll, offensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 76: Dillan Gibbons, offensive guard

No. 75: Josh Lugg, offensive lineman

No. 74: Liam Eichenberg, left tackle, two-year starter

No. 73: Andrew Kristofic, offensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 72: Robert Hainsey, offensive tackle, three-year starter

No. 71: John Olmstead, offensive lineman, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 69: Aaron Banks, left guard

No. 60: Cole Mabry, offensive tackle

No. 57: Trevor Ruhland, veteran backup offensive lineman

No. 57: Jayson Ademilola, defensive tackle

No. 56: John Dirksen, offensive lineman

No. 56: Howard Cross, incoming freshman defensive lineman, consensus four-star

No. 55: Jarrett Patterson, starting center

No. 55: Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle returning from injury

No. 54: Jacob Lacey, consensus four-star defensive tackle, early enrollee

No. 54: John Shannon, long snapper

No. 53: Khalid Kareem, senior defensive end

No. 52: Zeke Correll, consensus four-star center, early enrollee

No. 52: Bo Bauer, linebacker, sophomore

No. 47: Kofi Wardlow, junior defensive end

No. 45: Jonathan Jones, senior inside linebacker

No. 44: Jamir Jones, senior defensive end

No. 42: Julian Okwara, senior defensive end

No. 41: Kurt Hinish, junior defensive tackle

No. 40: Drew White, junior inside linebacker

No. 39: Jonathan Doerer, junior kicker

No. 35: TaRiq Bracy, sophomore cornerback

No. 35: Marist Liufau, Hawaiian freshman linebacker

No. 34: Jahmir Smith, sophomore running back

No. 34: Osita Ekwonu, inside linebacker, consensus four-star

No. 33: Shayne Simon, sophomore linebacker

No. 31: Jack Lamb, sophomore linebacker

No. 30: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, junior linebacker

No. 29: Ovie Oghoufo, sophomore linebacker-turned-defensive end

No. 27: J.D. Bertrand, consensus four-star linebacker

No. 25: Braden Lenzy, speedy sophomore receiver

No. 24: Tommy Tremble, sophomore tight end

No. 24: Jack Kiser, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, Mr. Indiana Football

No. 23: Litchfield Ajavon, four-star safety, freshman

No. 23: Kyren Williams, early-enrolled freshman running back

No. 22: Kendall Abdur-Rahman, quarterback-turned-receiver, freshman

No. 22: Asmar Bilal, the only returning starting linebacker

No. 21: Jalen Elliott, three-year starting safety

No. 20: Shaun Crawford, defensive back returning from yet another injury

No. 20: C’Bo Flemister, sophomore running back

No. 19: Jay Bramblett, freshman punter

No. 19: Justin Ademilola, sophomore defensive end

No. 18: Joe Wilkins, sophomore receiver

No. 18: Nana Osafo-Mensah, freshman defensive end, consensus four-star

No. 17: Isaiah Robertson, junior receiver

No. 16: K.J. Wallace, freshman defensive back, three-star

No. 15 Isaiah Rutherford, freshman defensive back, consensus four-star

No. 15: Phil Jurkovec, sophomore quarterback

No. 14: Kyle Hamilton, freshman safety, consensus four-star

No. 13: Lawrence Keys, sophomore receiver

No. 13: Paul Moala, sophomore safety-turned-linebacker

No. 12: DJ Brown, sophomore cornerback-turned-safety

No. 12: Ian Book, starting quarterback

No. 11: Alohi Gilman, senior safety

No. 10: Chris Finke, fifth-year receiver, second-year starter

