Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 8 Donte Vaughn, senior cornerback

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2 ¾, 210 pounds.
2019-20 year, eligibility: A senior, Vaughn has only one season of eligibility remaining.
Depth chart: On the surface, Vaughn lost his chance at starting when shoulder surgery kept him out of all spring practices, but his competition to start opposite senior Troy Pride remains unproven sophomores Houston Griffith and TaRiq Bracy, so a strong preseason could certainly put Vaughn with the starters by Labor Day.
Recruiting: In part due to his length and the projections it sparked, Vaughn was a highly-touted prospect. The consensus four-star safety turned down Auburn, LSU and Miami to choose Notre Dame.
CAREER TO DATE
After his freshman season, Vaughn looked to be a primary piece from a group of young cornerbacks. Various issues in the Irish secondary forced Vaughn, Julian Love and Troy Pride all into action in 2016. While Love had 45 tackles, compared to Vaughn’s 22, the latter managed six pass breakups. His abilities in coverage looked ripe for years of development.
Instead, a back injury and some nerve issues slowed Vaughn’s progress, while Love became an NFL draft pick and Pride established himself as a multi-year starter. When Vaughn’s next chance to make a notable impact arrived, a shoulder injury limited his effectiveness in the Cotton Bowl as Love worked through an injury on the sideline.
2016: 10 games, four starts; 22 tackles with six pass breakups and one interception.
2017: 9 games; 6 tackles.
2018: 11 games; 13 tackles.
QUOTE(S)
Vaughn’s absence may have shined a light on the youth in the spring, but Notre Dame at least had the peace of mind of knowing the veteran would be back in the mix before the fall.
“There’s enough (experience) there at every position,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said at the start of spring practices. “If you go across the board, we just talked about Houston (Griffith) — Donte Vaughn is going to be back with us in the fall.
“When you really dig down, there’s some young players, but there’s enough veteran presence at every position that it makes you feel pretty good. You’re not just turning it over to some guys who haven’t seen it, haven’t been around it, don’t know what it’s like.”
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“It is hard to envision Notre Dame pulling Love from many competitive moments. Thus, it is hard to expect Vaughn’s role to grow significantly this season unless he becomes a factor elsewhere. There are not many other opportunities available, though. Seniors Nick Coleman and Crawford provide the options needed at nickelback, while junior Troy Pride appears to have emerged as a reliable field cornerback, hence the outbound transfer of (Nick) Watkins.
“Nonetheless, dime packages exist and with reason in the current iteration of college football. A fourth cornerback will be needed, and that is where Vaughn will see most of his meaningful work.”
2019 OUTLOOK
In the immediate aftermath of the Playoff semifinal and Vaughn’s terrible second quarter, it was hard to envision a path toward a contribution this season for the injury-prone senior. But time heals all wounds, and in Vaughn’s case, that may apply literally and figuratively.
The Irish may need him. Griffith had a challenging spring. The idea of trotting him out on the short side of the field to defend man-to-man may not be a reality that fares any better than an injured Vaughn did in that same situation against Clemson. Bracy, meanwhile, remains a bit undersized to be facing physical receivers. Someone with experience and size would be preferable in that moment. Know who has both experience and size? Vaughn.
It is often said a cornerback’s most important skill is his ability to forget his most recent failure. If Vaughn can display that and never remember how he handled the sport’s biggest stage, then he could emerge as the cornerback expected since his strong freshman season. If not, then the three touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl may become his lasting legacy.
DOWN THE ROAD
If Vaughn is not completely healthy, Notre Dame might do him the favor of not playing in more than four games. That would allow Vaughn a fifth season, one presumably spent somewhere else upon a graduate transfer.
Why would Vaughn not return in 2020 in such a situation? The Irish have the two sophomores, both of whom saw playing time last year and flashed at points, as well as two freshmen and three cornerback commitments in the current recruiting cycle. In a class already crunched for scholarships, retaining Vaughn to limit the grouping by one more would not be a wise investment with a number of other bodies already around at cornerback.
