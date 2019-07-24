Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 7 Brendon Clark, freshman quarterback

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds.
2019-20 year, eligibility: A freshman, Clark has all four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.
Depth chart: No matter how rough of a Blue-Gold Game sophomore Phil Jurkovec had, he remains the backup to senior Ian Book, relegating Clark to the third-string unless he puts together a perfect preseason.
Recruiting: Originally a Wake Forest commit, the consensus three-star prospect wavered when Cade McNamara decommitted from Notre Dame. The No. 19 pro-style quarterback in the class, per rivals.com, Clark narrowed his post-Deacons decision to the Irish, Clemson and North Carolina.
WHAT WAS SAID WHEN CLARK’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Clark may never be Notre Dame’s quarterback of the future, but the same could have been said of its current starting quarterback leading the way into the College Football Playoff. Clark does fit into the mold of both junior Ian Book and freshman Phil Jurkovec in that he is a pass-first quarterback, most comfortable working from the pocket, but by no means is he limited to surviving between the tackles. Clark is mobile, and with time should improve his accuracy on the run.”
2019 OUTLOOK
If the Irish coaching staff has its way, Jurkovec will clean up his rhythm in the preseason, assuaging concerns about him being one snap from action, and Clark will thus spend the year on the scout team. That would not inherently mean Clark never takes the field this season. Just as Jurkovec appeared in two games of mop-up duty in 2018, Clark could do so up to four times before costing himself a year of eligibility.
Of course, if Jurkovec is the Notre Dame backup, it would make sense to first get him work when able; that is even more of a necessity when the No. 2 quarterback has not yet completed a collegiate pass, which could in turn minimize Clark’s action.
DOWN THE ROAD
It is not meant as an overt knock on Clark to say he “may never be Notre Dame’s quarterback of the future.” It is rather a reflection of a consensus three-star being sandwiched between four-star passers in Jurkovec and class of 2020 commit Drew Pyne (New Canaan High School; Conn.). For now, Clark can look at the current Irish starter for reason to believe future projections are made to be disproven.
That “for now” designation could go out the window in just a few months. If Book parlays a second impressive season into a leap to the NFL, then Clark could become 2020’s backup, the most popular player on in the public’s eye, always one snap away from taking every snap.
In preparation for that, Clark’s scout team work in the interim should focus on developing the mechanics Jurkovec did not show in the spring. Book has shown the heights Notre Dame’s offense can reach simply by relying on a quarterback’s accuracy. Mimicking that should be Clark’s initial focus.
