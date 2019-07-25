Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 7 Derrik Allen, sophomore safety

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1 ½, 220 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Allen has four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.

Depth chart: Barring injury, Allen will not crack the Irish starting lineup with seniors Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott around, but he should provide a buttress for the elder duo that was completely absent last year.

Recruiting: The consensus four-star prospect looked past offers from Florida State, Ohio State and his homestate Georgia to land with Notre Dame. The No. 7 safety and No. 66 overall player in the class, per rivals.com, the U.S. Army All-American’s initial commitment was so strong, North Carolina and current Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph immediately, albeit reluctantly, gave up the pursuit.

CAREER TO DATE

Allen preserved a year of eligibility as a freshman, even though he was arguably a second-string safety, underscoring how little (read: no) support the starters had.

Allen then led the Notre Dame secondary with seven tackles in the Blue-Gold Game.

QUOTE(S)

Allen arrived last summer a prized recruit at a position of need. So why did he not see any playing time? It would be unfair and reductive to say Allen is already trending the wrong way.

“When you say, has the light gone on, you’re living in a world where it’s either on or off,” Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea said in April when discussing Allen. “He has benefited a ton from having a lot of reps this spring. There are times where he cut weight, he had to lose some weight, and he met that challenge as spring camp went on.”

Worrying about the off-field factors and overall inconsistency has made it difficult for Lea to precisely ascertain Allen’s actual progress.

“As a safety, to make plays, you can’t be thinking about necessarily what your landmark is, what your read is,” Lea said. “Those things need to be ingrained so that you can react to the ball in the air. That’s where Derrik needs to take the next step.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“(Houston) Griffith’s impressive spring may have skewed Allen’s projections. The odds of both freshmen being counted on for meaningful defensive snaps are slim, but one of them will likely crack the rotation. Arriving six months early gives Griffith that edge, and he seems to have made the most of it.

Yet, Allen will likely still use up a year of eligibility as a freshman. His size and speed alone make him an obvious piece of kickoff coverage units.”

2019 OUTLOOK

Looking past Gilman and Elliott, Allen has (or, at the least, had) distinct advantages over the rest of the safety depth chart. Sophomore DJ Brown moved from cornerback just this spring, when freshmen Kyle Hamilton and Litchfield Ajavon were still finishing up high school. Allen should, in theory, be a step ahead of them all.

If that proves true, Notre Dame may need him to step forward as a competent reserve. Gilman and Elliott played too many snaps last season. It did not catch up to the Irish, but logging nearly every competitive defensive snap is a dangerous gambit for back-end players, especially for one as physical as Gilman.

If Allen can log even just a dozen worthwhile snaps a week, it will benefit Notre Dame in November. Before that can happen, though, Lea has to trust Allen’s reads, a natural need for a recruit as athletic and well-regarded as Allen was.

Putting the 🖊 to paper, making it official. @DsmoothAllen will be electric in the Irish backfield. #GoIrish ☘ #IrishBouND18 pic.twitter.com/5pyvGcOVtI — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2017

DOWN THE ROAD

Elliott will be out of eligibility after this year, and Gilman will likely join him in chasing the NFL dream. That will toss the four green safeties into a position competition in the spring. Going off recruiting rankings, Allen and Hamilton should emerge, but jumping to that conclusion would be premature.

If Allen can prove himself playable this season, though, that will obviously greatly better his chances of becoming a multi-year starter.

