Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 5 Troy Pride, starting cornerback, senior

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11 ½, 194 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A senior, Pride enters his final season.

Depth chart: Pride will start, on which side of the field depending more on whom Notre Dame lines up as the No. 2 cornerback than on Pride. He has proven himself on the field side and would remain there if the Irish could find someone physical enough in coverage to handle boundary duties, an ongoing search to this point.

Recruiting: The consensus four-star prospect, a South Carolina native, ignored the Southeast’s finest, including Clemson and Virginia Tech, to choose Notre Dame as the No. 23 cornerback in the country, per rivals.com.

CAREER TO DATE

Pride will finish his career as a full-time starter in two seasons with a smattering of starts in the other two, as well. Such are the results of joining a decimated secondary in 2016 and impressing enough to get a chance in the second half of his sophomore year.

That November starting cameo came when knee tendonitis limited Nick Watkins. Pride then supplanted Watkins in spring practices, leading to the latter’s transfer to Houston.

Even as a starter in all or parts of three seasons, Pride was largely overlooked last year. That will happen when playing opposite a consensus first-team All-American busy setting program records.

2016: 8 games, 3 starts; 12 tackles and one fumble recovery.

2017: 12 games, 4 starts; 22 tackles with one for loss; one interception with two pass breakups.

2018: 12 games, 12 starts (an ankle injury cost Pride the Pittsburgh game); 47 tackles with 1.5 for loss; two interceptions with 10 pass breakups along with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

QUOTE(S)

A year ago, the highlights of spring practices came when watching Julian Love covering Miles Boykin. Love was a proven star; Boykin winning half the matchups forecast his coming breakthrough.

This past spring, senior receiver Chase Claypool bested Pride as often as not. Neither is as established as Love, so Claypool’s success is not as clear an indicator as Boykin’s was. But then again, Pride gave up only one touchdown last season, a 20-yarder to USC’s Tyler Vaughns in the final minute of the game. Watching Claypool blow by him a few times in March and April may have dinged Pride’s ego, but Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea would rather it happen then than in September, not to mention the confidence it may have instilled in Claypool.

“You have to learn to respond to negative outcomes by moving on to the next snap and by getting the information you can use to learn from it,” Lea said the week of the Blue-Gold Game. “… I want Troy to experience what it is to get beat, and he is in a battle every day with Chase Claypool. It’s a fun thing to look at.

“He can’t be so outcome-oriented that he’s not staying within his process. … Troy has speed that everyone wants. God gave him that. What we can help Troy with is where his eyes were, how he displaced the route laterally, or how he gets into a fit position with his legs.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Pride taking over the starting gig on the field side during spring practice was a bit of a surprise. Watkins was invited back for a fifth year, after all, and was a known commodity, so Pride surpassing him speaks more to his development than Watkins underperforming.

“Thus, there is no reason to think Pride has not continued that progression through this summer and will do even more so in preseason practice. Logic understands Pride falling behind a touch in the past when devoting some springtime to the starting blocks. That same logic expects a grasp of the playbook and usual defensive responsibilities to strengthen when sprinting duties do not beckon.

“That should lead to Pride starting 13 games this fall. He will undoubtedly be remembered for a couple touchdowns given up, as all cornerbacks are, but he suddenly presents as a pseudo-shutdown cornerback to complement Love’s All-American campaign. As far as Irish cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght is concerned, Pride’s success will include a few interceptions and a half dozen pass breakups along with 40-plus tackles. That may seem to be a leap given his 22 tackles, one interception and two pass breakups a year ago, but that jump is a safe one when factoring in a large portion of Watkins’ numbers (29 tackles, one interception and eight pass breakups). The two did split time much of 2017.”

2019 OUTLOOK

Let’s not make the mistake of comparing Pride to Love. They approach cornerback duties in different ways. Love developed to be quite the ball hawk. Pride, meanwhile, relies on not only his speed, but also overall coverage ability. Giving up only one touchdown in 12 games is notable on its own, but realizing Pride did that while opponents tended to avoid throwing toward Love makes that accomplishment even more laudable.

Whether on the field or the boundary this season, Notre Dame will need Pride to maintain that consistency. If he can be a shutdown corner, combined with the strong play from the Irish safeties, it may not matter who starts opposite him; the Notre Dame secondary will be in good shape.

Along the field, Pride’s speed and ability to read a wide array of possibilities serves him well. Along the boundary, his work in one-on-one coverage would be tested, but the odds are it will be the best option for Lea.

DOWN THE ROAD

Pride will be drafted. The biggest question will be how fast the track star runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He reportedly ran a 4.32 in Notre Dame’s internal testing. That is, well, absurd. Only four players ran faster than that in this spring’s combine, all getting drafted in the second round. That kind of speed could push Pride into the second or third round, as well.

The last time the Irish had cornerbacks drafted in back-to-back years? 2003 (Shane Walton, fifth round) and 2004 (Vontez Duff, sixth round).

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:

Introduction

No. 95: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle

No. 94: Isaiah Foskey, freshman defensive end, consensus four-star

No. 94: Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle

No. 91: Ade Ogundeji, defensive end

No. 90: Hunter Spears, defensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 89: Brock Wright, tight end

No. 88: Javon McKinley, receiver

No. 87: Michael Young, receiver

No. 85: George Takacs, tight end

No. 84: Cole Kmet, tight end

No. 83: Chase Claypool, receiver

No. 80: Micah Jones, receiver

No. 78: Tommy Kraemer, right guard, three-year starter

No. 77: Quinn Carroll, offensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 76: Dillan Gibbons, offensive guard

No. 75: Josh Lugg, offensive lineman

No. 74: Liam Eichenberg, left tackle, two-year starter

No. 73: Andrew Kristofic, offensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 72: Robert Hainsey, offensive tackle, three-year starter

No. 71: John Olmstead, offensive lineman, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 69: Aaron Banks, left guard

No. 60: Cole Mabry, offensive tackle

No. 57: Trevor Ruhland, veteran backup offensive lineman

No. 57: Jayson Ademilola, defensive tackle

No. 56: John Dirksen, offensive lineman

No. 56: Howard Cross, incoming freshman defensive lineman, consensus four-star

No. 55: Jarrett Patterson, starting center

No. 55: Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle returning from injury

No. 54: Jacob Lacey, consensus four-star defensive tackle, early enrollee

No. 54: John Shannon, long snapper

No. 53: Khalid Kareem, senior defensive end

No. 52: Zeke Correll, consensus four-star center, early enrollee

No. 52: Bo Bauer, linebacker, sophomore

No. 47: Kofi Wardlow, junior defensive end

No. 45: Jonathan Jones, senior inside linebacker

No. 44: Jamir Jones, senior defensive end

No. 42: Julian Okwara, senior defensive end

No. 41: Kurt Hinish, junior defensive tackle

No. 40: Drew White, junior inside linebacker

No. 39: Jonathan Doerer, junior kicker

No. 35: TaRiq Bracy, sophomore cornerback

No. 35: Marist Liufau, Hawaiian freshman linebacker

No. 34: Jahmir Smith, sophomore running back

No. 34: Osita Ekwonu, inside linebacker, consensus four-star

No. 33: Shayne Simon, sophomore linebacker

No. 31: Jack Lamb, sophomore linebacker

No. 30: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, junior linebacker

No. 29: Ovie Oghoufo, sophomore linebacker-turned-defensive end

No. 27: J.D. Bertrand, consensus four-star linebacker

No. 25: Braden Lenzy, speedy sophomore receiver

No. 24: Tommy Tremble, sophomore tight end

No. 24: Jack Kiser, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, Mr. Indiana Football

No. 23: Litchfield Ajavon, four-star safety, freshman

No. 23: Kyren Williams, early-enrolled freshman running back

No. 22: Kendall Abdur-Rahman, quarterback-turned-receiver, freshman

No. 22: Asmar Bilal, the only returning starting linebacker

No. 21: Jalen Elliott, three-year starting safety

No. 20: Shaun Crawford, defensive back returning from yet another injury

No. 20: C’Bo Flemister, sophomore running back

No. 19: Jay Bramblett, freshman punter

No. 19: Justin Ademilola, sophomore defensive end

No. 18: Joe Wilkins, sophomore receiver

No. 18: Nana Osafo-Mensah, freshman defensive end, consensus four-star

No. 17: Isaiah Robertson, junior receiver

No. 16: K.J. Wallace, freshman defensive back, three-star

No. 15 Isaiah Rutherford, freshman defensive back, consensus four-star

No. 15: Phil Jurkovec, sophomore quarterback

No. 14: Kyle Hamilton, freshman safety, consensus four-star

No. 13: Lawrence Keys, sophomore receiver

No. 13: Paul Moala, sophomore safety-turned-linebacker

No. 12: DJ Brown, sophomore cornerback-turned-safety

No. 12: Ian Book, starting quarterback

No. 11: Alohi Gilman, senior safety

No. 10: Chris Finke, fifth-year receiver, second-year starter

No. 9: Cam Hart, freshman receiver

No. 9: Daelin Hayes, senior defensive end

No. 8: Donte Vaughn, senior cornerback

No. 8: Jafar Armstrong, starting running back, junior

No. 7: Brendon Clark, freshman quarterback

No. 7: Derrik Allen, sophomore safety

No. 6: Tony Jones, senior running back

