Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 4 Kevin Austin, sophomore receiver

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Austin has three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.

Depth chart: On paper, Austin looks like the backup to senior Chase Claypool as the boundary receiver.

Recruiting: The consensus four-star prospect and No. 88 overall player in the class, per rivals.com, Austin chose Notre Dame over finalists of Duke, Miami and Tennessee and also received scholarship offers from Clemson, Michigan and Oregon.

CAREER TO DATE

While the Irish ran their three starting receivers ragged last season, Austin was the fifth option, on the fringes of support but not trusted enough to be leaned upon. He played in 11 games, snagging five passes for 90 yards.

The two missed games were the last two of the regular season, both on the road, neither of which included Austin on the travel roster, a bit of foreshadowing of a turbulent spring.

QUOTE(S)

Austin may be one of the most multidimensional receivers on Notre Dame’s roster. He could conceivably back up either Claypool on the boundary or junior Michael Young on the wide side without the offense losing anything.

“He’s very talented, extremely talented player,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said in late March. “I don’t think you leave any practice and not say he’s extremely talented, but I think you all know there’s more than just talent in this evaluation process of guys that are going to play. He needs to bring more to it than just talent.”

In other words, Austin’s traits may hold him back. Typically, when such a conversation begins at Notre Dame, it is hinting at a couple games out of action in the future. Whether that might be one game, two or even four to start the season, Kelly never tipped his hand, presumably out of privacy requirements.

“Kevin has done a good job this semester so far,” Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long said the week of the Blue-Gold Game. “It is still daily. The consistency I want out of Kevin is daily and he knows that. Can’t be great one day and then lousy the next. I think he’s done a solid job of that. He still has a long ways to go.

“There’s no denying his talent, but talent will get you beat. Potential will get you beat. We want consistent guys who are going to play a level every day, and when you do that, the sky is the limit for the young man. He’s working on it, he’s figuring it out, and he will. He’ll get it done, but I don’t want any gameday tryouts. You’re going to do it in practice and do it consistently. If you do that, you’ll play a lot. He knows that and he’s working toward that.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Without proven depth at receiver, Notre Dame will take it wherever such can be found. Considering only four of 10 receivers can claim so much as one career reception, Austin is on pace to be in the two-deep simply by being on the roster.

“His broad set of skills — speed, strong hands, height, wingspan, aptitude tracking the ball — should firmly place him into that two-deep by the end of preseason practices. One of those 10 receivers, sophomore Jafar Armstrong, will split his time in the backfield, and Austin may already be more physically-ready than the other freshman receivers, suddenly he is within the grouping of the top-six, backing up the one of Miles Boykin or Chase Claypool whom (Javon) McKinley does not.”

2019 OUTLOOK

At some point, Austin will be given the all-clear. When that time comes, he should provide Claypool needed chances to catch his breath. The Irish receivers are too talented, including Austin, to rely on only three of them for an entire season again.

Austin has the speed and the frame to run any route outside the slot, and even some slot machinations are within his skill set. Thus, he should be a valuable piece of depth … once part of the active roster.

DOWN THE ROAD

Austin finding good standing in 2019 would set him up to be a multi-year starter beginning next season. Both Claypool and fifth-year Chris Finke will be out of eligibility. Austin looks to be the heir apparent to Claypool, both in on-field talent and off-field coaching staff frustrations.

