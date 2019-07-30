Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 3 Houston Griffith, sophomore cornerback

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11 ¾, 205 pounds.

2019-20 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Griffith has three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.

Depth chart: Griffith will have every chance to earn a starting role throughout the preseason. If he does, it will likely be as the boundary cornerback, allowing senior Troy Pride to remain on the wide side, as he was the last two years. But Griffith may not prove himself, relegating him to the second-string or perhaps back to nickel back, where he had mixed results as a freshman.

Recruiting: Chased as a safety, the Under Armour All-American originally committed to Florida State, reconsidering his choice as the Seminoles stumbled to 7-6 while the Irish went 9-3 in the regular season. Rivals.com rated Griffith the No. 4 safety and No. 43 overall player in the class of 2018.

CAREER TO DATE

Griffith may have been recruited as a safety, but Notre Dame had thoughts of moving him to cornerback from the outset. He bounced around the defensive backfield, both in spring practice as an early enrollee and in the preseason, before landing at nickel back for his freshman year. When Shaun Crawford tore his ACL days before the season opener, it cemented Griffith’s debut role. He played well on the whole, sometimes making clear freshman mistakes, others handling his role as needed.

2018: 11 games, one start; 14 tackles with two pass breakups.

QUOTE(S)

The internal downside to making much of spring practice available for media viewing is the Irish coaching staff then cannot quite sugarcoat some of March and April’s shortcomings. At the end of spring practices, defensive coordinator Clark Lea plainly acknowledged Griffith has work to do.

“For me to yell at Houston for a deep ball is like me being a fan,” Lea said. “I need to give him the information he can use. As coaches, we have to give him information he can use to learn and develop.

“From a strength and power and speed standpoint, [Griffith] has it. Certain things, certain techniques we’re deploying for him, he does really well. He’s a great tackler. He has had some forced positions on tight end surfaces where he has looked really clean and as good as we’ve had. For him, it’s getting comfortable in the techniques and the repetition at some of the things that are a little more challenging for him, but the potential is there.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Griffith played well enough in spring practice, along with (Alohi) Gilman and (Jalen) Elliott, to lead to returning starter senior Nick Coleman to spend some time at nickelback. That was not nailed down as a permanent move, but the mere option indicates Coleman’s role at safety has been diminished. That could point to Griffith soon becoming the third safety in the rotation, nudging ahead of junior Devin Studstill. In such a situation, Griffith would likely finish the season with about two dozen tackles.

“The more telling statistic will be how many passes Griffith gets his hands on. Last year’s top-three safeties totaled a whopping five pass breakups. (Note: Heavy sarcasm on whopping.) Griffith might not match that on his own, but knocking down two or three passes would confirm (safeties coach Terry) Joseph’s description of the freshman’s coverage abilities.”

2019 OUTLOOK

Another Lea quote stood out when he was discussing Griffith: “Sometimes as a corner, those (finer points) are learned by the ball going over your head.”

Griffith gave up deep balls to senior receiver Chase Claypool, but those could be explained away by Claypool’s talent and experience. The ones Griffith gave up to other receivers, including his own classmates, were less readily dismissed. Claypool was not simply out-dueling Griffith; a few receivers were, including some not pushing for playing time.

But that is part of spring practice. Learn the lessons then, instead of when it counts. If Griffith indeed learned, Notre Dame would like to start him on the boundary opposite Pride.

Griffith has the raw skills for the position, but a small mistake can prove the most costly when in one-on-one coverage. If those missteps are still prevalent in the preseason, then the Irish may yet move Pride to the boundary and rely on sophomore TaRiq Bracy or fifth-year Shaun Crawford or even senior Donte Vaghn along the field. Vaughn could also surpass Griffith along the boundary, but he would have to showcase sustained health in doing so.

All this is to say it is appropriate for Griffith to come so close to the end of this series, as his work this preseason will be some of the most-scrutinized.

✍️ @___HG3 is a special player with the opportunity to be an elite college DB. Hailing from a football family, Houston will join the Irish in January ready to compete.

#GoIrish ☘ #IrishBouND18 pic.twitter.com/3nc063gLCm — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2017

DOWN THE ROAD

Whatever success Griffith does or does not have this year, he will have a ripe opportunity again in 2020. Pride and Vaughn will be out of eligibility, and Crawford may or may not be granted a sixth year (and could choose to use such elsewhere).

Notre Dame will need to replenish its cornerback ranks, and the recruiting at the position has remained underwhelming, although its existence in any form is an improvement upon the class of 2017 which lacked cornerbacks outright.

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:

Introduction

No. 95: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle

No. 94: Isaiah Foskey, freshman defensive end, consensus four-star

No. 94: Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle

No. 91: Ade Ogundeji, defensive end

No. 90: Hunter Spears, defensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 89: Brock Wright, tight end

No. 88: Javon McKinley, receiver

No. 87: Michael Young, receiver

No. 85: George Takacs, tight end

No. 84: Cole Kmet, tight end

No. 83: Chase Claypool, receiver

No. 80: Micah Jones, receiver

No. 78: Tommy Kraemer, right guard, three-year starter

No. 77: Quinn Carroll, offensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 76: Dillan Gibbons, offensive guard

No. 75: Josh Lugg, offensive lineman

No. 74: Liam Eichenberg, left tackle, two-year starter

No. 73: Andrew Kristofic, offensive tackle, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 72: Robert Hainsey, offensive tackle, three-year starter

No. 71: John Olmstead, offensive lineman, early-enrolled consensus four-star

No. 69: Aaron Banks, left guard

No. 60: Cole Mabry, offensive tackle

No. 57: Trevor Ruhland, veteran backup offensive lineman

No. 57: Jayson Ademilola, defensive tackle

No. 56: John Dirksen, offensive lineman

No. 56: Howard Cross, incoming freshman defensive lineman, consensus four-star

No. 55: Jarrett Patterson, starting center

No. 55: Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle returning from injury

No. 54: Jacob Lacey, consensus four-star defensive tackle, early enrollee

No. 54: John Shannon, long snapper

No. 53: Khalid Kareem, senior defensive end

No. 52: Zeke Correll, consensus four-star center, early enrollee

No. 52: Bo Bauer, linebacker, sophomore

No. 47: Kofi Wardlow, junior defensive end

No. 45: Jonathan Jones, senior inside linebacker

No. 44: Jamir Jones, senior defensive end

No. 42: Julian Okwara, senior defensive end

No. 41: Kurt Hinish, junior defensive tackle

No. 40: Drew White, junior inside linebacker

No. 39: Jonathan Doerer, junior kicker

No. 35: TaRiq Bracy, sophomore cornerback

No. 35: Marist Liufau, Hawaiian freshman linebacker

No. 34: Jahmir Smith, sophomore running back

No. 34: Osita Ekwonu, inside linebacker, consensus four-star

No. 33: Shayne Simon, sophomore linebacker

No. 31: Jack Lamb, sophomore linebacker

No. 30: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, junior linebacker

No. 29: Ovie Oghoufo, sophomore linebacker-turned-defensive end

No. 27: J.D. Bertrand, consensus four-star linebacker

No. 25: Braden Lenzy, speedy sophomore receiver

No. 24: Tommy Tremble, sophomore tight end

No. 24: Jack Kiser, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, Mr. Indiana Football

No. 23: Litchfield Ajavon, four-star safety, freshman

No. 23: Kyren Williams, early-enrolled freshman running back

No. 22: Kendall Abdur-Rahman, quarterback-turned-receiver, freshman

No. 22: Asmar Bilal, the only returning starting linebacker

No. 21: Jalen Elliott, three-year starting safety

No. 20: Shaun Crawford, defensive back returning from yet another injury

No. 20: C’Bo Flemister, sophomore running back

No. 19: Jay Bramblett, freshman punter

No. 19: Justin Ademilola, sophomore defensive end

No. 18: Joe Wilkins, sophomore receiver

No. 18: Nana Osafo-Mensah, freshman defensive end, consensus four-star

No. 17: Isaiah Robertson, junior receiver

No. 16: K.J. Wallace, freshman defensive back, three-star

No. 15 Isaiah Rutherford, freshman defensive back, consensus four-star

No. 15: Phil Jurkovec, sophomore quarterback

No. 14: Kyle Hamilton, freshman safety, consensus four-star

No. 13: Lawrence Keys, sophomore receiver

No. 13: Paul Moala, sophomore safety-turned-linebacker

No. 12: DJ Brown, sophomore cornerback-turned-safety

No. 12: Ian Book, starting quarterback

No. 11: Alohi Gilman, senior safety

No. 10: Chris Finke, fifth-year receiver, second-year starter

No. 9: Cam Hart, freshman receiver

No. 9: Daelin Hayes, senior defensive end

No. 8: Donte Vaughn, senior cornerback

No. 8: Jafar Armstrong, starting running back, junior

No. 7: Brendon Clark, freshman quarterback

No. 7: Derrik Allen, sophomore safety

No. 6: Tony Jones, senior running back

No. 5: Troy Pride, starting cornerback, senior

No. 4: Avery Davis, sophomore defensive back, former quarterback-turned-running back

No. 4: Kevin Austin, sophomore receiver

