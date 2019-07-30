Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 3 Houston Griffith, sophomore cornerback

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11 ¾, 205 pounds.
2019-20 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Griffith has three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.
Depth chart: Griffith will have every chance to earn a starting role throughout the preseason. If he does, it will likely be as the boundary cornerback, allowing senior Troy Pride to remain on the wide side, as he was the last two years. But Griffith may not prove himself, relegating him to the second-string or perhaps back to nickel back, where he had mixed results as a freshman.
Recruiting: Chased as a safety, the Under Armour All-American originally committed to Florida State, reconsidering his choice as the Seminoles stumbled to 7-6 while the Irish went 9-3 in the regular season. Rivals.com rated Griffith the No. 4 safety and No. 43 overall player in the class of 2018.
CAREER TO DATE
Griffith may have been recruited as a safety, but Notre Dame had thoughts of moving him to cornerback from the outset. He bounced around the defensive backfield, both in spring practice as an early enrollee and in the preseason, before landing at nickel back for his freshman year. When Shaun Crawford tore his ACL days before the season opener, it cemented Griffith’s debut role. He played well on the whole, sometimes making clear freshman mistakes, others handling his role as needed.
2018: 11 games, one start; 14 tackles with two pass breakups.
QUOTE(S)
The internal downside to making much of spring practice available for media viewing is the Irish coaching staff then cannot quite sugarcoat some of March and April’s shortcomings. At the end of spring practices, defensive coordinator Clark Lea plainly acknowledged Griffith has work to do.
“For me to yell at Houston for a deep ball is like me being a fan,” Lea said. “I need to give him the information he can use. As coaches, we have to give him information he can use to learn and develop.
“From a strength and power and speed standpoint, [Griffith] has it. Certain things, certain techniques we’re deploying for him, he does really well. He’s a great tackler. He has had some forced positions on tight end surfaces where he has looked really clean and as good as we’ve had. For him, it’s getting comfortable in the techniques and the repetition at some of the things that are a little more challenging for him, but the potential is there.”
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Griffith played well enough in spring practice, along with (Alohi) Gilman and (Jalen) Elliott, to lead to returning starter senior Nick Coleman to spend some time at nickelback. That was not nailed down as a permanent move, but the mere option indicates Coleman’s role at safety has been diminished. That could point to Griffith soon becoming the third safety in the rotation, nudging ahead of junior Devin Studstill. In such a situation, Griffith would likely finish the season with about two dozen tackles.
“The more telling statistic will be how many passes Griffith gets his hands on. Last year’s top-three safeties totaled a whopping five pass breakups. (Note: Heavy sarcasm on whopping.) Griffith might not match that on his own, but knocking down two or three passes would confirm (safeties coach Terry) Joseph’s description of the freshman’s coverage abilities.”
2019 OUTLOOK
Another Lea quote stood out when he was discussing Griffith: “Sometimes as a corner, those (finer points) are learned by the ball going over your head.”
Griffith gave up deep balls to senior receiver Chase Claypool, but those could be explained away by Claypool’s talent and experience. The ones Griffith gave up to other receivers, including his own classmates, were less readily dismissed. Claypool was not simply out-dueling Griffith; a few receivers were, including some not pushing for playing time.
But that is part of spring practice. Learn the lessons then, instead of when it counts. If Griffith indeed learned, Notre Dame would like to start him on the boundary opposite Pride.
Griffith has the raw skills for the position, but a small mistake can prove the most costly when in one-on-one coverage. If those missteps are still prevalent in the preseason, then the Irish may yet move Pride to the boundary and rely on sophomore TaRiq Bracy or fifth-year Shaun Crawford or even senior Donte Vaghn along the field. Vaughn could also surpass Griffith along the boundary, but he would have to showcase sustained health in doing so.
All this is to say it is appropriate for Griffith to come so close to the end of this series, as his work this preseason will be some of the most-scrutinized.
DOWN THE ROAD
Whatever success Griffith does or does not have this year, he will have a ripe opportunity again in 2020. Pride and Vaughn will be out of eligibility, and Crawford may or may not be granted a sixth year (and could choose to use such elsewhere).
Notre Dame will need to replenish its cornerback ranks, and the recruiting at the position has remained underwhelming, although its existence in any form is an improvement upon the class of 2017 which lacked cornerbacks outright.
