Counting Down the Irish: 20 to 16, including four Notre Dame defensive starters by default

At some point, these rankings will skew toward Notre Dame’s offense. All 11 expected starters are contained within the top 25, after all, plus senior running back Tony Jones at No. 22 in Monday’s entries.

But this next set of five continues to focus on the defense. More than anything else, let that reflect where the greatest strengths lay on this Irish roster, within its offense.

Others Receiving Votes

25: Jayson Ademilola, sophomore defensive tackle, 30 points

24: Ade Ogundeji, senior defensive end, 37

23: Shaun Crawford, fifth-year defensive back, 38

22: Tony Jones, senior running back, 43

21: Michael Young, senior receiver, 74

20: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, junior linebacker, 82 points

High ranking: No. 12

Low ranking: No. 24

11 ballots total (out of 13)

This balloting exercise relies on the collective insights of Notre Dame beat writers. Owusu-Koramoah (pictured at top) reaching the top 20 makes it very clear what they expect to unfold this month in the competition at Rover, where Owusu-Koramoah and sophomore Paul Moala both finished the spring strong.

Owusu-Koramoah missed last season with a broken foot, so perhaps he is too far removed from memory for some to remember he does have good speed, in addition to decent size at 215 pounds. These are, in essence, the baseline wants at Rover, but Owusu-Koramoah’s perimeter range may exceed what is broadly expected.

It is that combination that both gives Owusu-Koramoah an edge in practice over Moala and reason to be one of the most-impactful Irish players in 2019.

19: Asmar Bilal, fifth-year linebacker, 84 points

High ranking: No. 9

Low ranking: No. 25

Nine ballots total

Bilal remains in a position competition, as well, but it is one more nominal in nature. It will be a surprise if the fifth-year linebacker does not start on Labor Day (27 days). Both player and coaching staff undoubtedly had an understanding when Bilal returned for his final year of eligibility.

Working at Rover last season, Bilal managed “only” 50 tackles with just three behind the line of scrimmage. The former number can be explained away when acknowledging the two tackling machines Bilal was lining up next to in Te’von Coney and Drue Tranquill, but finding a ball carrier in the backfield only three times stands out as a bit more concerning. In order for Bilal to end up worthy of this ranking, he will have to move from his new position at Mike (middle) linebacker into the backfield with far greater frequency.

18: Jarrett Patterson, sophomore center, 92 points

High ranking: No. 13

Low ranking: No. 23

11 ballots total

For someone who appeared in only three moments of mop-up duty at a different position last year, this is quite the lofty debut for Patterson, and one with weighty precedent. He follows in the footsteps of a three-year starter and captain at center (Sam Mustipher), who followed a three-year starter and captain at center (Nick Martin), who followed a three-year starter at center (Braxston Cave). That lineage at the offensive line’s fulcrum gets lost in conversations when Notre Dame has had only first-round draft picks start at left tackle during Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s tenure (but for two injury-forced, Matt Romine starts in 2010), pending current senior Liam Eichenberg’s future. But it is still a sign of stability that Notre Dame has relied on three centers in Kelly’s nine years.

That all goes to underscore the leap the Irish are taking by moving a sophomore left tackle to the pivot point.

“Jarret Patterson really emerged as someone we feel great about at that position,” Kelly said Friday. “He did a terrific job. He moves well. He’s smart (with) protections. Really, really pleased with him at that position.”

17: Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, junior defensive tackle, 99 points

High ranking: No. 13

Low ranking: No. 22

12 ballots total

Some of Bilal’s success will hinge on Tagovailoa-Amosa’s. Still less than a year recovered from a broken foot — no small, well, feat when pushing 290 pounds — the junior takes over for first-round NFL draft pick Jerry Tillery. Talk about big shoes to fill. (Okay, enough with that series of puns.)

Measuring Tagovailoa-Amosa against Tillery would be unfair; one managed four sacks in a single game last season and the other has never recorded a quarterback takedown. The Irish will lean on Tagovailoa-Amosa’s length, all the same. He has the raw markers for play-making ability, despite a low recruiting profile. He just has not had the chance to show that as a reality yet.

This is very much that chance, and one he needs to grasp, lest sophomore Jayson Ademilola surpasses him.

16: Kurt Hinish, junior defensive tackle, 100 points

High ranking: No. 11

Low ranking: No. 23

11 ballots total

There is something distinctly fitting that Hinish and Tagovailoa-Amosa finished this balloting all-but tied. The two are linked in a number of ways: freshman surprises, now first-time starters, the biggest question marks on Notre Dame’s defense.

It also makes sense Hinish gets the slight edge, if for no other reason than the lack of experience behind him. Ademilola played well last year, and Tagovailoa-Amosa did the same in 2017 as a freshman, while behind Hinish at nose tackle is an early-enrolled freshman and a sophomore coming off a quad tear.

Typically, this ranking has to estimate an offensive lineman’s impact in order to properly place him. Hinish may require a similar line of thinking. His tackle totals will not be high, but his snap counts will be, and by absorbing those blocks, he could spur the Irish interior toward success.

The voters:

Mike Berardino, Indianapolis Star

Michael Bryan, 18 Stripes

Bryan Driskell, Blue & Gold Illustrated

Matt Freeman, Irish Sports Daily

Ellen Geyer, The Observer

Tyler James, South Bend Tribune

Jack Leniart, Slap the Sign

Marek Mazurek, Fighting Irish Wire

Tim O’Malley, Irish Illustrated

Ryan Ritter, Her Loyal Sons

Pete Sampson, The Athletic

John Vannie, ND Nation

Josh Vowles, One Foot Down