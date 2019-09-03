Notre Dame struggles early in sluggish victory at Louisville

Maybe it was week-one rust, perhaps exposed inexperience, or No. 9 Notre Dame might have simply overlooked Louisville. Whatever the reasoning, the Irish (1-0) got off to a rocky start and fell behind early Monday night. Trailing 14-7 and coming across as an ACC cellar dweller, not a Playoff hopeful, Notre Dame then outscored the Cardinals 28-3 to pull away for a 35-17 victory. As far as openers go, it was far from worrisome, but also hardly a statement.

Only Notre Dame’s running game was working at the outset, led by senior Tony Jones’ 15 rushes for 110 yards with a score and freshman Jahmir Smith’s 24 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts. Junior running back Jafar Armstrong suffered a midsection injury in the opening minutes.

The Irish needed those backs — all rushers combining for 244 yards and four scores on 39 carries (sacks adjusted), a 6.26 yards per carry average — because senior quarterback Ian Book was ineffective and skittish throughout the first half. Dancing out of the pocket resulted in multiple fumbles and off-target throws, stalling Notre Dame’s offense, one that entered with expectations of dominance..

“There were some uncharacteristic flushing from the pocket that we hadn’t seen from him,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “A lot of it was seeing a defense for the first time. … There was a little rust there, he’ll be better for it in game two.”

To clarify, even when Notre Dame watched film of Louisville, it could not know what system a new coaching staff would implement, especially since Cardinals defensive coordinator Bryan Brown was a first-year coordinator just last season.

Once Book stopped trying to do too much, he eased Notre Dame forward, finishing 14-of-23 for 193 yards and one touchdown, adding 95 yards and a score on 11 carries (sacks adjusted). The Irish finally had some breathing room when Book hit sophomore tight end Tommy Tremble in stride in the seam for a 26-yard touchdown halfway through the third quarter.

The upperclassmen battled and our young guys stepped up. Our staff couldn’t be more proud than to award Tommy Tremble the inaugural warrior of the game ball!#GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/0U2NB3xRNS — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) September 3, 2019

Book was not the only one stumbling early despite big expectations. Louisville gashed Notre Dame’s defense for two long touchdown-producing drives in the first quarter. On 18 plays, it covered 163 yards and led 14-7. The Irish defense seemingly had no answer for Cardinals quarterback Jawon Pass and his aptitude in the option.

“We had to make some adjustments to their speed-option game,” Kelly said. “I thought we settled down, once we made those adjustments, kind of took control of the game after that.”

Took control, indeed. On Louisville’s six remaining possessions in the first half, it gained 40 yards on 18 plays. Six second-half drives produced 155 yards on 40 plays.

“We don’t look like a finished product by any means, but we had some things align us in the direction we want to go,” Kelly said.

First Quarter

12:39 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jahmir Smith 3-yard run. Jonathan Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Louisville 0. (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:21)

7:27 — Louisville touchdown. Jawon Pass 8-yard run. Blanton Creque PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Louisville 7. (12 plays, 88 yards, 5:12)

4:08 — Louisville touchdown. Pass 17-yard run. Creque PAT good. Louisville 14, Notre Dame 7. (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:14)

0:29 — Notre Dame touchdown. Tony Jones 11-yard rush. Doerer PAT good. Louisville 14, Notre Dame 14. (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:39)

Second Quarter

0:17 — Notre Dame touchdown. Ian Book 11-yard rush. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Louisville 14. (4 plays, 20 yards, 0:46)

Third Quarter

8:06 — Notre Dame touchdown. Tommy Tremble 26-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 28, Louisville 14. (2 plays, 57 yards, 0:36)

Fourth Quarter

13:25 — Louisville field goal. Creque 42 yards. Notre Dame 28, Louisville 17. (10 plays, 59 yards, 5:19)

8:15 — Notre Dame touchdown. Smith 1-yard rush. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 35, Louisville 17. (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:10)