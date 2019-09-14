No. 7 Notre Dame wallops New Mexico quickly and frequently

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s offense bumbled through the first quarter only to explode in the second. Three lightning-quick touchdowns highlighted a 31-point period, sending the No. 7 Irish well on their way to a 66-14 victory against New Mexico on Saturday.

Notre Dame’s offense hardly functioned in the first quarter, failing to score on two drives and gaining all of 32 yards on 14 plays. On five running plays, the Irish gained 10 yards, while on nine passing plays (including one sack), 22.

Aside from a 34-yard interception returned for a touchdown by freshman safety Kyle Hamilton, nothing seemed set to go well for Notre Dame. Even when the Irish got a first-and-goal inside the five-yard line, they needed four plays to literally shove senior quarterback Ian Book across the goal line.

Things changed and changed quickly when Book flipped the ball a foot to junior running back Avery Davis for a 59-yard score. Then he found senior receiver Javon McKinley for a 65-yard score featuring at least five broken/missed Lobos tackles. Not yet done, Book hit senior receiver Chase Claypool in stride for a 37-yard score.

Those three touchdown drives took a total of 49 seconds to cover 193 yards. In game time, the drives stretched 4:54. A frustrating 14-0 Irish performance had switched into a 35-0 rout.

Book later completed another “pass” to fifth-year receiver Chris Finke for a 54-yard score, as well as added a second to McKinley, the first two of his career. While those catch-and-runs inflated Book’s stats, his line still stood out both for its gross numbers and its efficiency. Book completed 15-of-24 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns, adding nine carries for 46 yards and a score.

The damage was so quick and severe, Book was even able to cede duties to sophomore Phil Jurkovec before the third quarter ended. Jurkovec completed one pass, a 52-yard bomb to sophomore Braden Lenzy’s, the first completion and reception for each part of that equation, to kickstart a drive that concluded with yet another Notre Dame touchdown.

The Irish defense may have played well — it is hard to argue otherwise when its scoring output matches the opponent’s — but that offensive explosion was the salve needed to cure the worries sparked by the inefficient performance in the opener, particularly with No. 3 Georgia awaiting in a weekI

It was, in fact, the biggest offensive explosion during Brian Kelly’s 10 years at Notre Dame, topping the 62 points scored against UMass in 2015.

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

10:09 — Notre Dame touchdown. Kyle Hamilton 34-yard interception return. Jonathan Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 7, New Mexico 0.

Second Quarter

11:47 — Notre Dame touchdown. Ian Book one-yard run. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 14, New Mexico 0. (10 plays, 49 yards, 3:59)

6:34 — Notre Dame touchdown. Avery Davis 59-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 21, New Mexico 0. (1 play, 59 yards, 0:10)

3:21 — Notre Dame touchdown. Javon McKinley 65-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 28, New Mexico 0. (2 plays, 80 yards, 0:28)

1:50 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chase Claypool 37-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 35, New Mexico 0. (2 plays, 54 yards, 0:11)

0:29 — New Mexico touchdown. Bryson Carroll 47-yard rush. Andrew Shelley PAT good. Notre Dame 35, New Mexico 7. (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:21)

0:00 — Notre Dame field goal. Doerer 36 yards. Notre Dame 38, New Mexico 7. (4 plays, 46 yards, 0:29)

Third Quarter

13:24 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Finke 54-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 45, New Mexico 7. (2 plays, 60 yards, 0:39)

7:19 — Notre Dame touchdown. McKinley 20-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 52, New Mexico 7. (6 plays, 65 yards, 1:58)

Fourth Quarter

14:25 — Notre Dame touchdown. C’Bo Flemister 1-yard run. Harrison Leonard PAT good. Notre Dame 59, New Mexico 7. (9 plays, 58 yards, 4:01)

7:14 — Notre Dame touchdown. Braden Lenzy 22-yard pass from Brandon Clark. Leonard PAT good. Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 7. (10 plays, 88 yards, 3:49)

6:26 — New Mexico touchdown. Bobby Cole 37-yard rush. Shelley PAT good. Notre Dame 66, New Mexico 14. (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:48)