No. 15 Notre Dame dances past Devils 38-7

For the first time this season, Chris Finke had frequent reason to dance during No. 15 Notre Dame’s 38-7 victory at Duke on Saturday. Whether it was a heel click after his first score or the macarena on the sideline in view of the broadcast cameras after his second, Finke finally made his presence known for the Irish offense, on a day when the entire unit enjoyed success.

Notre Dame jumped out to a 21-0 lead, and while two of those scores and four total came via senior quarterback Ian Book’s arm, it was the Irish ground game that dictated early terms as Notre Dame ran for 175 yards before halftime. On two of the three early scoring drives, long runs got the Irish down the field quickly, first a 40-yard dash from sophomore running back Jahmir Smith and then a 45-yard run from Book.

Those chunk gains combined with Book’s efficient evening to spur Notre Dame; an offense that has struggled for much of the season cruised to 474 yards. Book accounted for 320 of those, split between 181 yards on 18-of-32 passing and 139 on 12 rushes. His stat line officially includes two interceptions, but one of those was a batted ball on fourth down that actually helped Irish field position, so all in all it was a strong night for the embattled quarterback.

“He started fast,” Kelly said afterward in an on-field interview with the ACC Network’s Katie George. “I thought he was decisive, which I think at times he’s had a little bit too much on his mind in terms of trying to do too much. I thought he went out there, executed the game plan and got us out to a really good start. That’s really what he had been missing at times.

“I think this was a game that he can really build off of so it was great to see him have some success today.”

While Book’s success was arguably surprising, simply because it has been so inconsistent this season, another impressive showing from the Notre Dame defense hardly resonated as abnormal. It gave up only 197 total yards, including 95 on 30 carries, a 3.2 yards per rush average.

“It starts up front,” Kelly said. “The defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage. They weren’t able to run the football.

“Obviously this game hasn’t changed much. You’ve got to be able to run the football and have some kind of semblance of control of the line of scrimmage.”

That much the Irish certainly did.

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

8:02 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Finke 18-yard pass from Ian Book. Jonathan Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Duke 0. (10 plays, 85 yards, 3:11)

4:03 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chase Claypool 7-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Duke 0. (5 plays, 65 yards, 1:49)

Second Quarter

7:58 — Notre Dame touchdown. C’Bo Flemister 2-yard rush. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Duke 0. (5 plays, 72 yards, 2:02)

2:55 — Duke touchdown. Austin Young 29-yard pass from Quentin Harris. AJ Reed PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Duke 7. (2 plays, 39 yards, 0:22)

Third Quarter

9:10 — Notre Dame touchdown. Finke 6-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 28, Duke 7. (8 plays, 70 yards, 3:28)

Fourth Quarter

12:59 — Notre Dame field goal. Doerer 34 yards. Notre Dame 31, Duke 7. (7 plays, 59 yards, 2:57)

7:21 — Notre Dame touchdown. George Takacs 2-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 38, Duke 7. (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:31)