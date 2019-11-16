Notre Dame’s air attack downs No. 23 Navy in 52-20 rout

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Perhaps there is something witty to quip about a player with “pool” in his name having a record-setting day against Navy, but what Chase Claypool did during Notre Dame’s 52-20 blowout was anything but witty. Claypool was acrobatic, sure-handed and downright impressive in tying the Irish record with four touchdown receptions in a game. As a whole, Notre Dame matched Claypool’s excellence.

His record day included the first three of Ian Book’s five touchdown passes, the third time Book has thrown for five scores this year. Ranked No. 23 in the most recent rendition of the College Football Playoff poll, the Midshipmen (7-2) were expected to be a much stiffer challenge than either New Mexico or Bowling Green.

Claypool made sure they were not.

As impressive as the offensive explosion was — and few other words suffice to describe a day when Book went 14-of-20 for 284 passing yards and five touchdowns, when Claypool caught seven passes for 117 yards, when No. 16 Notre Dame (8-2) gained 300 yards before halftime — the Irish defense held Navy’s triple-option attack in check just as effectively. By holding the Midshipmen to only 151 first-half yards, on a 4.08 yards per play average, Notre Dame’s defense gave its offense a chance to build that early lead rather than sit on the sideline watching endless and mundane Navy drives.

The Irish defense, in fact, set up three touchdown drives by forcing fumbles. Instead of the Midshipmen draining the clock — Navy finally strung together an 18-play drive in the fourth quarter, reminding viewers of the impressive but numbing ability of the triple-option attack — Notre Dame got the ball back quickly, and it never needed long to score. At one point, the Irish strung together four touchdowns within eight offensive plays.

It was that kind of day for Notre Dame, one of sheer dominance, which Claypool embodied, against a ranked opponent best-known for minimizing the effects of a talent differential. The Irish emphasized their talent advantage Saturday, all the way to forcing a fourth fumble that looked even more like an interception …

PLAY OF THE GAME

Technically speaking Irish sophomore linebacker Paul Moala forced and recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, but whether it be an interception or a fumble, it was a defensive play not often seen.

STAT OF THE GAME

Notre Dame’s 273-game sell-out streak reached its official conclusion with an announced crowd of 74,080 falling short of the Stadium’s 77,622 capacity. This was expected all week and was, of course, only a matter of time as attendance suffers at sporting events nationwide.

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

9:39 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chase Claypool 7-yard pass from Ian Book. Jonathan Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Navy 0. (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:21)

3:11 — Notre Dame touchdown. Claypool 47-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Navy 0. (2 plays, 73 yards, 0:23)

Second Quarter

12:32 — Notre Dame touchdown. Claypool 3-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Navy 0. (4 plays, 39 yards, 1:35)

10:27 — Notre Dame touchdown. Braden Lenzy 70-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 28, Navy 0. (1 play, 70 yards, 0:09)

4:45 — Notre Dame field goal. Doerer 32 yards. Notre Dame 31, Navy 0. (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:23)

1:30 — Notre Dame touchdown. Tony Jones 2-yard rush. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 38, Navy 3. (9 plays, 72 yards, 1:24)

0:00 — Navy field goal. Bijan Nichols 27 yards. Notre Dame 38, Navy 3. (9 plays, 72 yards, 1:24)

Third Quarter

9:55 — Notre Dame touchdown. Claypool 27-yard pass from Book. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 45, Navy 3. (7 plays, 78 yards, 2:09)

1:42 — Navy touchdown. Mychal Cooper 43-yard pass from Perry Olsen. Nichols PAT good. Notre Dame 45, Navy 10. (7 plays, 74 yards, 3:36)

Fourth Quarter

14:39 — Notre Dame touchdown. Paul Moala 27-yard fumble return. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 52, Navy 10.

5:31 — Navy touchdown. Olsen 2-yard rush. Nichols PAT good. Notre Dame 52, Navy 17. (18 plays, 75 yards, 9:08)

1:18 — Navy field goal. Nichols 36-yard field goal. Notre Dame 52, Navy 20. (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:01)